Victoria West 49, Eagle Pass Winn 13
|Winn
|0
|0
|0
|13
|--
|13
|West
|21
|14
|14
|0
|--
|49
First quarter
West: Blake Buzzell 17 pass to Dion Green, (Buzzell kick), 8:45
West: Chase Patek 29 run, (Buzzell kick), 3:57
West: Patek 8 run, (Buzzell kick) 0:23
Second quarter
West: Buzzell 11 pass to La'Trell Barfield, (Buzzell kick), 8:37
West: Buzzell 15 pass to D'Andre Fillmore, (Buzzell kick), 0:51
Third quarter
West: Buzzell 45 pass to D'Andre Fillmore, (Buzzell kick), 11:07
West: Sammy Brito 52 intercetpion return, (Buzzell kick), 8:20
Fourth quarter
Winn: Jose Padilla 2 run, (kick failed), 6:44
Winn: Padilla 27 pass to Jose Aguilar, (Emmanuel Oviedo kick), 0:42
Team stats
|Winn
|West
|First downs
|11
|21
|Yards rushing
|45-112
|25-231
|Yards passing
|45
|212
|Passes
|5-13-0-4
|18-28-4-1
|Punts
|6.32
|2.39
|Fumbles-lost
|2-0
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|1-10
|7-65
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- West: Chase Patek, 14-162, Adan Hernandez, 4-35, Adam Diaz, 3-19, Blake Buzzell, 3-17, Brendan Solis, 1- (-2); Winn: Jose Padilla, 36-111, Abiel Cardona, 8-2, Carlos Soto, 1- (-1);
Passing -- West: Buzzell, 18-23-212-4-0, Solis, 0-5-0-0-1; Winn: Padilla, 5-13-45-0-4;
Receiving -- West: D'Andre Fillmore, 5-101, La'Trell Barfield, 7-57, Dion Green, 5-52, Sammy Brito, 1-2; Winn: Mario Olivo, 1-18, Michael Olivo, 2-14, Eric Martinez, 1-9, Joe Garza, 1-4;
