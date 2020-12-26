Flour Bluff 28, Victoria West 21
First quarter
FB: Nash Villegas 5 pass to Scottie Green, (Kyler Meschi kick), 8:43
W: Blake Buzzell 33 pass to Chase Patek, (Buzzell kick), 3:19
Second quarter
W: Buzzell 64 run, (pass failed), 11:10
Third quarter
FB: Villegas 3 run, (Meschi kick), 9:43
FB: Villegas 13 pass to Aidan Featherby, (Meschi kick), 2:53
Fourth quarter
W: Buzzell 39 pass to D'Andre Fillmore, (Buzzell pass to Fillmore), 3:59
FB: Villegas 11 run, (Meschi kick), 1;31
Team stats
|Flour Bluff
|Victoria West
|First downs
|23
|19
|Yards rushing
|41-145
|33-191
|Yards passing
|255
|177
|Passes
|22-35-2-0
|13-28-2-3
|Punts
|4.38
|3.40
|Fumbles-lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|5-45
|3-20
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- West: Chase Patek, 24-130, Blake Buzzell, 9-61; Flour Bluff: Nash Villegas, 17-89, Jose Martinez, 10-25, Aidan Featherby, 2-25, Rayden Campbell, 5-10, Matthew Martinez, 3-5, Isaac Miles, 2-1;
Passing -- West: Buzzell, 13-28-177-2-3; Flour Blluff: Villegas, 22-35-255-2-0;
Receiving -- West: D'Andre Fillmore, 5-91, Chase Patek, 4-56, La'Trell Barfield, 2-19, Dion Green 2-11; Flour Bluff: Campbell, 10-146, Featherby, 7-99, Jose Martinez, 2-11, Matthew Martinez, 1-5, Scottie Green, 1-5, Jose Guajardo, 1-(11);
