Vidor 28, Bay City 21
|Bay City
|7
|7
|7
|0
|--
|21
|Vidor
|13
|8
|7
|0
|--
|28
First quarter
BC: Davieyon Curtis 4 run (Declan O'Neal kick), 9:13
V: Quinten Root 75 run, (Aaron Guevara kick), 8:57
V: Root 2 run, (kick failed), 2:57
Second quarter
BC: Avery Smith 71 pass to Jaiden Lara, O'Neal (kick good), 11:16
V: Root 4 run, Root (2-point conversion), 3:48
Third quarter
BC: Cesar Baltazar 26 punt return, (O'Neal kick), 8:57
V: Root 4 run,( Guevara kick), 6:06
Team stats
|Bay City
|Vidor
|First downs
|10
|21
|Yards rushing
|29-107
|64-382
|Yards passing
|134
|0
|Passes
|7-13-0
|0-0-0
|Punts
|2-46
|2-42
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|3-19
|5-45
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Bay City: Ray Bibbins 3-11, Smith 9-53, Curtis 15-59-1, Marlon Ford 1-0, Jamorrious Abbott 1-(-16); Vidor: Jason Watson 17-85, Dylan Dial 1-3, Tristen McGowan 1-5, Root 25-178-4, Aaron Aery 1-8, Layne Wilhelm 1-9, Trent Conn 7-31, Weston Sepulvado 11-63;
Passing -- Bay City: Smith 7-13-134-1-0;
Receiving -- Bay City: O'Dedrick Morgan 1-6, Bibbins 3-53, Smith 1-(-4), Curtis 1-8, Luera 1-71-1
