Victoria West 9, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 6

CC Veterans Memorial0600 -- 6                   
Victoria West 0303 -- 9                   

Second quarter

Vets: 3 pass from Carter Senterfitt to Kobe Piper (Connor Rye kick) 11:54

West: 25 kick from Kase Eliot, 4:05

Fourth quarter

West: 27 kick from Eliot, 7:43

Overtime

West: 33 kick from Eliot

Team stats

 CC Veterans Memorial Victoria West
  First downs 14 17
  Yards rushing 23-58  53-195
  Yards passing 237  88
  Passes 16-35-1-2 8-14-0-0
  Punts  3-54 3-78
  Fumbles-lost  0-0  2-1
  Penalty-yards  8-72 7-52

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Victoria West: Tyvon Hardrick, 29-119, Donovan Harris, 21-47, Chase Patek, 2-26, La'Trell Barfield, 1-3; CC Veterans Memorial: Carter Senterfitt, 6-32, Kobe Piper 14-31, MJ Rodriguez, 1-1, Ryan Hinojosa, 1- -1;

Passing -- Victoria West: Donovan Harris, 8-13-88-0-0; Carter Senterfitt, 16-35-237-1-2;

Receiving -- Victoria West: La'Trell Barfield, 5-60, Chase Patek, 3-28; CC Veterans Memorial: Joey Perez, 7-119, Matthew Krall, 3-59, Kobe Piper, 3-40, Bradley Burda, 2-20, Cameron Delapena, 1- -1;

