Flour Bluff 59, Victoria West 32

West71097 -- 32                    
Flour Bluff 1714028 -- 59                    

First quarter

Bluff: Isaac Miles 3 run, (Kyler Meschi kick), 9:02

Bluff: Isaac Miles 3 run, (Meschi kick), 7:32

West: Blake Buzzell 12 run, (Buzzell kick) 6:21

Second quarter

West: Chase Patek 9 run, (Buzzell kick), 10:27

West: Buzzell 26 kick, 10:27

Bluff: Rayden Campbell 9 run, 2:25

Bluff: Nash Villegas 44 pass to Michael Mendiola, (Meschi kick) :21

Third quarter

West: Buzzell 25 pass to Dion Green, (Buzzell kick), 10:04

West: Safety

Fourth quarter

Bluff: Villegas 1 run, (Mechi kick), 10:46

Bluff: Villegas 20 run, (Meschi kick), 8:10

West: Patek 2 run, (failed run) 5:40

Bluff: Villegas 22 pass to Campbell, (Meschi kick) 2:55

Bluff: Scotty Green 82 interception return, (Meschi kick) :14 

Team stats

 WestFlour Bluff
  First downs 21 30
  Yards rushing 36-165  51-345
  Yards passing 250  232
  Passes 17-22-1-2 21-30-2-0
  Punts  1.53 0.0
  Fumbles-lost  3-2  2-1
  Penalty-yards  3-30 6-47

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- West: Chase Patek, 25-138, Blake Buzzell, 10-21, Adam Diaz, 1-6; Flour Bluff: Isaac Miles, 27-154, Rayden Campbell, 8-115, Nash Villegas, 13-72, Jose Martinez, 2-13, Aidan Featherby, 1-(-9);

Passing -- West: Buzzell, 17-29-250-1-2; Flour Bluff: Nash Villegas, 21-30-232-2-0;

Receiving -- West: La'Trell Barfield, 6-111, D'Andre Fillmore, 4-66, Dion Green, 3-40, Chase Patek, 3-28, Jose Aguilar, 1-5; Flour Bluff: Rayden Campbell, 5-105, Judah Lewis, 5-48, Isaac Miles, 3-18, Aidanl Featherby, 3-6, Josh Guajardo, 2-7, Scottie Green, 2-4, Michael Mendiola, 1-44;

