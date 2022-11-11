West 21, Southwest 16
|West
|14
|0
|0
|7
|--
|21
|Southwest
|0
|0
|13
|3
|--
|16
First quarter
W: Camden Repper 13 pass to D’Andre Fillmore (Armando Rojas kick good) 9:32
W: Repper 10 run (Rojas kick good) 6:31
Third quarter
SW: Brayan Lizama 1 run (Timothy Olague kick good) 5:16
SW: Angel Quintero interception return (kick blocked) 0:17
Fourth quarter
SW: Olague 22 FG 1:49
W: Repper 15 pass to Zachary Sanchez (Rojas kick good) 0:48
Team stats
|West
|Southwest
|First downs
|11
|20
|Yards rushing
|20-50
|60-271
|Yards passing
|144
|68
|Passes
|9-16-1
|4-14-1
|Punts
| 5-37.8
|3-28.3
|Fumbles-lost
| 2-0
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
| 4-40
|2-20
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- West: Kamauri Montgomery 14-26, Repper 6-24-1; Southwest: Lizama 36-139-1, Tyson Deen 14-91, Tristan Dennie 4-14, Olague 4-12, Quintero 1-12;
Passing -- West: Repper 9-16-144-2-1; Southwest: Olague 4-14-68-0-1;
Receiving -- West: Fillmore 5-97-1, Sanchez 3-35-1, Montgomery 1-12; Southwest: Jathan Razo 3-56;