Victoria West 48, Corpus Christi King 27
First quarter
West: Blake Buzzell 35 pass to Jose Aguilar, (Randy Samano kick), 9:18
West: Buzzell 58 run, (Samano kick), 3:52
Second quarter
King: Josiah King 23 run, (Hunter Kuhlmann kick), 8:44
West: Chase Patek 3 run, (Samano kick), 7:38
King: Ben Stewart 13 run, (Kuhlmann kick), :22
Third quarter
West: Buzzell 48 pass to Aguilar, (Samano kick), 10:57
West: Buzzell 10 run, 6:50
King: Stewart 19 pass to Bryan Guillen, (Kuhlmann kick), 10:57
West: Patek 1 run, (Samano kick), :25
Fourth quarter
West: Patek 4 run, (Samano kick), 2:18
King: Stewart 20 pass to Tristan Bennetsen, :25
Team stats
|King
|West
|First downs
|24
|25
|Yards rushing
|36-194
|43-317
|Yards passing
|164
|239
|Passes
|17-32-2-0
|14-22-2-0
|Punts
|5.35
|0.0
|Fumbles-lost
| 0-0
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
| 6-45
|8-55
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- West: Chase Patek, 29-162, Blake Buzzell, 9-139, Adam Diaz, 4-23; King: Josiah King, 24-140, Ben Stewart, 9-47, Nathan Reyes, 1-9, Bryan Guillen, 2-7;
Passing -- West: Buzzell, 14-22-239-2-0; King: Stewart, 17-31-164-2-0;
Receiving -- West: Jose Aguilar, 4-97, Dion Green, 3-62, Patek, 3-38, La'Trell Barfield, 2-29, D'Andre Fillmore, 2-13; King: Nathan Reyes, 8-56, King, 3-14, Tristan Bennesten, 2-36, Guillen, 2-32, Kuhlmann, 1-17, Ruben Chavez, 1-9
