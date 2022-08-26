San Antonio Davenport 33, Victoria West 25

Davenport  13 6  14   -- 33                     
West  0 15  -- 25                     

First quarter

D: Shastin Golden 2 run (Josh Gil kick failed), 9:50

D: Kyler Payne 24 pass from Triston Hamlin (Josh Gil kick), 6:01

Second quarter

W: D'andre Fillmore 26 pass from Camden Repper (Kamauri Montgomery run), 3:09

W: Jaxx Rangnow 19 run (Armando Rojas kick), 0:16

Third quarter

D: David Miller 71 pass from Hamlin (Hamlin pass failed), 7:17

W: Rojas 24 field goal, 3:30

Fourth quarter

D: Golden 4 run (Miles Mendez kick), 8:00 

W: Rangnow 4 run (Zachary Sanchez), 4:38

D: Payne 29 pass from Hamlin (Gil kick), 3:00

Team stats

 Davenport West  
  First downs 21 21
  Yards rushing 35-136 50-322
  Yards passing 355 116
  Passes 17-24-3-0 9-22-1-2
  Punts  4-34.3 4-44.5
  Fumbles-lost  0-0
  4-1
  Penalty-yards  7-45
 8-60

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- D: Shastin Golden, 29-126-2; W: Kamauri Montgomery, 24-192, Jaxx Rangnow, 10-66-2, Camden Repper 11-46;

Passing -- D: Triston Hamlin 17-24-355-3-0; W: Repper, 9-22-116-1-2;

Receiving -- D: David Miller, 5-152-1, Emmet Greiman, 5-100, Kyler Payne, 4-62-2; W: Fillmore 6-89-1;

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.