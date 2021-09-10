Flour Bluff 66, Victoria West 13
First quarter
FB: Wyatt Elwood 55 run (Kyler Meschi kick), 11:21
VW: Jeremiah Baldwin 19 pass to D'Andre Fillmore (Armando Rojas kick), 9:09
FB: Nash Villegas 9 run (Meschi kick), 2:19
Second quarter
FB: Villegas 13 pass to Elwood (Meschi kick), 11:49
FB: Cameron Johnson 1 run (Meschi kick), 11:34
FB: Maurice Alcorn 1 run (Meschi kick), 7:30
VW: Braden Luedeker 36 pass to Darrian Lacy (Rojas kick blocked), 6:16
FB: Jose Martinez 13 run (Meschi kick), 4:41
FB: Martinez 7 run (Meschi kick), 1:02
Third quarter
FB: Martinez 5 run (Meschi kick), 7:00
FB: Villegas 35 pass to Alcorn (Meschi kick), 2:11
Fourth quarter
FB: Meschi 24 field goal, 10:41
Team stats
|Flour Bluff
|Victoria West
|First downs
|28
|14
|Yards rushing
|56-360
|32-164
|Yards passing
|151
|132
|Passes
|8-13-2-0
|12-24-2-2
|Punts
|3-40.7
|5-34.2
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|3-3
|Penalty-yards
|6-50
|9-75
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Victoria West: Dion Green, 18-101, Braden Luedeker, 4-30; Flour Bluff: Jose Martinez, 23-140-3, Cameron Johnson 17-100-1
Passing -- Victoria West: Braden Luedeker, 6-12-80-1-0, Jeremiah Baldwin, 6-12-52-1-2; Flour Bluff: Nash Villegas, 7-12-145-2-0;
Receiving -- Victoria West: Darrian Lacy, 2-52-1, D'Andre Fillmore, 3-36-1; Flour Bluff: Maurice Alcorn, 2-58-1, Wyatt Elwood, 3-27-1
