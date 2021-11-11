McAllen Memorial 50, Victoria West 28
|West
|6
|6
|16
|0
|--
|28
|Memorial
|14
|14
|8
|14
|--
|50
First quarter
M: Marcos De la Cruz 60 run (De la Cruz kick), 10:06
W: Braden Luedeker 8 pass to Dion Green (Gavin Wartsbaugh run failed), 1:53
M: Max Alaniz-Choy 26 run (De la Cruz kick), 0:29
Second quarter
M: Alaniz-Choy 54 run (De la Cruz kick), 9:48
M: Alaniz-Choy 6 run (De la Cruz kick), 3:49
W: Luedeker 7 run (D'andre Fillmore run failed), 0:22
Third quarter
M: Alaniz-Choy 46 run (De la Cruz run), 10:08
W: Luedeker 8 pass to Green (Fillmore run), 6:34
W: Luedeker 18 pass to Green (Fillmore run), 2:40
Fourth quarter
M: Alaniz-Choy 40 run (Alaniz-Choy kick), 10:39
M: Ethan Castillo 15 run (De la Cruz kick), 6:07
Team stats
|West
|Memorial
|First downs
|20
|17
|Yards rushing
|34-139
|42-460
|Yards passing
|253
|12
|Passes
|24-40-3-1
|1-1-0-0
|Punts
| 35.0
|34.0
|Fumbles-lost
| 0-0
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
| 5-45
|6-45
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- W: Kibreante Williams 14-52, Braden Luedeker 12-42-1, Jeremiah Baldwin 1-19, Kyle Ellison 4-14, Dion Green 1-8, D'andre Fillmore 1-3, Jordan Thibodeaux 1-1; M: Max Alaniz-Choy 23-288-5, Marcos De la Cruz 9-121-1, Ethan Castillo 6-42-1, Sebastian Aleman 3-9, JP Garza 1-0;
Passing -- W: Luedeker 24-38-253-3-1, Baldwin 0-2-0-0-0; M: Derek Silva 1-1-12-0-0;
Receiving -- W: Green 9-111-3, Fillmore 10-96, Ellison 1-29, Williams 3-8; M: Isaiah Alvarado 1-12;
