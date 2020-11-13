West 49, Moody 21

Moody7770 -- 21                    
West 721147 -- 49                    

First quarter

M: Jakota Cullum 1 run, (Juan Pablo Rocha kick), 9:27

W: , Wade Leath blocked punt returned by D'Andre Fillmore, (Samano kick), 5:27

Second quarter

W: La'Trell Barfield 67 interception return, (Samano kick), 10:54

M: Collum 86 pass to Isaias Martinez, (Rocha kick), 9:55

W: Blake Buzzell 25 pass to Fillmore, (Samano kick) 5:00

W: Dion Green 47 fumble return, (Samano kick) 3:27

Third quarter

M: Collum 26 pass, (Rocha kick), 7:20

W: Buzzell 73 pass to Fillmore, (Samano kick), 6:29

W: Buzzell 71 pass to Fillmore, (Samano kick), 1:05

Fourth quarter

W: Adam Diaz 5 run, (Samano kick), 10:23

Team stats

 MoodyWest
  First downs 18 21
  Yards rushing 34-36  36-116
  Yards passing 272  272
  Passes 19-35-2-1 12-22-3-3
  Punts  7.33 3.31
  Fumbles-lost  1-1  1-1
  Penalty-yards  9-101 14-154

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- West: Adam Diaz, 30-108, Blake Buzzell, 5-13; Moody: Dequwan Lindsey, 20-36, Darrell Nation, 1-3, Jakota Cullum, 11-2, Joshua Hernandez, 1- (-2), Micah Morales, 1- (-3);

Passing -- West: Buzzell, 12-22-272-3-3; Moody: Jakota Cullum, 19-35-272-2-1;

Receiving -- West: D'Andre Fillmore, 4-176, La'Trell Barfield, 3-31, Dion Green, 3-29, Jose Aguilar, 2-36; Moody: Darrell Nation, 7-106, Dequwan Lindsey, 4-22, Clarence McGill, 2-105, Luis Pena, 2-30, Ryan Martinez, 2-6, Jaydrenn Saucedo, 1-3, Alejandro Rodriguez, 1-0;

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.