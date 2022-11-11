West 21, Southwest 16

West  140  7   -- 21                     
Southwest 13  -- 16                     

First quarter

W: Camden Repper 13 pass to D’Andre Fillmore (Armando Rojas kick good) 9:32

W: Repper 10 run (Rojas kick good) 6:31

Third quarter

SW: Brayan Lizama 1 run (Timothy Olague kick good) 5:16

SW: Angel Quintero interception return (kick blocked) 0:17

Fourth quarter

SW: Olague 22 FG 1:49

W: Repper 15 pass to Zachary Sanchez (Rojas kick good) 0:48

Team stats

 West Southwest  
  First downs 11 20
  Yards rushing 20-50  60-271
  Yards passing 144  68
  Passes 9-16-1 4-14-1
  Punts  5-37.8
 3-28.3
  Fumbles-lost  2-0
  0-0
  Penalty-yards  4-40
 2-20

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- West: Kamauri Montgomery 14-26, Repper 6-24-1; Southwest: Lizama 36-139-1, Tyson Deen 14-91, Tristan Dennie 4-14, Olague 4-12, Quintero 1-12;

Passing -- West: Repper 9-16-144-2-1; Southwest: Olague 4-14-68-0-1;

Receiving -- West: Fillmore 5-97-1, Sanchez 3-35-1, Montgomery 1-12; Southwest: Jathan Razo 3-56;

