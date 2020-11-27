Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 57, Victoria West 26
|Victoria West
|6
|7
|6
|7
|--
|xx
|Veterans Memorial
|23
|14
|7
|7
|--
|xx
First quarter
W: Blake Buzzell 58 run, (kick failed), 10:48
VM: Carter Senterfitt 3 run, (Connor Rye), 8:52
VM: Senterfitt 19 pass to Cameron DeLaPena, (Rye kick) 6:40
VM: Daylan Pena safety, (6:08)
VM: Noe Garza 3 run, (Rye kick)
VM: Jabez Hudson 26 fumble recovery (run failed), 1:36
Second quarter
VM: DeLAPena 4 run, (Rye kick), 5:57
VM: Senterfitt 31 run, (Rye kick), 3:01
W: Buzzell 11 pass to D'Andre Fillmore, (Buzzell kick) :58
Third quarter
VM: Senterfitt 23 pass to Alejandro Guerrero, (Rye kick), 6:27
W: Buzzell 9 pass to Dion Green, (kick failed), 5:10
Fourth quarter
VM: Senterfitt 23 pass to Jeylon Beasley, (Rye kick), 11:54
W: Buzzell 75 pass to Chase Patek, (Buzzell kick), 11:44
Team stats
|West
|Veterans Memorial
|First downs
|7
|18
|Yards rushing
|21-76
|50-327
|Yards passing
|250
|244
|Passes
|18-29-3-2
|21-33-3-0
|Punts
|4.35
|4.29
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|2-1
|Penalty-yards
|2-10
|3-15
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- West: Blake Buzzell, 10-53, Chase Patek, 9-28, Adam Diaz, 1-2; Vets: Carter Senterfitt, 15-161, Noe Garza, 17-95, Jacob Lugo, 9-48, Nana Amo-Mensah, 3-35, Cameron DeLaPena, 1-4, Luke Simper, 1-3, Alejandro Guerrero, 1-0, Elijah Durrette, 1-(-5), Jacob Hernandez, 1- (-5);
Passing -- West: Buzzell, 18-30-326-3-2; Vets: Senterfitt, 17-26-216-3-0, Jacob Hernandez, 1-2-40-0-0, Elijas Durrette, 4-5-9-0-0;
Receiving -- West: Patek, 4-157, D'Andre Fillmore, 4-95, La'Trell Barfield, 4-24, Dion Green, 2-24, Jose Aguilar, 4-26; Vets: DeLaPena, 7-73, Bradley Burda, 4-79, Alejandro Guerrero, 3-28, Jonathan Gonzales, 2-35, Jeylon Beasley, 2-24, Nana Amo Mensah, 2-3, Carter Senterfitt, 1-25, Luke Simper, 1-(-2);
