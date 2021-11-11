McAllen Memorial 50, Victoria West 28

West  16  0   -- 28                     
Memorial  14 14 14  -- 50                     

First quarter

M: Marcos De la Cruz 60 run (De la Cruz kick), 10:06

W: Braden Luedeker 8 pass to Dion Green (Gavin Wartsbaugh run failed), 1:53

M: Max Alaniz-Choy 26 run (De la Cruz kick), 0:29

Second quarter

M: Alaniz-Choy 54 run (De la Cruz kick), 9:48

M: Alaniz-Choy 6 run (De la Cruz kick), 3:49

W: Luedeker 7 run (D'andre Fillmore run failed), 0:22

Third quarter

M: Alaniz-Choy 46 run (De la Cruz run), 10:08

W: Luedeker 8 pass to Green (Fillmore run), 6:34

W: Luedeker 18 pass to Green (Fillmore run), 2:40

Fourth quarter

M: Alaniz-Choy 40 run (Alaniz-Choy kick), 10:39

M: Ethan Castillo 15 run (De la Cruz kick), 6:07

Team stats

 West Memorial  
  First downs 20 17
  Yards rushing 34-139 42-460
  Yards passing 253 12
  Passes 24-40-3-1 1-1-0-0
  Punts  35.0
 34.0
  Fumbles-lost  0-0
  0-0
  Penalty-yards  5-45
 6-45

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- W: Kibreante Williams 14-52, Braden Luedeker 12-42-1, Jeremiah Baldwin 1-19, Kyle Ellison 4-14, Dion Green 1-8, D'andre Fillmore 1-3, Jordan Thibodeaux 1-1; M: Max Alaniz-Choy 23-288-5, Marcos De la Cruz 9-121-1, Ethan Castillo 6-42-1, Sebastian Aleman 3-9, JP Garza 1-0;

Passing -- W: Luedeker 24-38-253-3-1, Baldwin 0-2-0-0-0; M: Derek Silva 1-1-12-0-0;

Receiving -- W: Green 9-111-3, Fillmore 10-96, Ellison 1-29, Williams 3-8; M: Isaiah Alvarado 1-12;

