CC Miller 63, V. West 28
Miller 14 14 0 35 – 63
West 7 14 0 7 – 28
First quarter
M: Andrew Body 7 pass to Ralph Rodriguez (Aniceto Zamora kick) 7:38 1Q
M: McCullion Williams 6 run, (Zamora kick) 3:58 1Q
VW: Donovan Harris 1 run, (Kase Eliot kick) 1:41 1Q
Second quarter
VW: Donovan Harris 23 pass to Colten Matus, (Eliot kick) 9:42 2Q
M: Body 14 pass to Adraean Lloyd (Zamora kick) 6:14 2Q
VW: Chase Patek 24 run (Eliot kick) 2:25 2Q
M: Andrew Body 7 run, (Zamora kick) :10 2Q
Third quarter
No scoring plays
Fourth quarter
M: Body 4 run, (Zamora kick) 11:48 4Q
M: Marcell Davis 2 run (Zamora kick) 10:08 4Q
M: Marcell Davis 5 run, 7:14 4Q 48-21
M: interception return Zamori Nickles 42, (Davis run) 6:55 4Q
VW: Tyvon Hardrick 31 run, (Eliot kick) 5:39 4Q
M: Andrew Body 59 pass to Ralph Rodriguez (Zamora kick) 5:10
Team Statistics
Miller West
First downs 21 21
Yards rushing 43-251 48-308
Yards passing 184 67
Passes 11-26-3-0 7-12-1-2
Punts 2-24 2-25
Fumbles-lost 0-0 3-2
Penalty-yards 9-60 6-30
Individual Statistics
Rushing – West: Tyvon Hardrick 24-216, Dion Green 2-5, Donovan Harris, 16-63, Jonathan Buckner 2- -1, Chase Patek 2-20, Chris Hernandez 2-5; Miller: Marcell Davis, 20-111, Ezekiel Moya, 1- -13, McCullion Williams 14-101, Andrew Body, 6-52, Gilbert Perez, 2-0
Passing – West: Donovan Harris, 7-11-67-1-1, Brendon Solis, 0-1-0-0-1; Miller: Andrew Body, 11-26-184–3-0
Receiving – West: Colten Matus, 3-39, Jayden Dolezal, 3-23, Dion Green, 1-5; Miller: Ralph Rodriguez 3-77, Cassius Clay 3-58, Adaean Lloyd, 4-43, McCullion Williams, 1-6
Calhoun 56, Gregory-Portland 34
Calhoun 14 14 7 21 – 56
Gregory-Portland 14 7 0 13 – 34
First Quarter
C: Steve Johnson 23 run (Joseph Quezada kick), 8:51
C: Conner Kestler 5 run (Jose Ledezma kick), 5:41
GP: Christian St. Romain 96 kickoff return (Jaydn Nunez kick), 5:25
GP: Marcus Arroyo 3 pass from Jeremy Barker (J. Nunez kick), 1:23
Second Quarter
C: Steve Johnson 53 run (Joseph Quezada kick), 4:21
GP: Marcus Arroyo 6 pass from J. Barker (J. Nunez kick), 1:40
C: Conner Kestler 22 run (Jose Ledezma kick), 0:00
Third Quarter
C: Conner Kestler 39 run (Joseph Quezada kick), 8:12
Fourth Quarter
C: Jarius Stewart 15 run (Jose Ledezma kick), 11:53
GP: Conner Durrill 12 pass from J. Barker (kick failed), 6:57
C: Steve Johnson 8 run (Joseph Quezada kick), 6:02
C: Cade Kveton 1 run (Jose Ledezma kick), 5:44
GP: Joe Sauceda 26 run (J. Nunez kick), 2:56
Team Statistics
Calhoun G-P
First downs 25 19
Yards rushing 552 99
Yards passing 0 268
Passes 0-1-0 11-18-2
Punts 0-0 2-49
Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0
Penalty-yards 7-75 3-35
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Calhoun: Steve Johnson 25-246; Conner Kestler 14-218; Jarius Stewart 5-42; Shawn Flores 4-49. Gregory-Portland: Jeremy Barker 4-19; Joe Sauceda 22-91; Dustin Madsen 2-18.
Passing – Gregory-Portland: Jeremy Barker 11-18-2.
Receiving – Gregory-Portland: Jude Wiggins 6-76; Marcus Arroyo 5-65; Dustin Madsen 1-10; Christian St. Romain 1-21.
Shiner 55, Goliad 6Goliad 6 0 0 0 – 6
Shiner 21 20 7 7 – 55
First quarter
S: Donyai Taylor 3 run (Cross Rankin kick), 10:08
G: Reese Ruhnke 44 run (kick failed), 7:29
S: Doug Brooks 24 run (Rankin kick), 3:53
S: Taylor 39 run (Rankin kick), 1:25
Second quarter
S: Zane Rhodes 76 run (Rankin kick), 11:36
S: Devin Lehnert 71 run (kick failed), 8:41
S: Tyler Palmer to Cole Patek 45 pass (Rankin kick), 2:39
Third quarter
Shiner: Palmer to Dalton Brooks 32 pass (Rankin kick), 5:18
Fourth quarter
Shiner: Cash Shows 1 run (Rankin kick), 4:45
Team Statistics
Goliad Shiner
First downs 4 22
Yards rushing 19-58 41-438
Yards passing 36 83
Passes 8-11-0-0 3-3-0-2
Punts 35-6 0
Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-0
Penalty-yards 3-20 7-75
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Goliad: Grant Garnett 6-11, John Savoy 5-19, Reese Ruhnke 5-27, Truman Miller 2-3, Aden Barrientez 1-(-2); Shiner: Donyai Taylor 10-129, Doug Brooks, 6-55, Tyler Palmer 8-40, Zane Rhodes 6-96, Devin Lehnert 1-71, Dalton Brooks 5-35, Devondrick Mathis 1-1, Noah Neubad 3-11, Cash Shows 1-1.
Passing – Goliad: Reese Ruhnke 8-11-36; Shiner: Taylor Palmer 3-3-83, 2 TDs.
Receiving – Goliad: Alan Mendez 3-14, John Savoy 1-4, Cutter Zamzow 3-10, Logan Capistran 1-8; Shiner: Cole Patek 1-45 TD, Devin Lehnert 1-6, Dalton Brooks, 1-32 TD
Industrial 52, Palacios 58Industrial 15 10 14 13 – 52
Palacios 0 0 7 21 – 58
First quarter
I: Blayne Moreland 3 yard run. (Kael Estes 2pt run) 7:53
I: Karston Wimberly 1 yard run. (Clay Martin Kick) 2:38
Second quarter
I: Wimberly 55 yard run (Martin Kick) 3:56
I: Martin 36 yard field goal :01
Third quarter
I: Wimberly 4 yard run (Martin Kick) 10:03
I: Moreland 11 yard run (Martin Kick) 6:08
P: Anthony White 13 yard run (Jacob Hernandez Kick) 3:44
Fourth Quarter
P: White 17 yard pass to Camron Polk (Hernandez kick) 8:19
P: Gary Haynes 1 yard run (Hernandez Kick) 3:59
I: Matthew Davis 50 yard run (Martin Kick) 3:45
Palacios-White 55 yard pass to Keegan Garcia (Hernandez kick) 3:33
Industrial-Brock Duarte 20 yard run (Kick fail) 3:04
Team Statistics
Industrial Palacios
First downs 17 7
Yards rushing 57-412 29-195
Yards passing 8 113
Passes 1-8-1 7-24-0
Punts 31 31
Fumbles-lost 3-2 3-3
Penalty-yards 4-30 7-55
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Industrial: Blake Moreland 20-105-2TD, Karston Wimberly 13-142-3TD, Matthew Davis 4-58-TD, Brock Duarte 9-73-TD. Palacios: Anthony White 8-40-TD, Gary Haynes 21-155-TD
Passing – Industrial: Karston Wimberly 1-7-int; Palacios: Anthony White 7-113-2TD.
Receiving – Palacios: Camron Polk 4-46-TD, Keegan Garcia 1-55-TD
V. East 55, CC Carroll 27East 21 14 14 6 – 55
Carroll 0 6 15 6 – 27
Team Statistics
East Carroll
First downs 30 18
Individual Statistics
Rushing – East: Alan Jimenez 18-201; Ethan White 1-13; Latavian Johnson 9-46; Damion Robles 1-16; Evan Brown 1-4.
Passing – East: Latavian Johnson 12-14-0
Receiving – East: Ethan White 5-112; Koby Levigne 5-99; Terrance Terrell 1-21.
Refugio 48, Mart 40
Mart 16 12 12 0 – 40
Refugio 6 14 21 7 – 48
First quarter
R: Ysidro Mascorro 10 run (kick failed), 9:46
M: Kyler Martin 2 run (Rodrell Freeman run), 8:10
M: Freeman 11 run (Freeman run), 9:08
Second quarter
M: Freeman 17 run (run failed), 9:30
M: Da’Traevion Medlock 51 pass from Martin (run failed), 6:22
R: Mascorro 7 run (Mascorro run), 3:16
R: Mascorro 1 run (kick failed), 1:30
Third quarter
R: Mascorro 27 run (run failed), 9:29
M: Freeman 41 run (kick failed), 8:00
R: Naaji Gadsden 17 run (Austin Ochoa run), 7:35
R: Ochoa 2 run (Jordy Martinez kick), 1:01
Fourth quarter
R: Gadsden 54 run (Martinez kick), 5:28
Team Statistics
Mart Refugio
First downs 18 22
Yards rushing 45-314 34-314
Yards passing 164 136
Passes 7-13-0 16-23-0
Punts 5-176 2-63
Fumbles-lost 1-0 2-1
Penalty-yards 6-35 5-45
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Mart: Roddrell Freeman, 22-209; Klyderton Campbell, 5-50; Kyler Martin, 23-37; Keishawn Slater, 5-18. Refugio: Austin Ochoa, 11-117; Ysidro Mascorro,11-112; Naaji Gadsden, 8-87; Antwaan Gross, 2-8; Zavien Wills, 1-0; Team, 1-(-10).
Passing – Mart: Martin, 7-13-0-164. Refugio: Ochoa, 16-23-0-136.
Receiving – Mart: Da’Traevion Medlock, 3-116; Campbell, 3-25; Clater, 1-25. Refugio: Gross, 5-26; Gadsden, 4-37; Ethan Perez, 4-25; Jordan Kelley, 1-40; Mike Firova, 1-4; Dezmon Brown, 1-4.
Edna 17, Boling 13
Boling 0 0 0 13 – 13
Edna 0 7 10 0 – 17
Second quarter
E: De’Quare Brown 6 run, kick good, 5:40
Third quarter
E: Santiago Villanueva 33 field goal, 5:10
E: Brown 7 run, kick good, 0:00
Fourth quarter
B: Zapalac 0 blocked punt, 8:18
B: Rodgers 40 pass from Eastep, 0:43
Team Statistics
Boling Edna
First downs 3 19
Yards rushing 19-88 60-271
Yards passing 40 42
Passes 1-5-0 2-9-1
Punts 3 1
Fumbles-lost 2 2
Penalty-yards 2-10 9-65
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Edna: Logan Carroll 9-45, Logan Long 11-32, Michael Salazar 12-73, Brown 24-114-2, D’Marcus Gardner 3-7, Kacen Sanchez 1-0; Boling: Eastep 4-57, Rodgers 4-19
Passing – Edna: Long 2-9-42-0-1; Boling: Beccara 0-4-0-0-0, Rodgers 1-1-40-1-0
Receiving – Edna: Carroll 2-42; Boling: Eastep 1-40-1
W. Columbia 50, Bay City 6
Bay City 0 6 0 0 – 6
W. Columbia 7 16 13 14 – 50
First quarter
WC: Naqualyn Grace 25 run, Zachary White kick good, 6:57
Second quarter
WC: Cameron Ward 50 pass to Isaiah Hall, White kick good, 11:00
BC: Davieyon Curtis 11 run, kick failed, 4:29
WC: Nicholas Gray 8 run, White kick good, 2:27
WC: Kadin Nunez safety, 1:10
Third quarter
WC: Ward 1 run, White kick good, 9:28
WC: Ward 3 pass to Ramon Saldivar, kick failed, 0:40
Fourth quarter
WC: Kaleb Russell 6 run, White kick good, 4:29
WC: Nick Georg 5 run, White kick good, 2:03
Team statistics
Bay City W. Columbia
First downs 17 22
Yards rushing 41-260 42-341
Yards passing 59 227
Passes 5-18-1 10-15-0
Punts 3-17.7 1-0
Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0
Penalty-yards 8-56 7-50
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Bay City: Rodney Mitchell 11-81, Avery Smith 4-22, Carlos Lara 17-106, Adarrius Courtland 3-19, Marion Ford 1-5, Isaac Tilotta 1-10, Ky’Adrain Green 1-(-2), Curtis 2-11; West Columbia: White 1-26, Hunter Sanderson 3-1, Ward 3-(-7)-1, Saldivar 1-1, Jordan Woodard 7-108-1, Hall 1-7, Gray 14-112-1, Russell 6-51-1, Georg 4-14-1, Michael Honeycutt 1-25, Parker Kingrea 1-3
Passing – Bay City: Lara 5-17-59-0-1; West Columbia: Ward 10-15-227-2-0
Receiving – Bay City: Mitchell 1-17, Smith 1-30, Seth Dickerson 1-5, Lara 1-(-3), Ray Bibbins 1-10; West Columbia: Justin Cottrell 1-46, Saldivar 4-75-1, Woodard 2-31, Hall 2-55-1, Russell 1-20.
Hallettsville 28, Columbus 26
Hallettsville 0 14 7 7 – 28
Columbus 14 6 0 6 – 26
First quarter
C: Tyree Simcik 7 run, Manu Murga kick good, 10:10
C: Kaycon Wilson 33 pass from Brock Schobel, Murga kick good,
Second quarter
H: Jonathon Brooks 2 run, pass failed, 9:25
H: Price Pruett 2 run, 2pt conversion Travis Matula pass to Lane Linhart, 1:50
C: Schobel 4 run, kick failed, 0:00
Third quarter
H: Matula 19 pass from Linhart, Chase Janak kick good, 2:05
Fourth quarter
H: Matula 19 pass from Linhart, Janak kick good, 11:52
C: Simcik 45 run, run failed, 9:47
Team Statistics
Hallettsville Columbus
First downs 14 20
Yards rushing 34-185 45-257
Yards passing 117 75
Passes 6-15-1 5-14-1
Punts 3-53 2-23.5
Fumbles-lost 3-0 2-2
Penalty-yards 6-56 4-34
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Hallettsville: Brooks 21-120, Linhart 11-57, Matula 1-6, Pruett 1-2; Columbus: Simcik 25-159, Wilson 6-34, Schobel 4-18, Hurd 4-47, Barnes 1-13
Passing – Hallettsville: Linhart 6-15-117-1-1; Columbus: Schobel 5-14-1
Receiving – Hallettsville: Matula 4-61, Janak 1-23, Ty Gerke 1-9; Columbus: Wilson 2-61, Barnes 2-8, Collier 1-7
Flatonia 41, Yorktown 14
Yorktown 0 0 8 6 – 14
Flatonia 14 14 6 7 – 41
First quarter
F: Dakory Willis 77 run, Juan Netro kick good, 10:46
F: Willis 5 run, Netro kick good, 5:21
Second quarter
F: Netro 2 run, Netro kick good, 10:39
F: Willis 8 run, Netro kick good, 1:10
Third quarter
Y: Justin Denson 2 run, 2pt conversion Corey Pargmann pass from Drew Alexander, 5:23
F: Chris Johnston 74 run, 2pt conversion failed, 3:34
Fourth quarter
F: Izick Hernandez 3 run, Netro kick good, 10:27
Y: Denson 3 run, 2pt conversion failed, 3:05
Team statistics
Yorktown Flatonia
First downs 13 22
Yards rushing 25-57 46-395
Yards passing 106 15
Passes 14-21-1 1-6-0
Punts 2-29 0
Fumbles-lost 1-0 0-0
Penalty-yards 1-10 2-10
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Yorktown: Zack Latta 9-41; Flatonia: Johnston 11-145-1, Willis 10-132-3, Netro 13-76-1, Olivares 1-5-0, Devante Williams 1-12-0, Hernandez 6-22-1, Taylor O’Reilly 4-3-0
Passing – Yorktown: Alexander 12-18-99-0-1; Flatonia: Netro 1-6-15-0-0
Receiving – Yorktown: Denson 4-37; Flatonia: Ricardo Olivares 1-15.
Needville 47, El Campo 27
El Campo 14 6 0 7 – 27
Needville 7 13 6 21 – 47
Team Statistics
El Campo Needville
First downs 20 6
Yards rushing 26-318 23-270
Yards passing 17 136
Passes 3-6-0-0 4-7-1-1
Punts 3-102 2-49
Fumbles-lost 3-2 1-1
Penalty-yards 8-52 7-70
Individual Statistics
Rushing – El Campo: Johntre Davis 28-123-2, Reuben Owens 9-39, Charles Shorter 18-154-1, Clay Jung 1-0, Braden 7-2; Needville: Ashton Stredick 18-275-4, Trevor Baker 3-(-8), Walker Warncke 2-3
Passing – El Campo: Cullen Braden 3-6-17-0-0; Needville: Trevor Baker 4-7-136-1-1
Receiving – El Campo: Shorter 2-12, Davis 1-5; Needville: Stredick 1-3, Dax Bridges 2-108-1, Warncke 1-24
Gonzales 43, Hondo 21
Gonzales 14 7 16 6 – 43
Hondo 7 7 0 7 – 21
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Gonzales: Arbreyon Dora 7-26-2, Dillen Ramos 12-113-1, Heath Henke 32-277-3, Giovanny Aguilar 4-9
Passing – Gonzales: Henke 8-11-40-0-1
Receiving – Gonzales: Keisey Ramirez 1-1, Braden Barfield 3-7, Jeremiah Hastings 1-4, Ramos 3-26
Weimar 25, Shiner St. Paul 17
St. Paul 7 0 3 7 – 17
Weimar 0 12 6 7 – 25
First quarter
SP: Kai Giese 6 run, Sam Benes kick good, 0:58
Second quarter
W: Ravon’Dre Wicks 7 run, kick failed, 10:28
W: Wicks 35 run, 2pt conversion no good, 9:00
Third quarter
W: Wicks 64 run, 2pt conversion no good, 8:02
SP: Benes 29 FG, 1:33
Fourth quarter
W: Reed Purty 3 run, Sergio Jimenez kick good, 10:01
SP: Giese 8 run, Benes kick good, 2:25
Team statistics
St. Paul Weimar
First downs 12 13
Yards rushing 42-212 30-249
Yards passing 46 80
Passes 4-10-0 7-10-1
Punts 1-31 1-14
Fumbles-lost 2-1 1-0
Penalty-yards 1-10 7-55
Individual Statistics
Rushing – St. Paul: Carson Reese 6-43, Giese 8-38-2, Noah Boedeker 8-19, Zak Johnson 20-112; Weimar: Wicks 12-122-3, Purdy 8-77-1, Joey Ramirez 7-55, Deiontre Wicks 2-4, Dylerick Ellison 1(-9)
Passing – St. Paul: Giese 4-10-46-0-0; Weimar: Ramirez 7-10-80-1-0
Receiving – St. Paul: Boedeker 2-16, Atley Pilat 2-30; Weimar: Ellison 4-43, R. Wicks 3-37
Beeville 48, Antonian Prep 33
Antonian Prep 6 7 7 13 – 33
Beeville 21 6 21 0 – 48
First quarter
B: Matthew Puente 9 run, Caleb Bozant kick good
B: Devn Palacios 4 run, Bozant kick good
AP: 10 run, kick failed
B: Seth Gomez 3 run, Bozant kick good
Second quarter
AP: 28 pass, kick good
B: Jalen Spicer 47 run, Bozant kick good
Third quarter
B: Palacios 2 run, Bozant kick good
B: Spicer 64 pass from Gomez, Bozant kick good
AP: 40 pass
B: Nate Trevino 18 pass from Gomez, Bozant kick good
Fourth quarter
AP: 77 run, kick good
AP: 84 run, kick failed
Team statistics
Antonian Prep Beeville
First downs 11 25
Yards rushing 56-188 69-409
Yards passing 210 111
Passes 11-21-1 7-16-0
Punts 0 0
Fumbles-lost 2-2 0-0
Penalty-yards 4-21 8-63
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Beeville: Puente 8-12-1, Spicer 7-104-1, Gomez 7-55-1, Palacios 8-45-2, Ryan Camacho 7-30, Austin Alvarez 3-29, Mikal Newson 2-12, Corey Francis 2-10.
Passing – Beeville: Gomez 7-16-11-2-0
Receiving – Beeville: Spicer 2-68-1, Nate Trevino 1-18-1, Alvarez 1-10, Gabriel Carranco 2-9, Ralph Lopez 1-6
Schulenburg 49, Bloomington 25
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Bloomington: John Garcia 8-41, Bradley Flores 8-58, Isaiah Solis 2-5, Brityn Brown 1-3
Passing – Bloomington: Solis 6-13-177-4-0
Receiving – Bloomington: Luis Samayoa 1-34-1, Adrian Duenez 2-44-1, Flores 1-8, Clayton Janis 2-91-2
Tidehaven 39, Danbury 8
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Tidehaven: Blake Garcia 9-56-1, Jose Martinez 12-157, Logan Johnson 1-6, Kylan Sardenia 13-68-1, Mason Perales 2-25, Logan Crow 2-5, Woody Galvan 1-4, Alex Hernandez 1-12
Passing – Tidehaven: Garcia 6-13-163-3-0
Receiving – Tidehaven: Perales 3-80-2, Kaden Henry 2-71-1, Hernandez 1-12
Falls City 63, Nixon-Smiley 28
Falls City 28 21 7 7 – 63
Nixon-Smiley 0 14 0 14 – 28
First quarter
FC: 37 pass, kick good
FC: 8 run, kick failed
FC: 8 yd pass, 2pt conversion good
FC: 13 pass, kick good
Second quarter
FC: 13 run, kick good
NS: Dario Jantes 8 pass, kick good
FC: 6 pass, kick good
NS: Jantes 88 kickoff return, kick good
Third quarter
FC: 55 pass, kick good
Fourth quarter
NS: Jantes 17, kick good
FC: 3 run, kick good
NS: Chris Brown 5 run, kick good
Team statistics
Falls City Nixon-Smiley
First downs 19 12
Yards rushing 29-215 46-217
Yards passing 232 24
Passes 13-20-0 1-4-0
Punts 0 5-33.2
Fumbles-lost 0-0 5-1
Penalty-yards 7-65 6-60
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Nixon-Smiley: Xavier Arias 15-76, Martin Moreno 13-17, Jantes 10-107-2, Brown 4-15-1, Michael Brown 4-2
Passing – Nixon-Smiley: Arias 1-4-24-0-0
Receiving – Nixon-Smiley: Javen Mendiola 3-9, Jose Rodriguez 2-(-2), Jeese Riojas 1-25
Wharton 33, Cuero 8
Wharton 0 13 6 14 – 33
Cuero 0 8 0 0 – 8
Second quarter
W: Keijon Waddell 7, Chris Martinez kick good, 7:47
C: Jackson Hardwick 3, 2pt conversion Cavan Smith from JD Notaro, 4:11
W: Joerell Davis 63 pass from Donovan Krushall, kick blocked, 3:04
Third quarter
W: Davis 80 punt kickoff return, 2pt conversion failed, 3:58
Fourth quarter
W: James Jones 32 pass from Krushall, Martinez kick good, 11:18
W: Jones 84 pass from Krushall, Martinez kick good, 7:50
Team statistics
Wharton Cuero
First downs 12 15
Yards rushing 23-55 43-214
Yards passing 366 33
Passes 18-23-0 4-13-0
Punts 4-156 7-273
Fumbles-lost 2-0 2-2
Penalty-yards 16-114 7-55
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Cuero: Hardwick 25-148-1, Smith 10-37, Notaro 8-29; Wharton: Waddell 15-51, Krushall 4-(-1), Kurtys Mayberry 3-3, Xavier Washington 1-2
Passing – Cuero: Notaro 4-13-33-0-0; Wharton: Krushall 18-23-366-2-0
Receiving – Cuero: Hardwick 2-22; Exavier Durham 1-8, Kalan Malandrakis 1-3; Wharton: Davis 11-197-1, Jones 2-116-2, Sterling Harris 1-24, Jerome Sanford 1-12, Royal Matthews 2-11, Eric Johnson 1-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.