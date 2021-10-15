Victoria West 66, Corpus Christi Ray 14
|Ray
|0
|7
|7
|0
|--
|14
|West
|24
|21
|21
|0
|--
|66
First quarter
W: Kyle Ellison 34 run (Gavin Wartsbaugh run), 10:36
W: Braden Luedeker 9 run (Dion Green run), 8:27
W: Green 7 run (Wartsbaugh run), 4:11
Second quarter
W: Ellison 53 run (Wartsbaugh run failed), 11:31
W: Luedeker 18 pass to D'andre Fillmore (Armando Rojas kick), 9:39
W: Kibreante Williams 36 run (Wartsbaugh run), 7:28
R: Alex Estrada 9 pass to Luis Morales (Ricardo Aguilera kick), 1:38
Third quarter
W: Luedeker 28 pass to Fillmore (Rojas kick), 9:49
W: Jordan Thibodeaux 35 blocked punt return (Rojas kick), 5:46
R: Estrada 48 pass to Morales (Aguilera kick), 4:01
W: Luedeker 61 pass to Green (Rojas kick), 2:37
Team stats
|Ray
|West
|First downs
|15
|21
|Yards rushing
|40-151
|23-268
|Yards passing
|83
|241
|Passes
|9-21-2-4
|17-27-3-0
|Punts
|29.2
|44.0
|Fumbles-lost
|3-2
|2-2
|Penalty-yards
|3-15
|6-50
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- W: Kyle Ellison 5-98-2, Kibreante Williams 5-98-1, Braden Luedeker 4-30-1, Tristan Haney 2-26, Jaxx Ragnow 3-17, Dion Green 1-7-1, Jeremiah Baldwin 1-3; R: Brandon Chapa 21-101, Alex Estrada 8-31, Juan Cavazos 5-13, Aiden Navarre 5-9;
Passing -- W: Luedeker 13-22-217-3-0, Baldwin 4-5-24-0-0; R: Estrada 6-11-74-2-1, Cavazos 3-9-9-0-3;
Receiving -- W: D'andre Fillmore 7-118-2, Green 5-94-1, Clayton Sciba 1-9, Garrett Hall 1-6, Charles Garcia 1-6, Darrian Lacy 1-5, Connor Williams 1-3; R: Luis Morales 4-64-2, Aiden Navarre 3-9, Javari Ayala 1-7, Chapa 1-(-1).
