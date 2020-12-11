Victoria West 61, McAllen Memorial 35

Victoria West14141914 -- xx                     
home team  71378 -- xx                     

First quarter

W: Blake Buzzell 9 pass to Dion Green, (Buzzell kick), 8:06

W: Buzzell 57 pass to Sammy Brito, (Buzzell kick), 3:01

M: Michael Lewis 9 run, (Diego Almarez kick), 1:13

Second quarter

M: Andrew Salinas 7 run, (Almarez kick), 10:10

W: Chase Patek 89 kick return, (Buzzell kick), 9:56

W: Chase Patek 26 run, (Buzzell kick) 8:05

M: Marcos DeLaGarza, (Almarez kick) 1:55

Third quarter

W: Patek 1 run, (kick failed), 11:16

M: Michael Lewis 9 run, (Almarez kick), 6:49

W: Patek 13 run, (Buzzell kick) 4:22

W: Patek 93 run, (kick failed) 0:00

Fourth quarter

W: Johnny Martinez 20 fumble return, (Buzzell kick), 11:52

M: Andrew Salinas 30 run, (Aiden Garcia kick), 10:00

W: Buzzell 39 pass to D'Andre Fillmore, (Buzzell kick) 8:57

Team stats

 Victoria WestMemorial
  First downs 27 17
  Yards rushing 29-272  55-364
  Yards passing 258  55
  Passes 16-20-xx-0 2-5-0-0
  Punts  0.0 4.28
  Fumbles-lost  2-1  1-1
  Penalty-yards  5-33 7-40

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- West: Chase Patek, 23-226, Blake Buzzell, 4-41, Sammy Brito, 1-10; Memorial: Michael Lewis, 26-167, Andrew Salinas, 12-130, Aiden Garcia, 11-42, Max Alaniz Choy, 3-6, Derek Silva, 1-3;

Passing -- West: Buzzell, 16-19-258-3-0, La'Trell Barfield, 0-1-0-0-0; Memorial: Kareem Pariani, 1-1-45-0-0, Derek Silva, 1-4-10-0-0;

Receiving -- West: D'Andre Fillmore, 6-130, Sammy Brito, 1-57, Dion Green, 4-33, Patek, 3-28, Barfield, 2-10; Memorial: Marcos DeLaCruz, 2-55;

