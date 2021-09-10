Flour Bluff 66, Victoria West 13

Flour Bluff  14 35 14  3   -- 66                     
Victoria West  7  -- 13                     

First quarter

FB: Wyatt Elwood 55 run (Kyler Meschi kick), 11:21

VW: Jeremiah Baldwin 19 pass to D'Andre Fillmore (Armando Rojas kick), 9:09

FB: Nash Villegas 9 run (Meschi kick), 2:19

Second quarter

FB: Villegas 13 pass to Elwood (Meschi kick), 11:49 

FB: Cameron Johnson 1 run (Meschi kick), 11:34

FB: Maurice Alcorn 1 run (Meschi kick), 7:30

VW: Braden Luedeker 36 pass to Darrian Lacy (Rojas kick blocked), 6:16

FB: Jose Martinez 13 run (Meschi kick), 4:41

FB: Martinez 7 run (Meschi kick), 1:02

Third quarter

FB: Martinez 5 run (Meschi kick), 7:00

FB: Villegas 35 pass to Alcorn (Meschi kick), 2:11

Fourth quarter

FB: Meschi 24 field goal, 10:41

Team stats

 Flour Bluff Victoria West  
  First downs 28 14
  Yards rushing 56-360  32-164
  Yards passing 151  132
  Passes 8-13-2-0 12-24-2-2
  Punts  3-40.7 5-34.2
  Fumbles-lost  0-0  3-3
  Penalty-yards  6-50 9-75

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Victoria West: Dion Green, 18-101, Braden Luedeker, 4-30; Flour Bluff: Jose Martinez, 23-140-3, Cameron Johnson 17-100-1

Passing -- Victoria West: Braden Luedeker, 6-12-80-1-0, Jeremiah Baldwin, 6-12-52-1-2; Flour Bluff: Nash Villegas, 7-12-145-2-0;

Receiving -- Victoria West: Darrian Lacy, 2-52-1, D'Andre Fillmore, 3-36-1; Flour Bluff: Maurice Alcorn, 2-58-1, Wyatt Elwood, 3-27-1

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.