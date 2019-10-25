Victoria West 35, Flour Bluff 16
|Victoria West
|0
|7
|21
|7
|--
|35
|Flour Bluff
|0
|3
|7
|6
|--
|16
First quarter
Second quarter
VW: Donovan Harris 32 pass to La'Trell Barfield, (Kase Eliot kick), 6:42
FB: Aiden Featherly 38 kick, 0:00
Third quarter
FB: Micheal Newcomer 65 run, (Featherly kick) 11:48
VW: Harris 10 pass to Colten Matus, (Eliot kick) 7:52
VW: Tyvon Hardrick 5 run, (Eliot kick) 1:28
VW: Hardrick 3 run, (Eliot kick) :19
Fourth quarter
FB: Isaac Miles 23 run (Eliot kick), 9:26
VW: Jonathan Buckner 3 run, (Eliot kick) 3:00
Team stats
|Victoria West
|Flour Bluff
|First downs
|18
|15
|Yards rushing
|52-261
|28-261
|Yards passing
|91
|70
|Passes
|6-13-2-0
|11-23-0-0
|Punts
|5.195
|4.144
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|6-40
|1-5
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- VW: Tyvon Hardrick, 20-115, Donovan Harris, 16-72, Chase Patek, 10-69, Jonathan Buckner, 4-16, ; FB: Isaac Miles, 21-160, Micheal Newcomer, 4-94, Bryce Hall, 1-4, Dru Schmidt, 2-3
Passing -- VW: Harris, 6-13-91-2-0; team 2: Dru Schmidt, 11-23-70-0-0;;
Receiving -- VW Colten Matus, 3-41, La'Trell Barfield, 1-32, Chase Patek, 2-18; FB: Micheal Newcomer, 4-31, Jackson Soward, 3-29, Grayson Cox, 1-9, Judah Lewis, 1-3, Isaac Miles, 2- -2;
