Victoria St. Joseph 26, Wallis Brazos 0
|St. Joseph
|7
|0
|7
|13
|--
|26
|Brazos
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
First quarter
STJ: Jackson Stefka 68 run (Kilian Ward kick)
Third quarter
STJ: Monroe Hobbs 37 pass from Stefka (2pt failed)
Fourth quarter
STJ: Gage Barrera 1 run (Ward kick)
STJ: Barrera 12 run (Ward kick failed)
Team stats
|St. Joseph
|Brazos
|First downs
|13
|2
|Yards rushing
|32-190
|xx-xx
|Yards passing
|108
|xxx
|Passes
|7-12-1-0
|xx-xx-xx-2
|Punts
|xx.xx
|xx.xx
|Fumbles-lost
|3-3
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|6-30
|3-10
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- St. Joseph: Gage Barrera 21-103-2, Jackson Stefka 5-79-1, Carter Nelson 4-6, Monroe Hobbs 2-2.
Passing -- St. Joseph: Stefka 7-12-108-1-0.
Receiving -- St. Joseph: Hobbs 2-49-1, Nelson 3-35, Barrera 1-14, Alfredo Vazquez 1-9.
