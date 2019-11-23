San Antonio Harlan 34, Victoria West 14
|Victoria West
|0
|7
|0
|7
|--
|14
|San Antonio Harlan
|7
|21
|0
|6
|--
|34
First quarter
H: Kannon Williams 5 run, (Emmanuael De Los Santos kick) 4:16
Second quarter
H: Aubrey McDade 4 run, (De Los Santos kick) 11:25
H: Williams 24 pass to Ethan Esparza, (De Los Santos kick) 8:21
VW: Donovan Harris 12 run, (Eliot kick) 1:14
H: Williams 8 pass to Shomari Anderson, (De Los Santos kick) :25
Fourth quarter
H: McDade 2 run, 6:45
VW: Harris 67 pass to La'Trell Barfield (Eliot kick) 2:57
Team stats
|Victoria West
|San Antonio Harlan
|First downs
|13
|15
|Yards rushing
|44-171
|32-248
|Yards passing
|147
|141
|Passes
|7-13-1-1
|10-14-2-2
|Punts
|3.104
|4.165
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|6-50
|5-45
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- West: Tyvon Hardrick, 28-130, Donovan Harris 15-35, Jonathan Buckner, 1-6; Harlan: Aubrey McDade, 20-178, Kannon Williams 9-57, Richard De La Garza, 2-8, Aden Aguinaga, 1-5;
Passing -- West: Donovan Harris, 7-13-140-1-1; Harlan: Kannon Williams, 10-14-141-1-2;
Receiving -- West: La'Trell Barfield, 4-107, Dion Green, 1-31, Chase Patek, 1-21, Jayden Dolezal, 1-8; Harlan: Jacory Logan, 6-88, Kamali Anderson, 1-8, Isaac Griffin-Akana, 1-11, Ethan Esparza, 2-34;
