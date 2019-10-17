Victoria West 52, Corpus Christi King 14
|Corpus Christi King
|xx
|xx
|7
|7
|--
|14
|Victoria West
|17
|14
|14
|7
|--
|52
First quarter
Victoria West: Donovan Harris 32 pass to La'Trell Barfield (Kase Eliot kick) 6:02
Victoria West: Kase Eliot 32 kick, 2:31
Victoria West: Barfield 60 run (Eliot Kick) :19
Second quarter
Victoria West: Tyvon Hardrick 79 run (Eliot kick) 11:28
Victoria West: Harris 58 run (Eliot kick) 5:32
Third quarter
Victoria West: Hardrick 28 run (Eliot kick) 11:39
Victoria West: Harris 53 run (Eliot kick) 8:22
Corpus Christi King: Nathaniel Guy 15 run (Emilio Aguas kick) 6:40
Fourth quarter
Vijctoria West: Jonathan Buckner 1 run (Eliot kick) 10:28
Corpus Christi King: Justin Laurel 3 run (Aguas kick) 1:25
Team stats
|Corpus Christi King
|Victoria West
|First downs
|13
|20
|Yards rushing
|47-193
|40-472
|Yards passing
|0
|38
|Passes
|0-3-0-0
|4-4-1-0
|Punts
|6-210
|1-29
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|3-33
|11-124
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Victoria West: Tyvon Hardrick, 12-172, Donovan Harris, 11-139, La'Trell Barfield, 2-73, Jonathan Buckner, 9-61, Chase Patek, 3-23, Randy Samano, 1-4; Corpus Christi King: Josiah King, 20-90,Nathaniel Guy, 6-40, Allajah Allen, 6-30, Caleb Gomez, 5-19, Justin Laurel, 4-12, Troy Cano, 6-2, ;
Passing -- Victoria West: Donovan Harris, 4-4-38-1-0; Corpus Christi King: Troy Cano, 0-3-0-0-0;
Receiving -- Victoria West: La'Trell Barfield, 1-32, Chase Patek, 1-11, Colten Matus, 1-9, Tyvon Hardrick, 1- -14;
