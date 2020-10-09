Raymondville 38, Victoria West 33
|Raymondville
|6
|14
|13
|6
|--
|38
|Victoria West
|7
|7
|13
|6
|--
|33
Team stats
|Raymondville
|Victoria West
|First downs
|22
|22
|Yards rushing
|47-374
|29-136
|Yards passing
|161
|209
|Passes
|11-15-2-0
|13-25-2-0
|Punts
|2.28
|3.36
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|2-n/a
|7-n/a
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Victoria West: Chase Patek, 22-121, Adam Diaz, 4-38, Blake Buzzell, 3-0; Raymondville: Zaraivion Armenderez, 24-270; Justin Smith, 10-72, Jayson Cantu, 9-50, Jarod Cavazos, 1-4, Victor Oviedo;
Passing -- Victoria West: Buzzell, 13-25-209-2-0; Raymondville: Jayson Cantu, 9-13-143-2-0, Armendarez, 1-1-10-0-0, Jarod Cavazos, 1-1-8-0-0;
Receiving -- Victoria West: Dion Green, 5-101, La'Trell Barfield, 3-65, D'Andre Fillmore, 4-33, Adam Diaz, 1-10; Raymondville: Armendarez, 5-91, Aaron Rivera, 2-47, Justin Smith, 3-13, Jayson Cantu, 1-10;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.