Victoria West 39, Corpus Christi Moody 22
|West
|22
|7
|3
|7
|--
|39
|Moody
|0
|14
|0
|8
|--
|22
First quarter
W: Braden Luedeker 5 pass to Dion Green (Armando Rojas kick), 8:32
W: Luedeker 38 pass to Dion Green (Gavin Wartsbaugh run), 6:45
W: Kibreante Williams 2 run (Rojas kick), 0:30
Second quarter
M: Dequwan Lindsey 7 run (Tony Rocha kick failed), 10:11
W: Williams 23 run (Rojas kick), 9:12
M: Jon-Michael Ortega 1 run (Nathaniel Sada run), 2:23
Third quarter
W: Rojas 37 field goal, 7:32
Fourth quarter
W: Luedeker 22 pass to Green (Rojas kick), 4:43
M: Darrell Nation 88 kickoff return (Lindsey run), 4:28
Team stats
|West
|Moody
|First downs
|23
|13
|Yards rushing
|48-278
|34-205
|Yards passing
|153
|18
|Passes
|10-20-3-0
|4-10-0-0
|Punts
|37.3
|29.6
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|5-35
|6-35
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- W: Kibreante Williams 23-144-2, Braden Luedeker 18-85, Kyle Ellison 6-51; M: Dequwan Lindsey 12-101-1, Darrell Nation 9-67, Nathaniel Sada 9-45, Jon-Michael Ortega 4-(-8)-1;
Passing -- W: Luedeker 10-20-153-3-0; Ortega 4-10-18-0-0
Receiving -- W: Dion Green 4-70-3, D'andre Fillmore 4-56, Darrian Lacy 2-27; M: Sada 1-25, Clarence McGill 1-0, Nation 1-(-2), Lindsey 1-(-5)
