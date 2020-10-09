Raymondville 38, Victoria West 33

Raymondville614136 -- 38                    
Victoria West 77136 -- 33                    

 Team stats

 RaymondvilleVictoria West
  First downs 22 22
  Yards rushing 47-374  29-136
  Yards passing 161209
  Passes 11-15-2-0 13-25-2-0
  Punts  2.28 3.36
  Fumbles-lost  1-1  0-0
  Penalty-yards  2-n/a 7-n/a

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Victoria West: Chase Patek, 22-121, Adam Diaz, 4-38, Blake Buzzell, 3-0; Raymondville: Zaraivion Armenderez, 24-270; Justin Smith, 10-72, Jayson Cantu, 9-50, Jarod Cavazos, 1-4, Victor Oviedo;

Passing -- Victoria West: Buzzell, 13-25-209-2-0; Raymondville: Jayson Cantu, 9-13-143-2-0, Armendarez, 1-1-10-0-0, Jarod Cavazos, 1-1-8-0-0;

Receiving -- Victoria West: Dion Green, 5-101, La'Trell Barfield, 3-65, D'Andre Fillmore, 4-33, Adam Diaz, 1-10; Raymondville: Armendarez, 5-91, Aaron Rivera, 2-47, Justin Smith, 3-13, Jayson Cantu, 1-10;

