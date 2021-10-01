Victoria St. Joseph 26, Wallis Brazos 0

St. Joseph  7  13   -- 26                     
Brazos 0 -- 0                     

First quarter

STJ: Jackson Stefka 68 run (Kilian Ward kick)

Third quarter

STJ: Monroe Hobbs 37 pass from Stefka (2pt failed)

Fourth quarter

STJ: Gage Barrera 1 run (Ward kick)

STJ: Barrera 12 run (Ward kick failed)

Team stats

 St. Joseph Brazos  
  First downs 13 2
  Yards rushing 32-190  xx-xx
  Yards passing 108  xxx
  Passes 7-12-1-0 xx-xx-xx-2
  Punts  xx.xx xx.xx
  Fumbles-lost  3-3  1-1
  Penalty-yards  6-30 3-10

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- St. Joseph: Gage Barrera 21-103-2, Jackson Stefka 5-79-1, Carter Nelson 4-6, Monroe Hobbs 2-2.

Passing -- St. Joseph: Stefka 7-12-108-1-0.

Receiving -- St. Joseph: Hobbs 2-49-1, Nelson 3-35, Barrera 1-14, Alfredo Vazquez 1-9.

