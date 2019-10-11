Victoria West 50, CC Carroll 6
|West
|15
|7
|21
|7
|--
|50
|Carroll
|0
|6
|0
|0
|--
|6
First quarter
W: Donovan Harris 9 run (pass to Jody Ybarra), 9:41.
W: Harris 9 run (Kase Eliot kick), :26.
Second quarter
W: Harris 3 run (Eliot kick), :24.
C: Jayden Smith 1 run (kick failed), 10:18.
Third quarter
W: Harris 54 run (Eliot kick), 10:59.
W: Tyvon Hardrick 28 run (Eliot kick), 9:41.
W: Hardrick 33 run (Eliot kick), 5:59.
Fourth quarter
W: Randy Samano 18 run (Samano kick good), 10:43.
Team stats
|West
|Carroll
|First downs
|22
|14
|Yards rushing
|44-423
|34-124
|Yards passing
|40
|126
|Passes
|3-1-1
|24-13-0
|Punts
|0-0
|3-22
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|2-2
|Penalty-yards
|8-72
|5-45
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- W: Tyvon Hardrick, 24-222; Donovan Harris, 11-120; Jonathan Buckner, 4-46; Randy Samano, 1-18; La'Trell Barfield, 1-9; Chase Patek, 2-8, Team, 1-0. C: Jayden Smith, 20-77; Gabriel Garza, 10-27; Nathan Spencer, 1-11; Jameal Clark, 3-9.
Passing -- W: Donovan Harris, 1-3-1-40. C: Gabriel Garza, 13-24-0-126.
Receiving -- W: La'Trell Barfield, 1-40. C: Nathan Spencer, 6-69; Adrian Benavides, 3-34; Jonathan Trevino, 2-18; Sylvester Hardeman, 1-3; Pedro Velasquez, 1-2.
