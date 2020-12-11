Victoria West 61, McAllen Memorial 35
|Victoria West
|14
|14
|19
|14
|--
|xx
|home team
|7
|13
|7
|8
|--
|xx
First quarter
W: Blake Buzzell 9 pass to Dion Green, (Buzzell kick), 8:06
W: Buzzell 57 pass to Sammy Brito, (Buzzell kick), 3:01
M: Michael Lewis 9 run, (Diego Almarez kick), 1:13
Second quarter
M: Andrew Salinas 7 run, (Almarez kick), 10:10
W: Chase Patek 89 kick return, (Buzzell kick), 9:56
W: Chase Patek 26 run, (Buzzell kick) 8:05
M: Marcos DeLaGarza, (Almarez kick) 1:55
Third quarter
W: Patek 1 run, (kick failed), 11:16
M: Michael Lewis 9 run, (Almarez kick), 6:49
W: Patek 13 run, (Buzzell kick) 4:22
W: Patek 93 run, (kick failed) 0:00
Fourth quarter
W: Johnny Martinez 20 fumble return, (Buzzell kick), 11:52
M: Andrew Salinas 30 run, (Aiden Garcia kick), 10:00
W: Buzzell 39 pass to D'Andre Fillmore, (Buzzell kick) 8:57
Team stats
|Victoria West
|Memorial
|First downs
|27
|17
|Yards rushing
|29-272
|55-364
|Yards passing
|258
|55
|Passes
|16-20-xx-0
|2-5-0-0
|Punts
|0.0
|4.28
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|5-33
|7-40
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- West: Chase Patek, 23-226, Blake Buzzell, 4-41, Sammy Brito, 1-10; Memorial: Michael Lewis, 26-167, Andrew Salinas, 12-130, Aiden Garcia, 11-42, Max Alaniz Choy, 3-6, Derek Silva, 1-3;
Passing -- West: Buzzell, 16-19-258-3-0, La'Trell Barfield, 0-1-0-0-0; Memorial: Kareem Pariani, 1-1-45-0-0, Derek Silva, 1-4-10-0-0;
Receiving -- West: D'Andre Fillmore, 6-130, Sammy Brito, 1-57, Dion Green, 4-33, Patek, 3-28, Barfield, 2-10; Memorial: Marcos DeLaCruz, 2-55;
