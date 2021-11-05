Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 26, Victoria West 24
|Veterans Memorial
|0
|0
|14
|12
|--
|26
|West
|7
|10
|0
|7
|--
|24
First quarter
W: Braden Luedeker 3 pass to D'andre Fillmore (Armando Rojas kick), 8:10
Second quarter
W: Rojas 25 field goal, 11:13
W: Fillmore 3 run (Rojas kick), 7:39
Third quarter
VM: Aiden Hinojosa 10 pass to Cameron DeLaPena (Conor Rye kick), 6:06
VM: Hinojosa 35 pass to Jonathan Gonzalez (Rye kick), 2:24
Fourth quarter
W: Luedeker 33 pass to Dion Green (Rojas kick), 11:28
VM: Hinojosa 35 pass to Jace Nicolet (Rye kick failed), 4:21
VM: Nick Reyes 35 interception return (Rye kick failed), 2:45
Team stats
|Veterans Memorial
|West
|First downs
|15
|17
|Yards rushing
|30-137
|35-123
|Yards passing
|152
|149
|Passes
|15-25-3-1
|13-27-2-2
|Punts
| 16.6
|25.7
|Fumbles-lost
| 1-1
|2-1
|Penalty-yards
| 9-90
|4-40
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- W: Kibreante Williams 24-68, Braden Luedeker 8-50, D'andre Fillmore 1-3-1, Dion Green 2-2; VM: Jaiden Castaneda 14-64, Aiden Hinojosa 5-28, Tracy Jones 7-25, Larry Moya 2-14, Cameron DeLaPena 1-10;
Passing -- W: Luedeker 13-27-149-2-1; VM: Hinojosa 15-25-152-3-1;
Receiving -- W: Green 7-69-1, Fillmore 2-41-1, Charles Garcia 2-22, Jeremiah Baldwin 2-17; VM: Jonathan Gonzalez 3-50-1, DeLaPena 5-40-1, Jace Nicolet 2-32-1, Alejandro Guerrero 2-20, Castaneda 1-6, Luke Johnson 1-6, Larry Moya 1-(-2);
