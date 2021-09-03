Victoria West 41, Beeville 22
|Beeville
|15
|0
|0
|7
|--
|22
|Victoria West
|7
|21
|0
|13
|--
|41
First quarter
Beeville: Isaiah Gonzales 30-yard run (Edward Brako kick), 6:01
Victoria West: Dion Green 12-yard run, (Armando Rojas kick), 4:21
Beeville: Isaiah Gonzales 47-yard run, (Victor Gonzales run), 1:19
Second quarter
Victoria West: Green 35-yard run (Rojas kick), 5:17
Victoria West: Jeremiah Baldwin 28-yard pass to Patrick Cates (Rojas kick), 4:36
Victoria West: Green 38-yard run (Rojas kick), 1:54
Fourth quarter
Beeville: Matthew Casas 9-yard pass to Colin Gomez (Brako kick), 8:30
Victoria West: Green 55-yard run (Baldwin pass fail), 5:18
Victoria West: Kibreante Williams 37-yard run (Rojas kick), 1:15
Team stats
|Beeville
|Victoria West
|First downs
|20
|22
|Yards rushing
|50-286
|34-325
|Yards passing
|105
|205
|Passes
|9-17-1-3
|12-13-1-0
|Punts
|3-35.3
|1-64.0
|Fumbles-lost
|2-0
|3-2
|Penalty-yards
|7-50
|1-5
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Victoria West: Dion Green, 27-266-4, Kibreante Williams, 6-59-1; Beeville: Isaiah Gonzales, 11-126-2, Trey Barefield, 15-83.
Passing -- Victoria West: Braden Luedeker, 6-7-112-0-0, Jeremiah Baldwin 6-6-93-1-0; Beeville: Matthew Casas, 6-13-78-1-3.
Receiving -- Victoria West: D'Andre Fillmore, 6-94, Darrian Lacy, 3-62, Patrick Cates 1-28-1; Beeville: Colin Gomez, 3-60-1, Cade Elder, 3-62;
