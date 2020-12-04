Flour Bluff 59, Victoria West 32
First quarter
Bluff: Isaac Miles 3 run, (Kyler Meschi kick), 9:02
Bluff: Isaac Miles 3 run, (Meschi kick), 7:32
West: Blake Buzzell 12 run, (Buzzell kick) 6:21
Second quarter
West: Chase Patek 9 run, (Buzzell kick), 10:27
West: Buzzell 26 kick, 10:27
Bluff: Rayden Campbell 9 run, 2:25
Bluff: Nash Villegas 44 pass to Michael Mendiola, (Meschi kick) :21
Third quarter
West: Buzzell 25 pass to Dion Green, (Buzzell kick), 10:04
West: Safety
Fourth quarter
Bluff: Villegas 1 run, (Mechi kick), 10:46
Bluff: Villegas 20 run, (Meschi kick), 8:10
West: Patek 2 run, (failed run) 5:40
Bluff: Villegas 22 pass to Campbell, (Meschi kick) 2:55
Bluff: Scotty Green 82 interception return, (Meschi kick) :14
Team stats
|West
|Flour Bluff
|First downs
|21
|30
|Yards rushing
|36-165
|51-345
|Yards passing
|250
|232
|Passes
|17-22-1-2
|21-30-2-0
|Punts
|1.53
|0.0
|Fumbles-lost
|3-2
|2-1
|Penalty-yards
|3-30
|6-47
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- West: Chase Patek, 25-138, Blake Buzzell, 10-21, Adam Diaz, 1-6; Flour Bluff: Isaac Miles, 27-154, Rayden Campbell, 8-115, Nash Villegas, 13-72, Jose Martinez, 2-13, Aidan Featherby, 1-(-9);
Passing -- West: Buzzell, 17-29-250-1-2; Flour Bluff: Nash Villegas, 21-30-232-2-0;
Receiving -- West: La'Trell Barfield, 6-111, D'Andre Fillmore, 4-66, Dion Green, 3-40, Chase Patek, 3-28, Jose Aguilar, 1-5; Flour Bluff: Rayden Campbell, 5-105, Judah Lewis, 5-48, Isaac Miles, 3-18, Aidanl Featherby, 3-6, Josh Guajardo, 2-7, Scottie Green, 2-4, Michael Mendiola, 1-44;
