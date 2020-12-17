Victoria West 49, Eagle Pass Winn 13

Winn00013 -- 13                    
West 2114140 -- 49                    

First quarter

West: Blake Buzzell 17 pass to Dion Green, (Buzzell kick), 8:45

West: Chase Patek 29 run, (Buzzell kick), 3:57

West: Patek 8 run, (Buzzell kick) 0:23

Second quarter

West: Buzzell 11 pass to La'Trell Barfield, (Buzzell kick), 8:37

West: Buzzell 15 pass to D'Andre Fillmore, (Buzzell kick), 0:51

Third quarter

West: Buzzell 45 pass to D'Andre Fillmore, (Buzzell kick), 11:07

West: Sammy Brito 52 intercetpion return, (Buzzell kick), 8:20

Fourth quarter

Winn: Jose Padilla 2 run, (kick failed), 6:44

Winn: Padilla 27 pass to Jose Aguilar, (Emmanuel Oviedo kick), 0:42

Team stats

 WinnWest
  First downs 11 21
  Yards rushing 45-112  25-231
  Yards passing 45  212
  Passes 5-13-0-4 18-28-4-1
  Punts  6.32 2.39
  Fumbles-lost  2-0  1-1
  Penalty-yards  1-10 7-65

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- West: Chase Patek, 14-162, Adan Hernandez, 4-35, Adam Diaz, 3-19, Blake Buzzell, 3-17, Brendan Solis, 1- (-2); Winn: Jose Padilla, 36-111, Abiel Cardona, 8-2, Carlos Soto, 1- (-1);

Passing -- West: Buzzell, 18-23-212-4-0, Solis, 0-5-0-0-1; Winn: Padilla, 5-13-45-0-4;

Receiving -- West: D'Andre Fillmore, 5-101, La'Trell Barfield, 7-57, Dion Green, 5-52, Sammy Brito, 1-2; Winn: Mario Olivo, 1-18, Michael Olivo, 2-14, Eric Martinez, 1-9, Joe Garza, 1-4;

