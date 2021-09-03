Victoria West 41, Beeville 22

Beeville  15 0  7   -- 22                     
Victoria West  7 21 13  -- 41                     

First quarter

Beeville: Isaiah Gonzales 30-yard run (Edward Brako kick), 6:01

Victoria West: Dion Green 12-yard run, (Armando Rojas kick), 4:21

Beeville: Isaiah Gonzales 47-yard run, (Victor Gonzales run), 1:19

Second quarter

Victoria West: Green 35-yard run (Rojas kick), 5:17

Victoria West: Jeremiah Baldwin 28-yard pass to Patrick Cates (Rojas kick), 4:36

Victoria West: Green 38-yard run (Rojas kick), 1:54

Fourth quarter

Beeville: Matthew Casas 9-yard pass to Colin Gomez (Brako kick), 8:30

Victoria West: Green 55-yard run (Baldwin pass fail), 5:18

Victoria West: Kibreante Williams 37-yard run (Rojas kick), 1:15

Team stats

 Beeville Victoria West  
  First downs 20 22
  Yards rushing 50-286 34-325
  Yards passing 105205
  Passes 9-17-1-3 12-13-1-0
  Punts  3-35.3 1-64.0
  Fumbles-lost  2-0  3-2
  Penalty-yards  7-50 1-5

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Victoria West: Dion Green, 27-266-4, Kibreante Williams, 6-59-1; Beeville: Isaiah Gonzales, 11-126-2, Trey Barefield, 15-83.

Passing -- Victoria West: Braden Luedeker, 6-7-112-0-0, Jeremiah Baldwin 6-6-93-1-0; Beeville: Matthew Casas, 6-13-78-1-3.

Receiving -- Victoria West: D'Andre Fillmore, 6-94, Darrian Lacy, 3-62, Patrick Cates 1-28-1; Beeville: Colin Gomez, 3-60-1, Cade Elder, 3-62;

