Football stats

Vidor 28, Bay City 21

Bay City7770 -- 21                    
Vidor13870 -- 28                    

First quarter

BC: Davieyon Curtis 4 run (Declan O'Neal kick), 9:13

V: Quinten Root 75 run, (Aaron Guevara kick), 8:57

V: Root 2 run, (kick failed), 2:57

Second quarter

BC: Avery Smith 71 pass to Jaiden Lara, O'Neal (kick good), 11:16

V: Root 4 run, Root (2-point conversion), 3:48

Third quarter

BC: Cesar Baltazar 26 punt return, (O'Neal kick), 8:57

V: Root 4 run,( Guevara kick), 6:06

Team stats

 Bay CityVidor
  First downs 10 21
  Yards rushing 29-107 64-382
  Yards passing 134  0
  Passes 7-13-0 0-0-0
  Punts  2-46 2-42
  Fumbles-lost  1-1  1-1
  Penalty-yards  3-19 5-45

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Bay City: Ray Bibbins 3-11, Smith 9-53, Curtis 15-59-1, Marlon Ford 1-0, Jamorrious Abbott 1-(-16); Vidor: Jason Watson 17-85, Dylan Dial 1-3, Tristen McGowan 1-5, Root 25-178-4, Aaron Aery 1-8, Layne Wilhelm 1-9, Trent Conn 7-31, Weston Sepulvado 11-63;

Passing -- Bay City: Smith 7-13-134-1-0;

Receiving -- Bay City: O'Dedrick Morgan 1-6, Bibbins 3-53, Smith 1-(-4), Curtis 1-8, Luera 1-71-1

