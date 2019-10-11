Football stats

Victoria West 50, CC Carroll 6

West  15 21  7   -- 50                     
Carroll 0  -- 6                     

First quarter

W: Donovan Harris 9 run (pass to Jody Ybarra), 9:41. 

W: Harris 9 run (Kase Eliot kick), :26.

Second quarter

W: Harris 3 run (Eliot kick), :24.

C: Jayden Smith 1 run (kick failed), 10:18.

Third quarter

W: Harris 54 run (Eliot kick), 10:59.

W: Tyvon Hardrick 28 run (Eliot kick), 9:41.

W: Hardrick 33 run (Eliot kick), 5:59.

Fourth quarter

W: Randy Samano 18 run (Samano kick good), 10:43.

Team stats

 West Carroll 
  First downs 2214
  Yards rushing44-423  34-124
  Yards passing 40 126
  Passes 3-1-1 24-13-0
  Punts  0-0 3-22
  Fumbles-lost  1-1  2-2
  Penalty-yards  8-72 5-45

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- W: Tyvon Hardrick, 24-222; Donovan Harris, 11-120; Jonathan Buckner, 4-46; Randy Samano, 1-18; La'Trell Barfield, 1-9; Chase Patek, 2-8, Team, 1-0. C: Jayden Smith, 20-77; Gabriel Garza, 10-27; Nathan Spencer, 1-11; Jameal Clark, 3-9.

Passing -- W: Donovan Harris, 1-3-1-40. C: Gabriel Garza, 13-24-0-126.

Receiving -- W: La'Trell Barfield, 1-40. C: Nathan Spencer, 6-69; Adrian Benavides, 3-34; Jonathan Trevino, 2-18; Sylvester Hardeman, 1-3; Pedro Velasquez, 1-2.

