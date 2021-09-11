Victoria St. Joseph 39, Houston Northland Christian 19

Northland Christian  6  0   -- 19                     
St. Joseph  6 14 13 -- 39                     

First quarter

STJ: Monroe Hobbs 13 run (Kilian Ward kick failed)

NC: Kickoff return (kick failed)

Second quarter

STJ: Marshal Hobbs 31 pass from Jackson Stefka (Ward kick)

STJ: Gage Barrera 8 run (Ward kick)

NC: Pass (kick)

Third quarter

STJ: Barrera 1 run (Ward kick)

STJ: Barrera 4 run (Ward kick failed)

NC: Pass (kick failed)

Fourth quarter

STJ: Monroe Hobbs 5 run (Ward kick failed)

Team stats

 St. Joseph Northland Christian  
  First downs N/A N/A
  Yards rushing 41-350  N/A
  Yards passing 55  N/A
  Passes 4-9-1-0 xx-xx-2-2
  Punts  N/A N/A
  Fumbles-lost  N/A  1-1
  Penalty-yards  N/A N/A

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- St. Joseph: Gage Barrera 21-142-3, Jackson Stefka 11-118, Jace Saddler 3-45, Monroe Hobbs 4-26-2, Carter Nelson 2-19.

Passing -- St. Joseph: Stefka 4-9-55-1-0.

Receiving -- St. Joseph: Marshal Hobbs 2-36-1, Alfredo Vazquez 1-14, Logan Meador 1-5.

