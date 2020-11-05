Victoria West 62, Corpus Christi Ray 3
|Ray
|0
|0
|3
|0
|--
|3
|West
|7
|27
|14
|14
|--
|62
First quarter
West : Chase Patek run , (Randy Samano kick), 10:01
Second quarter
West: Blake Buzzell pass to La'Trell Barfield, (Samano kick), 8:27
West: Barfield punt return, (Samano kick), 6:19
West: Buzzell pass to Dion Green, (Samano kick), 4:37
West: Buzzell pass to D'Andre Fillmore, :52
Third quarter
West: Patek run, (Samano kick), 7:08
Ray: Manoli Margakis 28 kick, :55
West: Buzzell pass to Barfield, (Samano kick) :27
Fourth quarter
West: Brendan Solis pass to Fillmore, (Buzzell kick), 10:10
West: Adan Hernandez run, (Samano kick), 2:20
Team stats
|West
|Ray
|First downs
|22
|13
|Yards rushing
|29-118
|47-98
|Yards passing
|283
|105
|Passes
|18-24-5-0
|9-20-0-1
|Punts
|0.0
|4.31
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|x-xx
|x-xx
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- West: Chase Patek, 19-80, Adan Hernandez, 3-31, Adam Diaz, 2-9, Blake Buzzell, 1-4, Randy Samano, 1-3, Brendan Solis, 1-1; Ray: Winston Weeks, 17-78, Juan Cavavos, 14-28, Michael Alameda, 5-8, Ben DeLaCerda, 9-1, Javari Ayala, 1- (-6), Manoki Maragakis, 1- (-11);
Passing -- West: Blake Buzzell, 16-21-253-4-0, Brendan Solis, 2-3-30-1-0; Ray: DeLaCerda, 8-18-107-0-1, Cole Dennis, 0-1-0-0-0, Juan Cavazos, 1-1-(-2)-0-0;
Receiving -- West: D'Andre Fillmore, 5-69, Dion Green, 5-67, La'Trell Barfield, 4-113, Jose Aguilar, 3-26, Kibreante Williams, 1-8; Ray: Anthony Gonzales, 2-43, Javari Ayala, 2-17, Juan Perez, 2-14, Winston Weeks, 1-16, Patrick Ficenec, 1-14, Dennis, 1-1;
