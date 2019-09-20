Football stats

Victoria East 21, Victoria West 14 

West  0   -- 14                     
East 6  -- 21                     

First Quarter 

E - William Garley 6 run (kick failed), 9:02 1Q.

Second Quarter 

W - Chase Patek 4 run (Kase Eliot kick), 4:38

Third Quarter 

E- William Garley 30 run (Latavian Johnson run), 9:44

Fourth Quarter 

E - Latavian Johnson 3 run (Grant Biles kick), 8:13

W - Tyvon Hardrick 16 run (Kase Eliot kick), 2:35

 

Team stats

 West East  
  First downs 12 13
  Yards rushing 30-218  45-274
  Yards passing 31  14
  Passes 4-11-3 3-3-0
  Punts 3-85 4-118
  Fumbles-lost  1-1
  1-0
  Penalty-yards  5-65
 5-45

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- East: Latavian Johnson 20-119; William Garley 20-140; Alan Jimenez 5-15. West: Tyvon Hardrick 14-126; Donovan Harris 12-30; Jonathan Buckner 1-25; Chase Patek 3-37. 

Passing -- East: Latavian Johnson 3-3-0. West: Donovan Harris 4-11-3.

Receiving -- East: Evan Brown 1-6; Damion Robles 1-8. West: Jayden Dolezal 2-17; La'Trell Barfield 1-12; Chase Patek 1-2.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.