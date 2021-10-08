Gregory-Portland 53, Victoria West 26
|West
|6
|0
|7
|13
|--
|26
|G-P
|7
|32
|7
|7
|--
|56
First quarter
G: Dalvin Batts 43 run (Jackson Sutton kick), 9:21
W: Kibreante Williams 2 run (Armando Rojas kick blocked), 3:23
Second quarter
G: Batts 19 run (Sutton kick), 10:44
G: Gabriel Juarez 2 run (Sutton kick), 8:13
G: Sutton 36 field goal, 1:46
G: Brandon Redden 30 pass to Nick Hartley (Colton Harrison run), 0:14
G: Juarez 65 fumble return (Sutton kick), 0:00
Third quarter
G: Redden 10 pass to Harrison (Sutton kick), 5:01
W: Kyle Ellison 10 run (Gavin Wartsbaugh run), 3:07
Fourth quarter
W: Luedeker 3 run (Wartsbaugh pass failed), 10:02
G: Batts 56 run (Sutton kick), 7:17
W: Luedeker 13 pass to D'Andre Fillmore (Rojas kick), 4:55
Team stats
|West
|G-P
|First downs
|20
|28
|Yards rushing
|36-138
|52-371
|Yards passing
|247
|150
|Passes
|17-31-1-1
|10-18-2-1
|Punts
| 40.6
|49.3
|Fumbles-lost
| 1-1
|2-2
|Penalty-yards
| 4-25
|1-5
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- W: Braden Luedeker 20-53-1, Kyle Ellison 8-37-1, Kibreante Williams 7-31-1; G: Dalvin Batts 37-309-3, Brandon Redden 11-56, Austin Moreno 3-4, Gabriel Juarez 1-2-1;
Passing -- W: Luedeker 17-31-247-1-1; Redden 10-18-150-2-1;
Receiving -- W: Dion Green 6-157, D'Andre Fillmore 6-68-1, Darrian Lacy 5-11, Williams 2-7, Ellison 1-4; G: Nick Hartley 3-49-1, Ross Dubose 1-38, Colton Harrison 2-35-1, David Karl 4-28
