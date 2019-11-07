Victoria West 22, CC Ray 7
|Victoria West
|0
|16
|6
|0
|--
|22
|CC Ray
|0
|0
|0
|7
|--
|7
Second quarter
West: Donovan Harris 18 run, (Eliot kick) 7:43
West: Jonathan Buckner fumble recovery, (Eliot kick) 6:25
West: Ben De La Corda sack, safety, (6:11)
Third quarter
West: Harris 1 run, (Eliot kick) 4:09
Fourth quarter
Ray: Michael Almeida 23 run, (Emmanuel Maragakis kick) 4:09
Team stats
|Victoria West
|CC Ray
|First downs
|10
|5
|Yards rushing
|53-212
|26-23
|Yards passing
|0
|4
|Passes
|0-2-0-0
|1-6-0-1
|Punts
|3.45
|3.76
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|2-1
|Penalty-yards
|2-15
|3-35
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- West: Tyvon Hardrick, 31-146, Donovan Harris, 20-68, Chase Patek, 1-4, Jonathan Buckner, 1- -6; Ray: Joey Calero, 7-4, Michael Almeida, 13-44, Ben De La Cerda, 3- -18, Ryan Villalon, 3- -7;
Passing -- West: Donovan Harris, 0-2-0-0-0; Ray: Ben De La Cerda, 1-3-4-0-0, Ryan Villalon, 0-3-0-0-1;
Receiving -- Ray: Joey Calero, 1-4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.