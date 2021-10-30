Woodlands Christian Academy 42, Victoria St. Joseph 15
|WCA
|13
|14
|3
|12
|--
|42
|St. Joseph
|0
|7
|0
|8
|--
|15
First quarter
WCA: Josh Johnson 38 pass to Blake Wiley (Bruno Bobato kick good) 8:37
WCA: Roric Hawkins 1 run (kick fail) 1:22
Second quarter
WCA: Hawkins 15 run (Bobato kick good) 7:48
STJ: Jackson Stefka 73 pass to Logan Meador (Jojo Marroquin kick good) 6:11
WCA: Thomas Limon 2 run (Bobato kick good) 0:53
Third quarter
WCA: Bobato 22 FG 2:05
Fourth quarter
STJ: Gage Barrera 33 run (Stefka pass to Carter Nelson 2pt conversion good) 10:34
WCA: Ryan Leslie 10 run (kick failed) 9:06
WCA: Johnson 2 run (kick failed) 4:22
Team stats
|WCA
|St. Joseph
|First downs
|22
|5
|Yards rushing
|44-255
|29-78
|Yards passing
|146
|110
|Passes
|10-15-1
|6-15-1
|Punts
|0
|29
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Penalty-yards
|3-24
|7-68
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- St. Joseph: Barrera 16-78-1; WCA: Hawkins 4-108-2, Leslie 9-62-1;
Passing -- St. Joseph: Stefka 6-15-110-1-1; WCA: Johnson 10-15-146-1-1;
Receiving -- St. Joseph: Meador 2-66-1; WCA: Wiley 3-55-1;
