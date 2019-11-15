Victoria West 44, La Joya Palmview 7
|La Joya Palmview
|0
|0
|0
|7
|--
|7
|home team
|7
|27
|10
|0
|--
|44
First quarter
VW: Tyvon Hardrick 23 run, (Kase Eliot kick) 4:15
Second quarter
VW: Hardrick 62 run, (Eliot kick) 9:50
VW: Donovan Harris 7 run (Eliot kick) 8:35
VW: Tyvon Hardrick 30 run (Eliot kick) 5:25
VW: 11 run, 2:37
Third quarter
VW: Harris 19 pass to Chase Patek, (Eliot kick) 8:12
VW: Kase Eliot 35 Field Goal, 2:33
Fourth quarter
PV: AJ Chapa 5 run (Alek Cantu kick) 11:21
Team stats
|La Joya Palmview
|Victoria West
|First downs
|7
|21
|Yards rushing
|31-102
|46-393
|Yards passing
|31
|77
|Passes
|6-15-0-1
|5-11-1-0
|Punts
|8.216
|5.135
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Penalty-yards
|4-25
|0-0
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- West: Tyvon Hardrick, 17-216, Donovan Harris, 14-82, Jonathan Buckner 1-33, Chase Patek, 3-18, La'Trell Barfield 1-16, Chris Hernandez, 5-14, Joel Silva, 4-9, Randy Samano, 1-5; Palmview: Adrian Vasquez, 8-32, Tony Villarreal, 1-18, Cruz Barrientos, 3-17, David Gonzalez, 3-14, AJ Chapa, 8-13, Carlos Pena, 6-10, Preston Alvarez, 1-2, Sebastian Leal, 1- -4;
Passing -- West: Donovan Harris, 5-11-77-1-0; Palmview: Sebastian Leal, 5-7-20-0-0, David Gonzalez, 1-8-11-0-1;
Receiving -- West: La'Trell Barfield, 2-37, Chase Patek, 2-37, Jayden Dolezal, 1-3; Palmview: Cesar Pena, 2-14, Jerry Galvan, 1-11, Tony Villarreal, 1-4, Cruz Varrientos, 2-2;
