Flour Bluff 28, Victoria West 21

Flour Bluff70147 -- 28                    
Victoria West 7607 -- 21                    

First quarter

FB: Nash Villegas 5 pass to Scottie Green, (Kyler Meschi kick), 8:43

W: Blake Buzzell 33 pass to Chase Patek, (Buzzell kick), 3:19

Second quarter

W: Buzzell 64 run, (pass failed), 11:10

Third quarter

FB: Villegas 3 run, (Meschi kick), 9:43

FB: Villegas 13 pass to Aidan Featherby, (Meschi kick), 2:53

Fourth quarter

W: Buzzell 39 pass to D'Andre Fillmore, (Buzzell pass to Fillmore), 3:59

FB: Villegas 11 run, (Meschi kick), 1;31

Team stats

 Flour BluffVictoria West
  First downs 23 19
  Yards rushing 41-145  33-191
  Yards passing 255  177
  Passes 22-35-2-0 13-28-2-3
  Punts  4.38 3.40
  Fumbles-lost  2-2  0-0
  Penalty-yards  5-45 3-20

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- West: Chase Patek, 24-130, Blake Buzzell, 9-61; Flour Bluff: Nash Villegas, 17-89, Jose Martinez, 10-25, Aidan Featherby, 2-25, Rayden Campbell, 5-10, Matthew Martinez, 3-5, Isaac Miles, 2-1;

Passing -- West: Buzzell, 13-28-177-2-3; Flour Blluff: Villegas, 22-35-255-2-0;

Receiving -- West: D'Andre Fillmore, 5-91, Chase Patek, 4-56, La'Trell Barfield, 2-19, Dion Green 2-11; Flour Bluff: Campbell, 10-146, Featherby, 7-99, Jose Martinez, 2-11, Matthew Martinez, 1-5, Scottie Green, 1-5, Jose Guajardo, 1-(11);

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.