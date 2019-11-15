Victoria West 44, La Joya Palmview 7

La Joya Palmview  0007 -- 7                    
home team  727100 -- 44                    

First quarter

VW: Tyvon Hardrick 23 run, (Kase Eliot kick) 4:15

Second quarter

VW: Hardrick 62 run, (Eliot kick) 9:50

VW: Donovan Harris 7 run (Eliot kick) 8:35

VW: Tyvon Hardrick 30 run (Eliot kick) 5:25

VW: 11 run, 2:37

Third quarter

VW: Harris 19 pass to Chase Patek, (Eliot kick) 8:12

VW: Kase Eliot 35 Field Goal, 2:33

Fourth quarter

PV: AJ Chapa 5 run (Alek Cantu kick) 11:21 

Team stats

 La Joya PalmviewVictoria West
  First downs 7 21
  Yards rushing 31-102  46-393
  Yards passing 31  77
  Passes 6-15-0-1 5-11-1-0
  Punts  8.216 5.135
  Fumbles-lost  1-1  1-0
  Penalty-yards  4-25 0-0

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- West: Tyvon Hardrick,  17-216, Donovan Harris, 14-82, Jonathan Buckner 1-33, Chase Patek, 3-18, La'Trell Barfield 1-16, Chris Hernandez, 5-14, Joel Silva, 4-9, Randy Samano, 1-5; Palmview: Adrian Vasquez, 8-32, Tony Villarreal, 1-18, Cruz Barrientos, 3-17, David Gonzalez, 3-14, AJ Chapa, 8-13, Carlos Pena, 6-10, Preston Alvarez, 1-2, Sebastian Leal, 1- -4;

Passing -- West: Donovan Harris, 5-11-77-1-0; Palmview: Sebastian Leal, 5-7-20-0-0, David Gonzalez, 1-8-11-0-1;

Receiving -- West: La'Trell Barfield, 2-37, Chase Patek, 2-37, Jayden Dolezal, 1-3; Palmview: Cesar Pena, 2-14, Jerry Galvan, 1-11, Tony Villarreal, 1-4, Cruz Varrientos, 2-2;

