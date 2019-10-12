Victoria West 50, CC Carroll 6
West 15 7 21 7 – 50
Carroll 0 6 0 0 – 6
First quarter
W: Donovan Harris 9 run (pass to Jody Ybarra), 9:41.
W: Harris 9 run (Kase Eliot kick), :26.
Second quarter
W: Harris 3 run (Eliot kick), :24.
C: Jayden Smith 1 run (kick failed), 10:18.
Third quarter
W: Harris 54 run (Eliot kick), 10:59.
W: Tyvon Hardrick 28 run (Eliot kick), 9:41.
W: Hardrick 33 run (Eliot kick), 5:59.
Fourth quarter
W: Randy Samano 18 run (Samano kick good), 10:43.
Team Statistics
West Carroll
First downs 22 14
Yards rushing 44-423 34-124
Yards passing 40 126
Passes 3-1-1 24-13-0
Punts 0-0 3-22
Fumbles-lost 1-1 2-2
Penalty-yards 8-72 5-45
Individual Statistics
Rushing – W: Tyvon Hardrick, 24-222; Donovan Harris, 11-120; Jonathan Buckner, 4-46; Randy Samano, 1-18; La’Trell Barfield, 1-9; Chase Patek, 2-8, Team, 1-0. C: Jayden Smith, 20-77; Gabriel Garza, 10-27; Nathan Spencer, 1-11; Jameal Clark, 3-9.
Passing – W: Donovan Harris, 1-3-1-40. C: Gabriel Garza, 13-24-0-126.
Receiving – W: La’Trell Barfield, 1-40. C: Nathan Spencer, 6-69; Adrian Benavides, 3-34; Jonathan Trevino, 2-18; Sylvester Hardeman, 1-3; Pedro Velasquez, 1-2.
CC Flour Bluff 57, Victoria East 28
V. East 0 14 0 14 – 28
Flour Bluff 8 14 28 7 – 57
First Quarter
FB: Isaac Miles 1 run (Preston Wilkey run), 4:42
Second Quarter
FB: Bryce Hall 1 run (Aidan Featherby kick), 8:39
E: Alan Jimenez 5 run (Marcus Garza kick), 6:01
FB; Bryce Hall 5 run (A. Featherby kick), 8:39
E: Alan Jimenez 17 run (M. Garza kick), 1:15
Third Quarter
FB: Isaac Miles 23 pass from Dru Schmidt, (A. Featherby kick), 9:17
FB: Jackson Soward 22 pass from Dru Schmidt (A. Featherby kick), 7:13
FB: Bryce Hall 12 run (A. Featherby kick), 4:13
FB: Bryce Hall 3 run (A. Featherby kick), 4:13
FB: Cole Bouve 1 run (A. Featherby kick), 3:54
Fourth Quarter
E: William Garley 23 run (M. Garza kick), 8:51
FB: Cole Bouve 1 run (A. Featherby kick), 3:54
E:Daemien Robles 100 kickoff return (M. Garza kick), 3:35
Team Statistics
East Flour Bluff
First downs 9 27
Yards rushing 193 41-357
Yards passing 42 87
Passes 3-5-0 5-7-0
Punts 3-113 0-0
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-0
Penalty-yards 1-15 4-40
Individual Statistics
Rushing – East: Latavian Johnson 12-64; Alan Jimenez 15-102; William Garley 1-23; Evan Brown 1-4. Flour Bluff: Isaac Miles 27-298; Bryce Hall 9-49.
Passing – East: Latavian Johnson 3-4-0, 42 yards. Flour Bluff: Dru Schmidt 5-7-0.
Receiving – East: Ethan White 1-23; Matthew Garcia 1-18; Terrence Terrell 1-19. Flour Bluff: Jackson Soward 1-22; Sean Henson 2-22; Preston Wilkey 1-27; Michael Newcomer 1-16.
Hallettsville 35, Edna 14
Edna 7 7 0 0 – 14
Hallettsville 6 0 14 14 – 35
First quarter
E: D’Marcus Gardner 50 run (Malachi Brigham kick) 3:22
H: Deven Wood 56 pass from Lane Linhart (kick blocked) 1:12
Second quarter
E: De’Qare Brown 4 run (Santiago Villanueva kick) 5:38
Third quarter
H: Jonathon Brooks 48 run (Linhart pass to Bowen Higgins) 7:34
H: Ty Gerke 57 pass from Linhart (Chase Janak kick) 3:23
Fourth quarter
H: Travis Matula 57 pass from Linhart (kick failed) 8:19
H: Brooks 34 run (kick failed) 5:31
H: Safety 4:32
Team Statistics
Edna Hallettsville
First downs 9 12
Yards rushing 38-229 29-159
Yards passing 0 196
Passes 0-6-1 6-13-0
Punts 5-34-8 4-43-7
Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-1
Penalty-yards 11-126 5-55
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Edna: Gardner 7-122, Logan Carroll 10-37, Brown 8-37, Javonte Seymore 8-27, Long 6-7; Hallettsville: Brooks 15-139, Linhart 9-31, Micah Greenwell 2-1, Matula 3-(-4)
Passing – Edna: Logan Long 0-5-1, Carroll 0-1-0; Hallettsville: Linhart 6-12-0, Brooks 0-1-0
Receiving – Hallettsville: Isaak Machacek 2-26, Deven Wood 1-57, Ty Gerke 1-57, Matula 1-57, Brooks 1-0
Calhoun 65, Tuloso-Midway 34
Calhoun 16 14 21 14 – 65
CCTM 6 14 0 14 – 34
Team Statistics
Calhoun CCTM
First downs 20 25
Yards rushing 390 233
Yards passing 30 278
Fumbles-lost 1-0 2-0
Houston 2nd Baptist 30, St. Joseph 12
Baptist 0 7 14 9 – 30
St. Joseph 12 0 0 0 – 12
First quarter
SJ: J’Den Miller 1 yard run (kick failed), 6:19
SJ: Miller 1 yard run (2pt failed), :23
Second quarter
SB: Everett Skillern 5 run (David Nunez kick), 5:13
Third quarter
SB: Josh Johnson 4 run (Nunez kick), 4:23
SB: Johnson 2 run (Nunez Kick), 2:08
Fourth quarter
SB: Safety on snap through end zone, 7:22
SB: Eli Smith 1 run (Nunez kick), :24
Team Statistics
Baptist St. Joseph
First downs 12 5
Yards rushing 36-143 36-179
Yards passing 110 6
Passes 11-25-0 1-6-2
Punts 37 4
Fumbles-lost 2-1 3-2
Penalty-yards 5-45 6-40
Individual Statistics
Rushing – St. Joseph: KeAon Griffin 21-157, Miller 8-5-2; Baptist: Johnson 10-37-2; Skillern 11-53-1
Passing – St. Joseph: Miller 0-4-1, Jacob Bordovsky 1-2-6-1; Baptist: Johnson 11-25-110
Receiving – Baptist: Jaylon Coleman 5-44
Shiner 71, Yorktown 7
Yorktown 0 0 7 0 – 7
Shiner 29 35 0 7 – 71
First quarter
S: Donyai Taylor 14 run (kick failed), 10:08
S: Defense safety. Snap over punter’s head, 8:23
S: Doug Brooks 9 run (Connor Winkenwerder kick), 6:38
S: Dalton Brooks 65 interception return (Winkenwerder kick), 4:36
S: Devin Lehnert 4 run (Winkenwerder kick), 0:58
Second quarter
S: Donyai Taylor 21 run (Winkenwerder kick), 11:02
S: Devin Lehnert 29 pass fron Tyler Palmer (Winkenwerder kick), 7:46
S: Zane Rhodes 49 run (Winkenwerder kick), 6:41
S: Trevor Haynes 18 run (Winkenwerder kick), 4:10
S: Tyler Palmer 3 run (Winkenwerder kick), 1:12
Third quarter
Y: Zack Latta 9 run (Omar Hernandez kick), 2:20
Fourth quarter
S: Devin Lehnert 34 run (Winkenwerder kick), 8:45.
Yorktown Shiner
First downs 9 18
Yards rushing 28-47 30-384
Yards passing 61 52
Passes 6-13-3 2-2-0
Punts 1-29 0-0
Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-0
Penalty-yards 2-10 6-110
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Y: Chris Johnson, 2-11; Tevin Fontenot, 2-5; Bryan Peralta, 2-2; Zack Latta, 18-79-1; Russell Morehead, 2-(45); Mark Guerrero, 1-(4); Kalen Barefield, 1-(1). S: Donyai Taylor, 4-53-2; Tyler Palmer, 5-71-1; Zane Rhodes, 2-54-1; Doug Brooks, 3-42-1; Devondrick Mathis, 4-13; Devin Lehnert, 2-48-2; Noah Nevlud, 7-48; Trevor Haynes, 3-55-1.
Passing – Y: Drew Alexander, 6-12-2-0-61; Mark Guerrero, 0-1-1. S: Tyler Palmer, 2-2-0-1.
Receiving – Y: Russell Morehead, 2-9; Zack Latta, 1-3; Corey Pargmann, 2-46; Kalen Barefield, 1-3. S: Jacquis Miller, 1-23; Devin Lehnert, 1-29-1.
Fulshear 21, Bay City 14
Bay City 7 0 0 7 – 14
fulshear 7 0 7 7 – 21
First quarter
Fulshear: Tosin Ogunla 7 run (Cole Burke kick), 8:51
Bay City: Rodney Mitchell 3 run (Declan O’Neal kick) 5:26
Third quarter
Fulshear Ogunlana 2 run (Burke kick) 4:35
Fourth quarter
Bay City: Carlos Lara 1 run (O’Neal kick) 10:34
Fulshear: Ogunlana 2 run (Burke kick) 9:30
Team Statistics
Bay City Fulshear
First downs 16 11
Yards rushing 40-175 29-156
Yards passing 129 100
Passes 12-22-0-0 10-18-0-1
Punts 2-37 3-108
Fumbles-lost 2-2 1-1
Penalty-yards 7-50 9-50
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Bay City: Carlos Lara 11-68, Rodney Mitchell 17-69, Davieyon Curtis, 3-7, O’Dedrick Morgan 5-15, Adarrius Courtland 4-16; Fulshear: Jackson Edge, 10-42, Payton Heckard 1-2, Tosin Ogunlana 14-93, Gary Garrett, 4-19
Passing – Bay City: Carlos Lara, 12-22-129-0-0; Fulshear: Jackson Edge, 10-18-11-0-1
Receiving – Bay City: Rodney Mitchell 2-51, Davieyon Curtis 1-1, Ray Bibbins 5-36, Ky’Adrian Green 1-5, Jaiden Luera, 2-31, Seth Dickerson 1-5; Fulshear: Jackson Edge 1- (-4), Zachary Coady 1-33, Payton Heckard 3-21, Tosin Ogunlana 1-2, Kobe Bean 1-12, Hayden Graham 2-22, Cade Carter 1-14
Bandera 16, Cuero 15
Bandera 7 7 0 2 – 16
Cuero 7 0 8 0 – 15
First quarter
C: Jackson Hardwick 5 run (Beau Fournet kick), 6:18
B: Mason Phair 60 pass from Solomon McNeil (Blaise Sanchez kick), 6:07
Second quarter
B: McNeil 35 run (Sanchez kick), 4:39
Third quarter
C: Hardwick 3 run (J.D. Notaro run), 4:37
Fourth quarter
B: Safety. Chase Blackwell tackled in end zone, 7:53
Team Statistics
Bandero Cuero
First downs 8 13
Yards rushing 36-81 43-155
Yards passing 117 4
Passes 6-10-0 1-7-1
Punts 5-152 4-136
Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-1
Penalty-yards 4-20 2-10
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Bandera: Solomon McNeil, 10-38; Tommy Cardenas, 11-37; Brock Johnson, 4-21; Will Paul, 1-4; Gunnar Brown, 7-(-3); Team, 3-(-16). Cuero: Jackson Hardwick, 26-97; Cavan Smith, 8-41; J.D. Notaro, 5-28; Tycen Williams, 2-5; Chase Blackwell, 1-(-1); Team, 1-(-15).
Passing – Bandera: McNeil, 5-7-0-112; Brown, 1-3-0-5. Cuero: Notaro, 1-7-1-4.
Receiving – Bandera: Cardenas, 2-49; Trace Decker, 2-3; Mason Phair, 1-60; Austin Abitz, 1-5. Cuero: Exavier Durham, 1-4.
Refugio 73, Riviera 0
Riviera 0 0 0 0 – 0
Refugio 33 21 13 6 – 73
First quarter
R: Naaji Gadsden 48 run, kick failed, 9:20
R: Gadsden 40 run, kick failed, 7:11
R: Jordan Kelley 32 pass to Michael Firova, Jordy Martinez kick good, 6:36
R: Eziyah Bland 48 run, Martinez kick good, 4:29
R: Gadsden 7 run, Martinez kick good, 0:18
Second quarter
R: Antwaan Gross 34 run, Martinez kick good, 8:29
R: Kelley 31 pass to Allen Perez, Martinez kick good, 5:47
R: Gadsden 50 run, Martinez kick good, 3:50
Third quarter
R: Victor Garcia 4 run, Martinez kick good, 8:20
R: Javon Williams 25 run, kick failed, 4:15
Fourth quarter
R: Dezmon Brown 52 run, kick failed, 6:20
Team Statistics
Riviera Refugio
First downs 2 20
Yards rushing 17-(-20) 23-513
Yards passing 80 68
Passes 4-21-2 3-6-0
Punts 6-39 0
Fumbles-lost 3-2 0
Penalty-yards 2-10 4-40
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Refugio: Gadsden 6-158, Brown 2-70, Williams 1-25, Gross 1-34, Zavien Wills 2-52, Bland 4-94, Firova 1-10, Garcia 5-75, Luke Soloman 1-(-5)
Passing – Refugio: Kelley 3-5-67, Josh Rodriguez 0-1-0
Receiving – Refugio: Perez 1-31, Firova 1-32, Brown 1-5
Gonzales 20, Pleasanton 13
Pleasanton 7 6 0 0 – 13
Gonzales 0 0 7 13 – 20
First quarter
P: Nathaniel Acevedo 7 pass Garrett Lopez, Preston Thompson kick good, 6:18
Second quarter
P: Acevedo 2 run, kick failed, 0:11
Third quarter
G: Dillon Ramos 55 run, Daniel Cruz kick good, 9:30
Fourth quarter
G: Arbreyon Dora 1 run, Cruz kick good, 6:48
G: Heath Henke 2 run, kick failed, 0:36
Team Statistics
Pleasanton Gonzales
First downs 16 12
Yards rushing 26-85 41-266
Yards passing 178 9
Passes 12-30-2 1-5-0
Punts 4-31-3 3-30-7
Fumbles-lost 0 0
Penalty-yards 4-35 5-50
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Gonzales: Dora 5-26-1, Breden Barfield 1-(-3), Ramos 7-126-1, Henke 23-122-1, Jared Cook 3-(-5); Pleasanton: Daniel Valadez 20-59; Acevedo 6-26-1
Passing – Gonzales: Henke 1-5-9-0-0; Pleasanton: Acevedo 12-29-18-1-2
Receiving – Gonzales: Cook 1-9; Pleasanton: Nathan Bosquez 4-10, Dalton Hobbs 3-26, Valadez 3-22, Riley Torres 1-22, Lopez 1-7-1
Flatonia 48, Burton 14
Burton 0 0 0 14 – 14
Flatonia 28 7 13 0 – 48
First quarter
F: Reese Ramirez 45 fumble return, Juan Netro kick good, 10:32
F: Josh Ramirez fumble recovery blocked punt end zone, Netro kick good, 8:05
F: Holden Kloesel fumble recovery end zone, Netro kick good, 4:49
F: Netro 34 pass to Erek Herrera, Netro kick good, 1:22
Second quarter
F: Netro 2 run, Netro kick good, 2:43
Third quarter
F: DaKorey Willis 68 run, kick failed, 10:52
F: Chris Johnston 20 run, Netro kick good, 2:29
Fourth quarter
B: DeMarcus Wilson 5 run, Hector Cabrales kick good, 11:55
B: Wilson 3 run, Cabrales kick good, 0:57
Team Statistics
Burton Flatonia
First downs 15 11
Yards rushing 36-175 35-246
Yards passing 37 34
Passes 4-9-1 1-3-0
Punts 2-38.5 2-38.5
Fumbles-lost 5-4 2-1
Penalty-yards 9-105 9-80
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Flatonia: Netro 11-44-1, Johnston 6-69-1, Willis 9-133-1, Devante Williams 2-(-4), Taylor O’Reilley 2-(-8), Justin Marler 5-12 ; Burton: Jackson Kalkhake 12-78, Wilson 22-93-2, Cash Callahan 2-4
Passing – Flatonia: Netro 1-3-34-1-0; Burton: Kalkhake 4-9-37-0-1
Receiving – Flatonia: Herrera 1-34-1; Burton: Callahan 2-15, Mason Simank 2-22
Poth 61, Nixon-Smiley 0
Poth 22 12 19 8 – 61
Nixon-Smiley 0 0 0 0 – 0
First quarter
P: 30 run, 2pt conversion good
P: 30 run, kick failed
P: 51 run, 2pt converstion good
Second quarter
P: 20 run, kick failed
P: 30 run, kick failed
Third quarter
P: 32 run, kick good
P: 20 run, kick failed
P: 50 run, kick failed
Fourth quarter
P: 64 run, 2pt conversion good
Poth Nixon-Smiley
First downs 8 3
Yards rushing 29-394 44-75
Yards passing 106 0
Passes 6-10-2 0-1-0
Punts 2-42-5 6-39-5
Fumbles-lost 0 3-2
Penalty-yards 12-105 2-10
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Nixon-Smiley: Xavier Arias 17-57, Jesse Riojas 6-9, Dario Jantes 6-13, Michael Brown 4-2, Martin Moreno 5-2, Brayden Martinez 4-(-11), Chris Brown 2-3
Passing – Nixon-Smiley: Arias 0-1-0-0-0
Shiner St. Paul 31, Austin Brentwood 30
St. Paul 0 0 6 17 8 31
Brentwood 0 16 0 7 7 30
Second quarter
B: Connor Rohlack 5 run, kick blocked, 7:30
B: Rohlack 20 run, Rohlack kick good, 6:32
B: Rohlack 32 FG, 0:04
Third quarter
SP: Carson Reese 1 run, Sam Benes kick good, 8:57
Fourth quarter
S: Zak Johnson 11 run, Benes kick good, 10:58
B: Sam Orick 9 run, Rohlack kick good, 8:14
S: Reese 1 run, Benes kick good, 5:09
S: Benes 42 FG, 0:33
Overtime
B: Orick 20 run, Rohlack kick good
S: Reese run, Reese 2pt conversion good
Team Statistics
St. Paul Brentwood
First downs 21 15
Yards rushing 58-319 31-194
Yards passing 11 206
Passes 1-4-0 11-20-0
Punts 4-142 3-128
Fumbles-lost 3-1 0
Penalty-yards 2-25 6-48
Individual Statistics
Rushing – St. Paul: Reese 31-198-3, Kai Giese 12-32, Noah Boedeker 8-40, Johnson 7-49-1; Brentwood: Isaax Copelan 6-78, Orick 13-68-2, Rohlack 5-31-2, Phillip Mach 5-15, Riley Keesey 2-2
Passing – St. Paul: Giese 1-4-11-0-0; Brentwood: Orick 11-20-206-0-0
Receiving – St. Paul: Johnson 1-11; Brentwood: Zack Billante 7-106, Keesey 4-100
Tidehaven 21, Van Vleck 14
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Tidehaven: Jose Martinez 22-68, Blake Garcia 21-164, Ben Ruiz 6-33, Mason Perales 2-13, Kylan Sardinea 3-13
Passing – Tidehaven: Garcia 2-6-60-0-1
Receiving – Tidehaven: Perales 2-60
El Campo 51, Brazosport 17
El Campo 6 6 12 27 – 51
Brazosport 14 3 0 0 – 17
Team stats
El Campo Brazosport
First downs 18 6
Yards rushing 83-432 23-68
Passes 1-1-0-0 6-14-0-1
Punts 1-19 0-0
Fumbles-lost 3-1 3-1
Penalty-yards 7-40 3-30
Individual Statistics
Rushing – El Campo: Johntre Davis, 25-164, Reuben Owens 18-120, Charles Shorter 15-124, Culler Braden 2-0 Kyle Balcar, 2-8, Jacob Lopez 1-4; Prazosport: Daraell Preston 9-63, Paul Woodard, 7-20, Alex Villareal, 3-4, Kariyen Goins 2- -9, Ray Bell, 1-5, CJ Calhoun 1- -15
Passing – El Campo: Culler Braden, 1-1-9-0-0, Charles Shorter, 0-1-0-0-0; Industrial: Alex Villareal 4-7-33-0-1, Kariyen Goins 2-6-20-0-0, Eddie Flores, 0-1-0-0-0
Receiving – El Campo: Johntre Davis, 1-9; Industrial: Daraell Preston 1-15, Brendan Brimmage, 1-5, Pablo Marin 1-23, Paul Woodard, 2-5, Eddie Flores, 1-5
