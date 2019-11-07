Victoria West 22, CC Ray 7

Victoria West01660 -- 22                    
CC Ray 0007 -- 7                    

Second quarter

West: Donovan Harris 18 run, (Eliot kick) 7:43

West: Jonathan Buckner fumble recovery, (Eliot kick) 6:25

West: Ben De La Corda sack, safety, (6:11)

Third quarter

West: Harris 1 run, (Eliot kick) 4:09

Fourth quarter

Ray: Michael Almeida 23 run, (Emmanuel Maragakis kick) 4:09

Team stats

 Victoria WestCC Ray
  First downs 10 5
  Yards rushing 53-212  26-23
  Yards passing 0  4
  Passes 0-2-0-0 1-6-0-1
  Punts  3.45 3.76
  Fumbles-lost  1-1  2-1
  Penalty-yards  2-15 3-35

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- West: Tyvon Hardrick, 31-146, Donovan Harris, 20-68, Chase Patek, 1-4, Jonathan Buckner, 1- -6; Ray: Joey Calero, 7-4, Michael Almeida, 13-44, Ben De La Cerda, 3- -18, Ryan Villalon, 3- -7;

Passing -- West: Donovan Harris, 0-2-0-0-0; Ray: Ben De La Cerda, 1-3-4-0-0, Ryan Villalon, 0-3-0-0-1;

Receiving --  Ray: Joey Calero, 1-4

