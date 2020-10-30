Victoria West 59, Gregory-Portland 21
|Gregory-Portland
|0
|0
|7
|14
|--
|21
|Victoria West
|21
|24
|14
|0
|--
|59
First quarter
West: Adam Diaz blocked punt returned by D'Andre Fillmore, (Randy Samano kick), 10:54
West: Blake Buzzell 30 pass to La'Trell Barfield, (Samano kick), 7:03
West: Buzzell 14 pass to Dion Green, (Samano kick) 3:18
Second quarter
West: Samano 26 kick, 10:46
West: Chase Patek 18 run, (Samano kick), 5:43
West: Sammy Brito 35 interception return, (Samano kick) 5:43
West: Patek 39 run, (Samano kick) 5:26
Third quarter
West: Buzzell 7 run, (Samano kick), 9:22
West: Buzzell 5 pass to Jose Aguilar, (Samano kick), 3:55
GP: Kaleem Gholsby 7 run, (Jackson Sutton kick) 2:41
Fourth quarter
GP: Gholsby 7 run, (Sutton kick), 11:21
GP: Gholsby 8 run,, (Sutton kick), 6:01
Team stats
|Gregory-Portland
|Victoria West
|First downs
|13
|32
|Yards rushing
|32-167
|45-292
|Yards passing
|52
|236
|Passes
|7-20-0-1
|20-28-3-1
|Punts
|9.37
|2.32
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|6-63
|8-45
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- West: Chase Patek, 22-213, Adan Hernandez, 8-61, Blake Buzzell, 5-27, Adam Diaz, 2-10, Joel Silva, 3-2, Brendan Solis, 3-4; GP: Kaleem Gholsby, 9-91, Dalvin Batts, 8-49, Brian HArris, 3-28, Gage Gleinig, 10-23, Devon Mauch, 1-0, Eric Alaniz, 1-0;
Passing -- West: Buzzell, 19-26-235-3-1, Solis, 1-2-1-0-0; GP: Devon Mauch, 4-9-32-0-0, Gleinig, 3-11-20-0-1;
Receiving -- West: Dion Green, 6-84, D'Andre Fillmore, 6-70, Jose Aguilar, 4-27, La'Trell Barfield, 3-54, Tyler Blaschke, 1-1; GP: Brian Harris, 3-38, Ross Dubose, 2-8, Conner Durrill, 1-10, Noah Garcia, 1- (-4);
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.