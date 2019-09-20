Victoria East 21, Victoria West 14
|West
|0
|7
|0
|7
|--
|14
|East
|6
|0
|8
|7
|--
|21
First Quarter
E - William Garley 6 run (kick failed), 9:02 1Q.
Second Quarter
W - Chase Patek 4 run (Kase Eliot kick), 4:38
Third Quarter
E- William Garley 30 run (Latavian Johnson run), 9:44
Fourth Quarter
E - Latavian Johnson 3 run (Grant Biles kick), 8:13
W - Tyvon Hardrick 16 run (Kase Eliot kick), 2:35
Team stats
|West
|East
|First downs
|12
|13
|Yards rushing
|30-218
|45-274
|Yards passing
|31
|14
|Passes
|4-11-3
|3-3-0
|Punts
|3-85
|4-118
|Fumbles-lost
| 1-1
|1-0
|Penalty-yards
| 5-65
|5-45
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- East: Latavian Johnson 20-119; William Garley 20-140; Alan Jimenez 5-15. West: Tyvon Hardrick 14-126; Donovan Harris 12-30; Jonathan Buckner 1-25; Chase Patek 3-37.
Passing -- East: Latavian Johnson 3-3-0. West: Donovan Harris 4-11-3.
Receiving -- East: Evan Brown 1-6; Damion Robles 1-8. West: Jayden Dolezal 2-17; La'Trell Barfield 1-12; Chase Patek 1-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.