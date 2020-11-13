West 49, Moody 21
|Moody
|7
|7
|7
|0
|--
|21
|West
|7
|21
|14
|7
|--
|49
First quarter
M: Jakota Cullum 1 run, (Juan Pablo Rocha kick), 9:27
W: , Wade Leath blocked punt returned by D'Andre Fillmore, (Samano kick), 5:27
Second quarter
W: La'Trell Barfield 67 interception return, (Samano kick), 10:54
M: Collum 86 pass to Isaias Martinez, (Rocha kick), 9:55
W: Blake Buzzell 25 pass to Fillmore, (Samano kick) 5:00
W: Dion Green 47 fumble return, (Samano kick) 3:27
Third quarter
M: Collum 26 pass, (Rocha kick), 7:20
W: Buzzell 73 pass to Fillmore, (Samano kick), 6:29
W: Buzzell 71 pass to Fillmore, (Samano kick), 1:05
Fourth quarter
W: Adam Diaz 5 run, (Samano kick), 10:23
Team stats
|Moody
|West
|First downs
|18
|21
|Yards rushing
|34-36
|36-116
|Yards passing
|272
|272
|Passes
|19-35-2-1
|12-22-3-3
|Punts
|7.33
|3.31
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|9-101
|14-154
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- West: Adam Diaz, 30-108, Blake Buzzell, 5-13; Moody: Dequwan Lindsey, 20-36, Darrell Nation, 1-3, Jakota Cullum, 11-2, Joshua Hernandez, 1- (-2), Micah Morales, 1- (-3);
Passing -- West: Buzzell, 12-22-272-3-3; Moody: Jakota Cullum, 19-35-272-2-1;
Receiving -- West: D'Andre Fillmore, 4-176, La'Trell Barfield, 3-31, Dion Green, 3-29, Jose Aguilar, 2-36; Moody: Darrell Nation, 7-106, Dequwan Lindsey, 4-22, Clarence McGill, 2-105, Luis Pena, 2-30, Ryan Martinez, 2-6, Jaydrenn Saucedo, 1-3, Alejandro Rodriguez, 1-0;
