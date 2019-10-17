Victoria West 52, Corpus Christi King 14

Corpus Christi King  xx xx 77 -- 14                    
Victoria West  1714147 -- 52                    

First quarter

Victoria West: Donovan Harris 32 pass to La'Trell Barfield (Kase Eliot kick) 6:02

Victoria West: Kase Eliot 32 kick, 2:31

Victoria West: Barfield 60 run (Eliot Kick) :19 

Second quarter

Victoria West: Tyvon Hardrick 79 run (Eliot kick) 11:28

Victoria West: Harris 58 run (Eliot kick) 5:32

Third quarter

Victoria West: Hardrick 28 run (Eliot kick) 11:39 

Victoria West: Harris 53 run (Eliot kick) 8:22

Corpus Christi King: Nathaniel Guy 15 run (Emilio Aguas kick) 6:40

Fourth quarter

Vijctoria West: Jonathan Buckner 1 run (Eliot kick) 10:28

Corpus Christi King: Justin Laurel 3 run (Aguas kick) 1:25

Team stats

 Corpus Christi King Victoria West  
  First downs 13 20
  Yards rushing 47-193  40-472
  Yards passing 0  38
  Passes 0-3-0-0 4-4-1-0
  Punts  6-210 1-29
  Fumbles-lost  1-1  0-0
  Penalty-yards  3-33 11-124

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Victoria West: Tyvon Hardrick, 12-172, Donovan Harris, 11-139, La'Trell Barfield, 2-73, Jonathan Buckner, 9-61, Chase Patek, 3-23, Randy Samano, 1-4; Corpus Christi King: Josiah King, 20-90,Nathaniel Guy, 6-40, Allajah Allen, 6-30, Caleb Gomez, 5-19, Justin Laurel, 4-12, Troy Cano, 6-2,  ;

Passing -- Victoria West: Donovan Harris, 4-4-38-1-0; Corpus Christi King: Troy Cano, 0-3-0-0-0;

Receiving -- Victoria West: La'Trell Barfield, 1-32, Chase Patek, 1-11, Colten Matus, 1-9, Tyvon Hardrick, 1- -14; 

