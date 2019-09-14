Victoria West 30, CC Moody 7

CC Moody 0 0 0 7 7

Victoria West 7 0 13 10 30

First quarter

VW: Tyvon Hardrick, 8 run (Kase Eliot kick) 8:39

Third quarter

VW: Hardrick 46 run (Eliot kick) 6:54

VW: Hardrick 4 run, :33

Fourth quarter

VW: Hardrick 53 run, (Eliot kick),9:01

VW: Eliot 33 FG, 3:44

CC Moody: Nathaniel Sada 29 run, (Juan Pablo Rocha kick) 2:09

Team Statistics

CC Moody V. West

First downs 11 23

Yards rushing 39-159 47-423

Yards passing 25 49

Passes 6-10-0-0 5-13-0-1

Punts 4.104 2.62

Fumbles-lost 2-1 0-0

Penalty-yards 1-15 7-55

Individual Statistics

Rushing – Victoria West: Tyvon Hardrick, 31-273, Jonathan Buckner, 3-18, Chris Hernandez, 1-49, Samuel Brito, 1-9, Chase Patek, 2-40, Jayden Dolezal, 1-3, Donovan Harris, 7-37; CC Moody: Nathaniel Sada, 10-74, Darrell Asbell, 12-70, Amarion Johnson, 7-10, Dequwan Lindsey, 4-4, Jakota Cullum, 6-1

Passing – Victoria West: Donovan Harris, 5-12-49-0-0, Brendon Solis, 0-1-0-0-1; CC Moody: Jakota Cullum, 6-10-25-0-0

Receiving – Victoria West: Hardrick, 1-23, Patek, 2-21, Colten Matus, 1-5, Dion Green, 1-0; CC Moody: Lindsey, 3-26, Asbell, 3-(-1)

CC Miller 42, Victoria East 14

Victoria East 0 7 7 0 14

CC Miller 14 14 0 14 42

First quarter

M: Ezekiel Moya 32 pass from Andrew Body (Aniceto Zamora kick), 5:29

M: Adraean Lloyd 32 pass from Body (Zamora kick), 3:33

Second quarter

E: William Garley 1 run (Marcus Garza kick), 8:13

M: Andrew Body 1 run (Zamora kick), 5:38

M: Ralph Rodriguez 10 pass from Body (Zamora kick), 0:23

Third quarter

E: William Garley 3 run (Garza kick), 6:16

Fourth quarter

M: McCullion Williams 2 run (Zamora kick), 1:53

M: Cassius Clay 25 pass from Body (Zamora kick), 0:55

Team Statistics

V. East CC Miller

First downs 16 26

Yards rushing 48-166 25-107

Yards passing 146 435

Passes 9-28-3 24-41-0

Punts 3-48 1-18

Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1

Penalty-yards 15-92 16-98

Individual Statistics

Rushing – Victoria East: William Garley 26-90; Latavian Johnson 10-40. CC Miller: McCullion Williams 7-48.

Passing – Victoria East: Ethan White 9-28-3. CC Miller: Andrew Body 24-41-0.

Receiving – Victoria East: Damion Robles 2-62; Terrance Terrell 3-45; CC Miller: Cassius Clay 8-130; Zeke Moya 5-99; Adrean Llyod 4-132; Ralph Rodriguez 6-71.

Nuevo Leon 37, Calhoun 21

Nuevo Leon 7 10 6 14 37

Calhoun 7 0 7 7 21

First quarter

NL: Raul Ontiveros 6 pass to Aldo Herrera, (Daniel Salinas kick) 8:16

C: Steve Johnson 1 run, (Joseph Quezada kick) :50

Second quarter

NL: Salinas 35 FG, 5:19

NL: Rodolfo Aguilar 65 pass to Herrera, (Salinas kick) 1:54

Third quarter

C: Conner Kestler 4 run, (Jose Ledezma kick), 6:57

NL: Angel Fernandez 11 run, 3:17

Fourth quarter

NL: Fernandez 8 run, (Diego Gonzalez 2 pt.) 8:36

NL: Jean Morales 35 pass to Edgar Bocardo, 5:16

C: Sean Flores 11 run, (Ledezma kick) :17

Team Statistics

Nuevo Leon Calhoun

Yards rushing 308 152

Yards passing 218 34

Punts 2 1

Fumbles-lost 0 1

Individual Statistics

Rushing – Calhoun: Steve Johnson, 22-115, Jarius Stewart 9-77, Conner Kestler, 22-67, Sean flores 5-45; Nuevo Leon: Angel Fernandez, 5-37 Diego Gomez, 5-39

Passing – Calhoun: Conner Kestler,, 2-4-33-0-0; Nuevo Leon: Raul Ontiveros, 2-4-20-1-1, Rodolfo Aguliar, 1-3-65-1-0, Angel Fernandez, 3-5-34-0-0, Jean Morales, 1-1-35-1-0

Receiving – Calhoun: Jarius Stewart, 1-21; Nuevo Leon: Aldo Herrera, 2-71

El Campo 42, Cuero 0

Cuero 0 0 0 0 0

El Campo 7 28 7 0 42

First quarter

EC: Rueben Owens 12 run (Emanuel Velazquez kick), 6:27

Second quarter

EC: Javien Williams 30 fumble return (Velazquez kick), 10:56

EC: Charles Shorter 21 run (Velazquez kick), 8:17

EC: Johntre Davis 78 pass from Clay Jung (Velazquez kick), 5:08

EC: Davis 29 run (Velazquez kick), 2:45

Third quarter

EC: Shorter 59 run 5:28 (Velazquez kick), 5:28

Team Statistics

Cuero El Campo

First downs 9 14

Yards rushing 28-42 40-288

Yards passing 79 78

Passes 5-16-2 1-4-0

Punts 5-1127 2-50

Fumbles-lost 4-3 1-1

Penalty-yards 4-30 7-55

Individual Statistics

Rushing – C: Cavan Smith 10-41; Jackson Hardwick 4-23; J.D. Notaro 11-4; Austin Schwarz 1-(-7); Team 2-(-19). EC: Johntre Davis 7-107; Charles Shorter 6-87; Reuben Davis 8-36; Rance Thornton 8-31; Kyle Balcar 6-22; Jacob Lopez 3-3; Clay Jung 1-1; Cullen Braden 1-1.

Passing – C: Notaro 5-16-2 79. EC: Jung 1-4-0 78.

Receiving – C: Exavier Durham 4-51; Smith 1-28. EC: Davis 1-78.

Industrial 20, St. Joseph 14 (OT)

Industrial 8 0 0 6 6 20

St. Joseph 0 14 0 0 0 14

First quarter

I: Kaleb Figirova 75 yard run. (Matthew Davis 2pt run) 8:11

Second quarter

SJ: J’Den Miller 95 yard run (Robbie Alcasabas Kick) 8:39

SJ: Miller 61 yard pass to KeAon Griffin (Alcasabas Kick) 4:01

Fourth Quarter

I: Karston Wimberly 33 yard run (2pt fail) 5:31

Overtime

I: Matthew Davis 7 yard run (2pt failed)

Team Statistics

Industrial St. Joseph

First downs 13 10

Yards rushing 51-335 28-204

Yards passing 85 102

Passes 5-8-0 6-14-3

Punts 26 25

Fumbles-lost 2-2 0-0

Penalty-yards 11-108 7-90

Individual Statistics

Rushing – Industrial: Blayne Moreland 25-78, Karston Wimberly 15-132, Matthew Davis 5-20-1, Kaleb Figirova 4-87-1, Kael Estes 4-11; St. Joseph: KeAon Griffin 15-57; J’Den Miller 9-136-TD

Passing – Industrial: Wimberly 6-10-102; St. Joseph: J’Den Miller, 6-14-102-TD-3Int

Receiving – Industrial: Davis 1-15, Moreland 1-4, Connor Barnhart 1-25, Estes 3-58; St. Joseph: KeAon Griffin 3-76-TD

Gonzales 27, Yoakum 25

Gonzales 16 0 0 11 27

Yoakum 0 6 12 7 25

Individual Statistics

Rushing – Gonzales: Arbreyon Dora 4-39, Dillen Ramos 14-94, Henke 21-114-3

Passing – Gonzales: Heath Henke 5-6-50-0-1

Receiving – Gonzales: Dora 1-0, Keisey Ramirez 1-19, Jared Cook 3-31

Refugio 48, Aransas Pass 7

Aransas Pass 0 7 0 0 7

Refugio 21 13 7 7 48

First quarter

R: Ysidro Mascorro 3 run, Oscar Martinez kick good, 9:09

R: Austin Ochoa 13 pass to Michael Firova, Martinez kick good, 5:31

R: Ochoa 62 pass to Jordan Kelley, Martinez kick good, 1:59

Second quarter

AP: Charlie Castillo 28 pass to Weston Pope, Jonathan Trevino kick good, 7:51

R: Naaji Gadsden 2 run, Martinez kick good, 4:49

R: Ethan Perez 5 run, kick failed, 2:35

Third quarter

R: Gadsden 1 run, Martinez kick good, 2:11

Fourth quarter

R: Ochoa 15 pass to Firova, Martinez kick good, 7:31

Team Statistics

Aransas Pass Refugio

First downs 9 22

Yards rushing 32-46 24-147

Yards passing 131 294

Passes 11-21-0 18-23-0

Punts 5-190 0

Fumbles-lost 3-0 0

Penalty-yards 6-49 7-45

Individual Statistics

Rushing – Refugio: Gadsden 11-55, Mascorro 2-30, Ochoa 2-(-7), Antwaan Gross 2-11, Brown 1-9, Eziyah Bland 3-39, Perez 1-5, Zavien Wills 1-4; Aransas Pass: Adrian Davila 19-50, Pope 3-11, Castillo 1-(-9)

Passing – Refugio: Ochoa 18-23-294; Aransas Pass: Castillo 11-21-131

Receiving – Refugio: Perez 7-58, Firova 5-74-2, Kelley 3-136-1, Mascorro 1-15, Colton Hesseltine 1-9, Gadsden 1-2; Aransas Pass: Pope 6-68, Mason Brown 4-41, Trevino 1-20

Gregory-Portland 37, Bay City 7

G-P 0 37 0 0 – 37

Bay City 0 0 0 7 – 7

First quarter

No scoring plays

Second quarter

GP: Jude Wiggins 58 pass from Jeremy Barker (extra point good), 10:29

GP: Joe Sauceda 1 run (Nathan Bowden extra point good), 6:52

GP: Sauceda 55 run (Bowden extra point good), 3:45

GP: Nathan Bowden 41 FG, 8:15

GP: Dustin Madsen 4 run (Bowden extra point good), 5:59

GP: Hunter Floerke 98 fumble return (Bowden extra point good), 1:18

Third quarter

No scoring plays

Fourth quarter

BC: Marcus Edwards 12 pass from Carlos Lara (Declan O’Neal extra point good), 2:50

Team statistics

Gregory Portland Bay City

First downs 11 13

Yards rushing 28-177 39-205

Yards passing 23-132 23-31

Passes 8-23-0 6-23-1

Punts 3-39 8-38

Fumbles-lost 2-2 2-2

Penalty-yards 4-25 10-67

Individual Statistics

Rushing – GP: Devon Mauch, 1-0-0; Jeremy Barker, 3-3-0; Joe Sauceda, 16-136-2; Dustin Madsen, 2-6-1; Colten Hankins, 1-3-0 Kaleem Gholsby, 2-25-0; Gage Gleinig, 1-(-4)-0; Zethaniel Martinez, 2-8-0. BC: Marcus Edwards, 1-4-0; Carlos Lara, 12-65-0; Davieyon Curtis, 6-17-0; Adarrius Courtland, 8-31-0; Avery Smith, 9-60-0; Isaac Tilotta, 3-28-0.

Passing – GP: Mauch, 1-1-0-17-0; Barker, 7-20-0-115-1; Gage Gleinig, 0-2-0-0-0. BC: Lara, 2-9-0-18-1; Adarrius Courtla, 2-9-1-9-0; Avery Smith, 2-5-0-4-0.

Receiving – GP: Mauch, 1-2-0; Sauceda, 1-19-0; Reno Barrera, 1-5-0; Jude Wiggins, 1-58-1; Conner Durrill, 2-23-0; Isaiah Chandler, 1-8-0; Anthony Lopez, 1-17-0. BC: Edwards, 2-13-1; Lara, 2-8-0; Ray Bibbins, 2-10-0.

Palacios 34, Tidehaven 22

Tidehaven 6 8 8 0 22

Palacios 13 0 15 6 34

Shiner 49, Burton 0

Shiner 14 14 14 7 49

Burton 0 0 0 0 0

First quarter

S: Tyler Palmer 16 run, Connor Winkenwerder kick good, 10:19

S: Zane Rhodes 12 run, Winkenwerder, 0:17

Second quarter

S: Palmer 40 pass to Cole Patek, Winkenwerder kick good, 6:56

S: Donyai Taylor 28 run, Winkenwerder kick good, 3:02

Third quarter

S: Doug Brooks 38 run, Winkenwerder kick good, 4:20

S: Palmer 12 run, Winkenwerder kick good, 0:36

Fourth quarter

S: Rhodes 17 run, Winkenwerder kick good, 8:17

Team Statistics

Shiner Burton

First downs 19 11

Yards rushing 27-335 39-113

Yards passing 107 21

Passes 3-4-0-1 2-3-0-0

Punts 0 5-32-8

Fumbles-lost 3-1 6-4

Penalty-yards 12-110 10-90

Individual Statistics

Rushing – Shiner: Taylor 4-77-1, Brooke 4-86-1, Palmer 5-79-2, Trevor Haynes 4-37, Rhodes 4-48-2, Cash Shower 1-0, Noah Nevlud 2-6, Devondrick Mathis 3-2; Burton: Tremane Daniels 11-5, Damarcus Wilson 14-42, Cash Callahan 3-6, Jackson Kalkhake 5-32, Pierson Spies 6-28

Passing – Shiner: Palmer 3-4-107-0-1; Burton: Kalkhake 2-3-21-0-0

Receiving – Shiner: Patek 2-67-1, Dalton Brooks 1-40; Burton: Callahan 2-21

Nixon-Smiley 19, Sacred Heart 0

Nixon-Smiley 0 13 6 0 19

Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 0

Second quarter

NS: Xavier Arias, 5 run (Arias kick), 9:41; Xavier Arias, 93 run (run failed), 0:55.

Third quarter

NS: Mario Ponce, 70 interception (kick failed), 5:49.

Team Statistics

Nixon-Smiley Sacred Heart

First downs 20 12

Yards rushing 40-287 38-67

Yards passing 0 49

Passes 0-8-0 3-12-2

Punts 3-41.7 4-26.8

Fumbles-lost 5-2 3-2

Penalty-yards 11-71 7-45

Individual Statistics

Rushing – SH: Korbin Koehne, 24-72; Will Harper, 1-8; Cole Bohuslav, 1-3. NS: Xavier Aries 17-150; Jesse Riojas 12-43; Dario Jantes 7-81; Chris Brown 3-13.

Passing – SH: Trenton Kraatz, 8-14-1-88. NS: Xavier Aries, 0-8-0.

Receiving – SH: Matt Roznovsky, 3-42; Cole Bohuslav, 2-18; Will Harper 2-13; Michael Koeth, 1-15.

Yorktown 50, Johnson Hays 49 (OT)

Yorktown 14 7 13 8 8 – 50

JH 14 14 7 7 8 – 49

First quarter

JH: Richard Kelly 45 pass Jesse Medina, Patrick Hellen kick good, 9:01

Y: Justin Denson 3 run, kick blocked, 7:09

JH: Caden Winzer 92 kick off return, Hellen kick good, 6:53

Y: Corey Pargmann 44 pass from Mark Guerrero, 2pt conversion Zack Latta run, 4:37

Second quarter

Y: Pargmann 9 pass from Guerrero, Omar Hernandez kick good, 9:54

JH: Medina 8 run, Hellen kick good, 4:19

JH: Noah Vasquez 22 pass from Medina, Hellen kick good, 0:18

Third quarter

Y: Kalden Barefield 27 pass from Guerrero, Hernandez kick good, 7:06

JH: Kelly 19 pass from Medina, Hellen kick good, 4:19

Y: Denson 4 run, kick failed, 0:39

Fourth quarter

Y: Pargmann 10 pass from Guerrero, 2pt conversion Denson run, 3:40

JH: Medina 3 run, Hellen kick good, 0:00

Overtime

JH: Vasquez 6 from Medina, Hellen kick good

Y: Pargmann 5 run, 2pt conversion Pargmann from Guerrero

Team Statistics

Yorktown Johnson Hays

First downs 24 22

Yards rushing 33-180 42-195

Yards passing 287 258

Passes 16-22-2 19-26-1

Punts 2-36 2-49

Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0

Penalty-yards 10-85 5-45

Individual Statistics

Rushing – Yorktown: Denson 6-60-2; Johnson Hays: Vasquez 15-108

Passing – Yorktown: Guerrero 14-22-25-4-0; Johnson Hays: Medina 19-25-258-4-1

Receiving – Yorktown: Pargmann 7-143-3; Johnson Hays: Kelly 7-160-2

Bloomington 20, Louise 7

Individual Statistics

Rushing – Bloomington: John Garcia 4-69, Bradley Flores 13-106-1, Isaiah Solis 7-23, Brityn Brown 5-23, Jeremy Hinojosa 1-2

Passing – Bloomington: Solis 10-13-31-2-0, Brown 1-1-5-0-0

Receiving – Bloomington: Juan Gonzales 1-5, Adrian Duenez 3-65-1, Leo Hinojosa 2-9, Flores 1-7, J. Hinojosa 1-(-1), Janis 3-35-1

Shiner St. Paul 29, Austin Saints 21

Austin Saints 7 7 7 0 21

St. Paul 8 14 7 0 29

First quarter

A: George Breckwoldt 42 run, William Goodman kick good, 5:24

SP: Kai Giese 3 run, 2pt pass Giese to Atley Pilat good, 0:36

Second quarter

A: Breckwoldt 59 pass to Cade Kilbride, Goodman kick good, 11:50

SP: Noah Boedeker 2 run, Sam Benes kick good, 8:41

SP: Boedeker 17 run, Benes kick good, 4:42

Third quarter

SP: Zak Johnson 10 run, Benes kick good, 5:24

A: David Houston 4 run, Benes kick good, 3:42

Team Statistics

Austin Saints St. Paul

First downs 15 17

Yards rushing 19-103 45-249

Yards passing 180 74

Passes 12-22-1 3-10-0

Punts 2-69 2-79

Fumbles-lost 2-1 0-0

Penalty-yards 5-37 9-80

Individual Statistics

Rushing – St. Paul: Gerald Nunez 1-3, Giese 8-64, Boedeker 10-46-2, Johnson 26-136-1; Austin Saints: Breckwoldt 7-51-1, Houston 5-28-1, Daniel Ledet 6-20, Elias Rocha 1-4

Passing – St. Paul: Giese 3-10-74-0-0; Austin Saints: Breckwoldt 12-22-180-1-1

Receiving – St. Paul: Boedeker 1-19, Pilat 2-55; Austin Saints: Kilbride 6-12-1, Houston 2-24, Jason Layton 2-13, Fabio LaPietra 1-12

Beeville 28, Tuloso Midway 14

Beeville 0 7 21 0 – 28

TM 0 7 7 0 – 14

Second quarter

B: Matthew Puente 4 run, Caleb Bozant kick good

TM: 40 run, kick good

Third quarter

B: Seth Gomez 2 run, Bozant kick good

B: Leroy Gonzalez 18 pass from Gomez, Bozant kick good

B: Nate Trevino 30 pass from Gomez, Bozant kick good

TM: 23 pass from John Garcia, kick good

Team Statistics

Beeville Tuloso Midway

First downs 18 11

Yards rushing 213 95

Yards passing 148 111

Penalty-yards 7-48 3-36

Individual Statistics

Rushing – Beeville: Devn Palacios 10-66, Gomez 11-46-1, Corey Francis 5-21, Puente 6-18-1, Jalen Spicer 4-17, Austin Alvarez 1-14, Mikal Newson 3-11, Ryan Camacho 3-3; Tuloso Midway: Garcia 1-(-4)

Passing – Beeville: Gomez 7-15-148-2-0; Tuloso Midway: Garcia 7-18-11-1-1

Receiving – Beeville: Nate Trevino 3-101-1, Leroy Gonzalez 1-18-1, Gabriel Carranco 2-16, Spicer 1-13; Tuloso Midway: J. Alvarado 1-26

Edna 30, Brazosport 27

Edna 7 6 7 10 30

Brazosport 6 7 6 8 27

First quarter

E: Javonte Seymore 1 run, kick good, 6:30

B: Woodard 45 run, kick failed, 2:45

Second quarter

E: Seymore 2 run, kick failed, 8:43

B: Villareal to Preston 20 yard pass, kick good, 2:19

Third quarter

E: Seymore 3 run, kick good, 6:40

B: Goins 8 run, kick failed

Fourth quarter

E: Seymore 17 run, kick good, 6:40

B: Villareal 82 pass to Bell, 2 pt conversion, 5:27

E: Santiago Villanueva 46 FG, 0:00

Team Statistics

Edna Brazosport

First downs 22 13

Yards rushing 64-336 22-133

Yards passing 0 159

Passes 0-1-0 5-12-0

Punts 2 2

Fumbles-lost n/a n/a

Penalty-yards 2-20 3-25

Individual Statistics

Rushing – Edna: Seymore 35-201-4, Logan Carroll 13-66, Kacen Sanchez 4-21, D’Marcus Gardner 4-19, Logan Long 8-39; Brazosport: Preston 12-44, Woodard 4-62-1, Goins 5-2-1, Bell 1-6

Passing – Edna: Long 0-1-0-0; Brazosport: Goins 3-6-53-0-0, Villareal 3-5-106-2-0

Receiving – Brazosport: Bell 2-110-1, Preston 2-32-1, Flores 2-17-0

Flatonia 33, Thrall 14

Flatonia 0 21 12 0 33

Thrall 7 7 0 0 14

First quarter

T: Braeden West 1 run, Thomas Byrd kick good, 8:53

Second quarter

F: Dakorey Willis 3 run, Juan Netro kick good, 10:42

T: Colter Hill 22 pass to Cayden Watson, kick good, 9:19

F: Willis 5 run, Netro kick good, 8:51

F: Willis 64 run, Netro kick good, 3:07

Third quarter

F: Netro 1 run, kick blocked, 6:45

F: Chris Johnston 34 run, 2pt conversion failed, 0:44

Team Statistics

Thrall Flatonia

First downs 18 22

Yards rushing 23-82 48-409

Yards passing 229 16

Passes 19-26-1 2-3-1

Punts 3-28.3 1-32

Fumbles-lost 2-1 0

Penalty-yards 5-45 7-45

Individual Statistics

Rushing – Flatonia: Netro 15-57-1, Johnston 14-104-1, Willis 14-242-3, Izick Hernandez 1-(-2), Justin Marler 3-12, Davonte Williams 1-(-4); Thrall: Hill 17-69, Tyreke Irvin 4-11, West 2-2-1

Passing – Flatonia: Netro 2-3-1-16; Thrall: Hill 19-26-229-1-1

Receiving – Flatonia: Alex Hernandez 1-2, Willis 1-14; Thrall: Cayden Watson 6-102-1, Dallas Meiske 3-29, West 6-75, Clayton Allen 2-13, Jake Vizena 1-0, Nolan Steffield 1-10

Freer 57, Woodsboro 23

Woodsboro 15 8 0 0 23

Freer 20 24 7 6 57

Individual Statistics

Rushing – Woodsboro: Jordyn Mackey 5-11, James Rocha 1-4, Roger Gonzalez 8-56, Caleb Moore 6-15; Freer: Hondo Beirstedt 8-65-2, Elliott Ramirez 3-27, Ryan Buhidar 1-22, Enrique Chavez 7-34-1, Jaime Perez 7-44, Jose Gonzalez 1-1.

Passing – Woodsboro: Gonzalez 9-15-117-2-2; Freer: Beirstedt 8-12-96-4, Ramirez 2-6-54-1

Receiving – Woodsboro: Braxton Ladner 2-82-2, Mackey 1-3, Logan Meacham 2-15, Jacob Esparza 2-3, Caleb Moore 1-4, Will Meacham 1-6; Freer: Ramirez 1-16, Buhidar 1-9-1, Adam Torres 2-58-2, Joseph Hasette 5-74-1, Andrew Gonzalez 1-9-1.

