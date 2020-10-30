Victoria West 59, Gregory-Portland 21

Gregory-Portland00714 -- 21                    
Victoria West 2124140 -- 59                    

First quarter

West: Adam Diaz blocked punt returned by D'Andre Fillmore, (Randy Samano kick), 10:54

West: Blake Buzzell 30 pass to La'Trell Barfield, (Samano kick), 7:03

West: Buzzell 14 pass to Dion Green, (Samano kick) 3:18

Second quarter

West: Samano 26 kick, 10:46

West: Chase Patek 18 run, (Samano kick), 5:43

West: Sammy Brito 35 interception return, (Samano kick) 5:43

West: Patek 39 run, (Samano kick) 5:26

Third quarter

West: Buzzell 7 run, (Samano kick), 9:22

West: Buzzell 5 pass to Jose Aguilar, (Samano kick), 3:55

GP: Kaleem Gholsby 7 run, (Jackson Sutton kick) 2:41

Fourth quarter

GP: Gholsby 7 run, (Sutton kick), 11:21

GP: Gholsby 8 run,, (Sutton kick), 6:01

Team stats

 Gregory-PortlandVictoria West
  First downs 13 32
  Yards rushing 32-167  45-292
  Yards passing 52  236
  Passes 7-20-0-1 20-28-3-1
  Punts  9.37 2.32
  Fumbles-lost  0-0  1-1
  Penalty-yards  6-63 8-45

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- West: Chase Patek, 22-213, Adan Hernandez, 8-61, Blake Buzzell, 5-27, Adam Diaz, 2-10, Joel Silva, 3-2, Brendan Solis, 3-4; GP: Kaleem Gholsby, 9-91, Dalvin Batts, 8-49, Brian HArris, 3-28, Gage Gleinig, 10-23, Devon Mauch, 1-0, Eric Alaniz, 1-0;

Passing -- West: Buzzell, 19-26-235-3-1, Solis, 1-2-1-0-0; GP: Devon Mauch, 4-9-32-0-0, Gleinig, 3-11-20-0-1;

Receiving -- West: Dion Green, 6-84, D'Andre Fillmore, 6-70, Jose Aguilar, 4-27, La'Trell Barfield, 3-54, Tyler Blaschke, 1-1; GP: Brian Harris, 3-38, Ross Dubose, 2-8, Conner Durrill, 1-10, Noah Garcia, 1- (-4);

