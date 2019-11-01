Victoria West 9, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 6
|CC Veterans Memorial
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|--
|6
|Victoria West
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|--
|9
Second quarter
Vets: 3 pass from Carter Senterfitt to Kobe Piper (Connor Rye kick) 11:54
West: 25 kick from Kase Eliot, 4:05
Fourth quarter
West: 27 kick from Eliot, 7:43
Overtime
West: 33 kick from Eliot
Team stats
|CC Veterans Memorial
|Victoria West
|First downs
|14
|17
|Yards rushing
|23-58
|53-195
|Yards passing
|237
|88
|Passes
|16-35-1-2
|8-14-0-0
|Punts
|3-54
|3-78
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Penalty-yards
|8-72
|7-52
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Victoria West: Tyvon Hardrick, 29-119, Donovan Harris, 21-47, Chase Patek, 2-26, La'Trell Barfield, 1-3; CC Veterans Memorial: Carter Senterfitt, 6-32, Kobe Piper 14-31, MJ Rodriguez, 1-1, Ryan Hinojosa, 1- -1;
Passing -- Victoria West: Donovan Harris, 8-13-88-0-0; Carter Senterfitt, 16-35-237-1-2;
Receiving -- Victoria West: La'Trell Barfield, 5-60, Chase Patek, 3-28; CC Veterans Memorial: Joey Perez, 7-119, Matthew Krall, 3-59, Kobe Piper, 3-40, Bradley Burda, 2-20, Cameron Delapena, 1- -1;
