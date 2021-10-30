Woodlands Christian Academy 42, Victoria St. Joseph 15

WCA 1314312 -- 42                    
St. Joseph 0708 -- 15                     

First quarter

WCA: Josh Johnson 38 pass to Blake Wiley (Bruno Bobato kick good) 8:37

WCA: Roric Hawkins 1 run (kick fail) 1:22

Second quarter

WCA: Hawkins 15 run (Bobato kick good) 7:48

STJ: Jackson Stefka 73 pass to Logan Meador (Jojo Marroquin kick good) 6:11

WCA: Thomas Limon 2 run (Bobato kick good) 0:53

Third quarter

WCA: Bobato 22 FG 2:05

Fourth quarter

STJ: Gage Barrera 33 run (Stefka pass to Carter Nelson 2pt conversion good) 10:34

WCA: Ryan Leslie 10 run (kick failed) 9:06

WCA: Johnson 2 run (kick failed) 4:22

Team stats

 WCA St. Joseph
  First downs 22 5
  Yards rushing 44-255  29-78
  Yards passing 146  110
  Passes 10-15-1 6-15-1
  Punts  0 29
  Fumbles-lost  1-1  1-0
  Penalty-yards  3-24 7-68

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- St. Joseph: Barrera 16-78-1; WCA: Hawkins 4-108-2, Leslie 9-62-1;

Passing -- St. Joseph: Stefka 6-15-110-1-1; WCA: Johnson 10-15-146-1-1;

Receiving -- St. Joseph: Meador 2-66-1; WCA: Wiley 3-55-1;

