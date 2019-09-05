San Benito 31, Victoria West 3
|Victoria West
|0
|3
|0
|0
|--
|3
|San Benito
|7
|7
|10
|7
|--
|31
First quarter
SB - Yahir Reyes 9 pass from Smiley Silva (Tony Torres kick), 7:01
Second quarter
W - Kase Eliot 34-yard field goal, 11:51
SB - Jonathan Palencia 4 run (T. Torres kick), 0:55
Third quarter
SB - S. Silva 57 run (T. Torres kick), 5:12
SB - Torres 10-yard FG, 1:38
Fourth quarter
SB - Tony Torres 32 pass from Smiley Silva (T. Torres kick), 10:12
Team stats
|West
|SB
|First downs
|10
|19
|Yards rushing
|40-74
|44-255
|Yards passing
|64
|116
|Passes
|10-12-2-0
|Punts
|6.176
|4.152
|Fumbles-lost
|3-1
|2-2
|Penalty-yards
|5-45
|8-80
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Victoria West: Tyvon Hardrick 21-91; Donovan Harris 5-13; Chase Patek 1-11; San Benito: Smiley Silva13-156; Jonathon Palencia 11-54; Kyler Castilleja 5-12
Passing -- Victoria West: Donovan Harris 3-12-44-0-0; Brendon Solis 3-9-21-0-0; San Benito: Smiley Silva 9-11-106-2
Receiving -- Victoria West: Dion Green 2-22; Colten Mathus 3-37; San Benito: Mason Lucio 2-15; Jermaine Corbin 1-19; Andre Mercado 1-7; Tony Torres 1-34
