Victoria West 35, Flour Bluff 16

Victoria West  07217 -- 35                    
Flour Bluff0376 -- 16                    

First quarter

Second quarter

VW: Donovan Harris 32 pass to La'Trell Barfield, (Kase Eliot kick), 6:42

FB: Aiden Featherly 38 kick, 0:00

Third quarter

FB: Micheal Newcomer 65 run, (Featherly kick) 11:48

VW: Harris 10 pass to Colten Matus, (Eliot kick) 7:52

VW: Tyvon Hardrick 5 run, (Eliot kick) 1:28

VW: Hardrick 3 run, (Eliot kick) :19

Fourth quarter

FB: Isaac Miles 23 run (Eliot kick), 9:26

VW: Jonathan Buckner 3 run, (Eliot kick) 3:00

Team stats

 Victoria WestFlour Bluff
  First downs 18 15
  Yards rushing 52-261  28-261
  Yards passing 91  70
  Passes 6-13-2-0 11-23-0-0
  Punts  5.195 4.144
  Fumbles-lost  1-0  1-1
  Penalty-yards  6-40 1-5

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- VW: Tyvon Hardrick, 20-115, Donovan Harris, 16-72, Chase Patek, 10-69, Jonathan Buckner, 4-16, ; FB: Isaac Miles, 21-160, Micheal Newcomer, 4-94, Bryce Hall, 1-4, Dru Schmidt, 2-3

Passing -- VW: Harris, 6-13-91-2-0; team 2: Dru Schmidt, 11-23-70-0-0;;

Receiving -- VW Colten Matus, 3-41, La'Trell Barfield, 1-32, Chase Patek, 2-18; FB: Micheal Newcomer, 4-31, Jackson Soward, 3-29, Grayson Cox, 1-9, Judah Lewis, 1-3, Isaac Miles, 2- -2;

