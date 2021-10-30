Victoria West 54, Corpus Christi Carroll 28

visiting team  xx xx xx  xx   -- xx                     
home team  xx xx xx xx  -- xx                     

First quarter

Team: xxxxx xxxxx, xxx (xxxx), xx:xx

Team: xxxxx xxxxx, xxx (xxxx), xx:xx

Second quarter

Team: xxxxx xxxxx, xxx (xxxx), xx:xx

Team: xxxxx xxxxx, xxx (xxxx), xx:xx

Third quarter

Team: xxxxx xxxxx, xxx (xxxx), xx:xx

Team: xxxxx xxxxx, xxx (xxxx), xx:xx

Fourth quarter

Team: xxxxx xxxxx, xxx (xxxx), xx:xx

Team: xxxxx xxxxx, xxx (xxxx), xx:xx

Team stats

 West Carroll  
  First downs 19 26
  Yards rushing 28-189  37-152
  Yards passing 230  235
  Passes 11-23-2-1 21-37-4-2
  Punts  37.5
 27.0
  Fumbles-lost  0-0
  1-1
  Penalty-yards  11-103
 12-120

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- W: Kibreante Williams 22-163-2, Braden Luedeker 3-29, Dion Green 2-2-1; C: Leroy Rodriguez 22-81, Jasion Juarez 8-56, Benny Hernandez 5-8, Ben Cruz 1-(-1);

Passing -- W: Luedeker 11-23-230-4-1; Hernandez 19-33-205-3-2, Rodriguez 2-4-30-1-0;

Receiving -- W: Green 4-98-2, D'andre Fillmore 3-61-1, Jeremiah Baldwin 2-18, Darrian Lacy 1-48-1, Williams 1-5; C: Benjamin Sandoval 8-84, Juarez 7-115-4, JC Slayer 2-24, Kyle Callejo-Soto 2-8, Rodriguez 2-4;

