San Antonio Davenport 33, Victoria West 25
|Davenport
|13
|0
|6
|14
|--
|33
|West
|0
|15
|3
|8
|--
|25
First quarter
D: Shastin Golden 2 run (Josh Gil kick failed), 9:50
D: Kyler Payne 24 pass from Triston Hamlin (Josh Gil kick), 6:01
Second quarter
W: D'andre Fillmore 26 pass from Camden Repper (Kamauri Montgomery run), 3:09
W: Jaxx Rangnow 19 run (Armando Rojas kick), 0:16
Third quarter
D: David Miller 71 pass from Hamlin (Hamlin pass failed), 7:17
W: Rojas 24 field goal, 3:30
Fourth quarter
D: Golden 4 run (Miles Mendez kick), 8:00
W: Rangnow 4 run (Zachary Sanchez), 4:38
D: Payne 29 pass from Hamlin (Gil kick), 3:00
Team stats
|Davenport
|West
|First downs
|21
|21
|Yards rushing
|35-136
|50-322
|Yards passing
|355
|116
|Passes
|17-24-3-0
|9-22-1-2
|Punts
|4-34.3
|4-44.5
|Fumbles-lost
| 0-0
|4-1
|Penalty-yards
| 7-45
|8-60
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- D: Shastin Golden, 29-126-2; W: Kamauri Montgomery, 24-192, Jaxx Rangnow, 10-66-2, Camden Repper 11-46;
Passing -- D: Triston Hamlin 17-24-355-3-0; W: Repper, 9-22-116-1-2;
Receiving -- D: David Miller, 5-152-1, Emmet Greiman, 5-100, Kyler Payne, 4-62-2; W: Fillmore 6-89-1;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.