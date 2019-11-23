Football stats

San Antonio Harlan 34, Victoria West 14

Victoria West0707 -- 14                    
San Antonio Harlan 72106 -- 34                    

First quarter

H: Kannon Williams 5 run, (Emmanuael De Los Santos kick) 4:16

Second quarter

H: Aubrey McDade 4 run, (De Los Santos kick) 11:25 

H: Williams 24 pass to Ethan Esparza, (De Los Santos kick) 8:21

VW: Donovan Harris 12 run, (Eliot kick) 1:14 

H: Williams 8 pass to Shomari Anderson, (De Los Santos kick) :25

Fourth quarter

H: McDade 2 run, 6:45

VW: Harris 67 pass to La'Trell Barfield (Eliot kick) 2:57

Team stats

 Victoria WestSan Antonio Harlan
  First downs 13 15
  Yards rushing 44-171  32-248
  Yards passing 147  141
  Passes 7-13-1-1 10-14-2-2
  Punts  3.104 4.165
  Fumbles-lost  1-10-0
  Penalty-yards  6-50 5-45

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- West: Tyvon Hardrick, 28-130, Donovan Harris 15-35, Jonathan Buckner, 1-6; Harlan: Aubrey McDade, 20-178, Kannon Williams 9-57, Richard De La Garza, 2-8, Aden Aguinaga, 1-5;

Passing -- West: Donovan Harris, 7-13-140-1-1; Harlan: Kannon Williams, 10-14-141-1-2;

Receiving -- West: La'Trell Barfield, 4-107, Dion Green, 1-31, Chase Patek, 1-21, Jayden Dolezal, 1-8; Harlan: Jacory Logan, 6-88, Kamali Anderson, 1-8, Isaac Griffin-Akana, 1-11, Ethan Esparza, 2-34;

