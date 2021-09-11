Victoria St. Joseph 39, Houston Northland Christian 19
|Northland Christian
|6
|7
|6
|0
|--
|19
|St. Joseph
|6
|14
|13
|6
|--
|39
First quarter
STJ: Monroe Hobbs 13 run (Kilian Ward kick failed)
NC: Kickoff return (kick failed)
Second quarter
STJ: Marshal Hobbs 31 pass from Jackson Stefka (Ward kick)
STJ: Gage Barrera 8 run (Ward kick)
NC: Pass (kick)
Third quarter
STJ: Barrera 1 run (Ward kick)
STJ: Barrera 4 run (Ward kick failed)
NC: Pass (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
STJ: Monroe Hobbs 5 run (Ward kick failed)
Team stats
|St. Joseph
|Northland Christian
|First downs
|N/A
|N/A
|Yards rushing
|41-350
|N/A
|Yards passing
|55
|N/A
|Passes
|4-9-1-0
|xx-xx-2-2
|Punts
|N/A
|N/A
|Fumbles-lost
|N/A
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|N/A
|N/A
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- St. Joseph: Gage Barrera 21-142-3, Jackson Stefka 11-118, Jace Saddler 3-45, Monroe Hobbs 4-26-2, Carter Nelson 2-19.
Passing -- St. Joseph: Stefka 4-9-55-1-0.
Receiving -- St. Joseph: Marshal Hobbs 2-36-1, Alfredo Vazquez 1-14, Logan Meador 1-5.
