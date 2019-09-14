Victoria West 30, CC Moody 7
CC Moody 0 0 0 7 – 7
Victoria West 7 0 13 10 – 30
First quarter
VW: Tyvon Hardrick, 8 run (Kase Eliot kick) 8:39
Third quarter
VW: Hardrick 46 run (Eliot kick) 6:54
VW: Hardrick 4 run, :33
Fourth quarter
VW: Hardrick 53 run, (Eliot kick),9:01
VW: Eliot 33 FG, 3:44
CC Moody: Nathaniel Sada 29 run, (Juan Pablo Rocha kick) 2:09
Team Statistics
CC Moody V. West
First downs 11 23
Yards rushing 39-159 47-423
Yards passing 25 49
Passes 6-10-0-0 5-13-0-1
Punts 4.104 2.62
Fumbles-lost 2-1 0-0
Penalty-yards 1-15 7-55
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Victoria West: Tyvon Hardrick, 31-273, Jonathan Buckner, 3-18, Chris Hernandez, 1-49, Samuel Brito, 1-9, Chase Patek, 2-40, Jayden Dolezal, 1-3, Donovan Harris, 7-37; CC Moody: Nathaniel Sada, 10-74, Darrell Asbell, 12-70, Amarion Johnson, 7-10, Dequwan Lindsey, 4-4, Jakota Cullum, 6-1
Passing – Victoria West: Donovan Harris, 5-12-49-0-0, Brendon Solis, 0-1-0-0-1; CC Moody: Jakota Cullum, 6-10-25-0-0
Receiving – Victoria West: Hardrick, 1-23, Patek, 2-21, Colten Matus, 1-5, Dion Green, 1-0; CC Moody: Lindsey, 3-26, Asbell, 3-(-1)
CC Miller 42, Victoria East 14
Victoria East 0 7 7 0 – 14
CC Miller 14 14 0 14 – 42
First quarter
M: Ezekiel Moya 32 pass from Andrew Body (Aniceto Zamora kick), 5:29
M: Adraean Lloyd 32 pass from Body (Zamora kick), 3:33
Second quarter
E: William Garley 1 run (Marcus Garza kick), 8:13
M: Andrew Body 1 run (Zamora kick), 5:38
M: Ralph Rodriguez 10 pass from Body (Zamora kick), 0:23
Third quarter
E: William Garley 3 run (Garza kick), 6:16
Fourth quarter
M: McCullion Williams 2 run (Zamora kick), 1:53
M: Cassius Clay 25 pass from Body (Zamora kick), 0:55
Team Statistics
V. East CC Miller
First downs 16 26
Yards rushing 48-166 25-107
Yards passing 146 435
Passes 9-28-3 24-41-0
Punts 3-48 1-18
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1
Penalty-yards 15-92 16-98
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Victoria East: William Garley 26-90; Latavian Johnson 10-40. CC Miller: McCullion Williams 7-48.
Passing – Victoria East: Ethan White 9-28-3. CC Miller: Andrew Body 24-41-0.
Receiving – Victoria East: Damion Robles 2-62; Terrance Terrell 3-45; CC Miller: Cassius Clay 8-130; Zeke Moya 5-99; Adrean Llyod 4-132; Ralph Rodriguez 6-71.
Nuevo Leon 37, Calhoun 21
Nuevo Leon 7 10 6 14 – 37
Calhoun 7 0 7 7 – 21
First quarter
NL: Raul Ontiveros 6 pass to Aldo Herrera, (Daniel Salinas kick) 8:16
C: Steve Johnson 1 run, (Joseph Quezada kick) :50
Second quarter
NL: Salinas 35 FG, 5:19
NL: Rodolfo Aguilar 65 pass to Herrera, (Salinas kick) 1:54
Third quarter
C: Conner Kestler 4 run, (Jose Ledezma kick), 6:57
NL: Angel Fernandez 11 run, 3:17
Fourth quarter
NL: Fernandez 8 run, (Diego Gonzalez 2 pt.) 8:36
NL: Jean Morales 35 pass to Edgar Bocardo, 5:16
C: Sean Flores 11 run, (Ledezma kick) :17
Team Statistics
Nuevo Leon Calhoun
Yards rushing 308 152
Yards passing 218 34
Punts 2 1
Fumbles-lost 0 1
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Calhoun: Steve Johnson, 22-115, Jarius Stewart 9-77, Conner Kestler, 22-67, Sean flores 5-45; Nuevo Leon: Angel Fernandez, 5-37 Diego Gomez, 5-39
Passing – Calhoun: Conner Kestler,, 2-4-33-0-0; Nuevo Leon: Raul Ontiveros, 2-4-20-1-1, Rodolfo Aguliar, 1-3-65-1-0, Angel Fernandez, 3-5-34-0-0, Jean Morales, 1-1-35-1-0
Receiving – Calhoun: Jarius Stewart, 1-21; Nuevo Leon: Aldo Herrera, 2-71
El Campo 42, Cuero 0
Cuero 0 0 0 0 – 0
El Campo 7 28 7 0 – 42
First quarter
EC: Rueben Owens 12 run (Emanuel Velazquez kick), 6:27
Second quarter
EC: Javien Williams 30 fumble return (Velazquez kick), 10:56
EC: Charles Shorter 21 run (Velazquez kick), 8:17
EC: Johntre Davis 78 pass from Clay Jung (Velazquez kick), 5:08
EC: Davis 29 run (Velazquez kick), 2:45
Third quarter
EC: Shorter 59 run 5:28 (Velazquez kick), 5:28
Team Statistics
Cuero El Campo
First downs 9 14
Yards rushing 28-42 40-288
Yards passing 79 78
Passes 5-16-2 1-4-0
Punts 5-1127 2-50
Fumbles-lost 4-3 1-1
Penalty-yards 4-30 7-55
Individual Statistics
Rushing – C: Cavan Smith 10-41; Jackson Hardwick 4-23; J.D. Notaro 11-4; Austin Schwarz 1-(-7); Team 2-(-19). EC: Johntre Davis 7-107; Charles Shorter 6-87; Reuben Davis 8-36; Rance Thornton 8-31; Kyle Balcar 6-22; Jacob Lopez 3-3; Clay Jung 1-1; Cullen Braden 1-1.
Passing – C: Notaro 5-16-2 79. EC: Jung 1-4-0 78.
Receiving – C: Exavier Durham 4-51; Smith 1-28. EC: Davis 1-78.
Industrial 20, St. Joseph 14 (OT)
Industrial 8 0 0 6 6 – 20
St. Joseph 0 14 0 0 0 – 14
First quarter
I: Kaleb Figirova 75 yard run. (Matthew Davis 2pt run) 8:11
Second quarter
SJ: J’Den Miller 95 yard run (Robbie Alcasabas Kick) 8:39
SJ: Miller 61 yard pass to KeAon Griffin (Alcasabas Kick) 4:01
Fourth Quarter
I: Karston Wimberly 33 yard run (2pt fail) 5:31
Overtime
I: Matthew Davis 7 yard run (2pt failed)
Team Statistics
Industrial St. Joseph
First downs 13 10
Yards rushing 51-335 28-204
Yards passing 85 102
Passes 5-8-0 6-14-3
Punts 26 25
Fumbles-lost 2-2 0-0
Penalty-yards 11-108 7-90
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Industrial: Blayne Moreland 25-78, Karston Wimberly 15-132, Matthew Davis 5-20-1, Kaleb Figirova 4-87-1, Kael Estes 4-11; St. Joseph: KeAon Griffin 15-57; J’Den Miller 9-136-TD
Passing – Industrial: Wimberly 6-10-102; St. Joseph: J’Den Miller, 6-14-102-TD-3Int
Receiving – Industrial: Davis 1-15, Moreland 1-4, Connor Barnhart 1-25, Estes 3-58; St. Joseph: KeAon Griffin 3-76-TD
Gonzales 27, Yoakum 25
Gonzales 16 0 0 11 – 27
Yoakum 0 6 12 7 – 25
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Gonzales: Arbreyon Dora 4-39, Dillen Ramos 14-94, Henke 21-114-3
Passing – Gonzales: Heath Henke 5-6-50-0-1
Receiving – Gonzales: Dora 1-0, Keisey Ramirez 1-19, Jared Cook 3-31
Refugio 48, Aransas Pass 7
Aransas Pass 0 7 0 0 – 7
Refugio 21 13 7 7 – 48
First quarter
R: Ysidro Mascorro 3 run, Oscar Martinez kick good, 9:09
R: Austin Ochoa 13 pass to Michael Firova, Martinez kick good, 5:31
R: Ochoa 62 pass to Jordan Kelley, Martinez kick good, 1:59
Second quarter
AP: Charlie Castillo 28 pass to Weston Pope, Jonathan Trevino kick good, 7:51
R: Naaji Gadsden 2 run, Martinez kick good, 4:49
R: Ethan Perez 5 run, kick failed, 2:35
Third quarter
R: Gadsden 1 run, Martinez kick good, 2:11
Fourth quarter
R: Ochoa 15 pass to Firova, Martinez kick good, 7:31
Team Statistics
Aransas Pass Refugio
First downs 9 22
Yards rushing 32-46 24-147
Yards passing 131 294
Passes 11-21-0 18-23-0
Punts 5-190 0
Fumbles-lost 3-0 0
Penalty-yards 6-49 7-45
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Refugio: Gadsden 11-55, Mascorro 2-30, Ochoa 2-(-7), Antwaan Gross 2-11, Brown 1-9, Eziyah Bland 3-39, Perez 1-5, Zavien Wills 1-4; Aransas Pass: Adrian Davila 19-50, Pope 3-11, Castillo 1-(-9)
Passing – Refugio: Ochoa 18-23-294; Aransas Pass: Castillo 11-21-131
Receiving – Refugio: Perez 7-58, Firova 5-74-2, Kelley 3-136-1, Mascorro 1-15, Colton Hesseltine 1-9, Gadsden 1-2; Aransas Pass: Pope 6-68, Mason Brown 4-41, Trevino 1-20
Gregory-Portland 37, Bay City 7
G-P 0 37 0 0 – 37
Bay City 0 0 0 7 – 7
First quarter
No scoring plays
Second quarter
GP: Jude Wiggins 58 pass from Jeremy Barker (extra point good), 10:29
GP: Joe Sauceda 1 run (Nathan Bowden extra point good), 6:52
GP: Sauceda 55 run (Bowden extra point good), 3:45
GP: Nathan Bowden 41 FG, 8:15
GP: Dustin Madsen 4 run (Bowden extra point good), 5:59
GP: Hunter Floerke 98 fumble return (Bowden extra point good), 1:18
Third quarter
No scoring plays
Fourth quarter
BC: Marcus Edwards 12 pass from Carlos Lara (Declan O’Neal extra point good), 2:50
Team statistics
Gregory Portland Bay City
First downs 11 13
Yards rushing 28-177 39-205
Yards passing 23-132 23-31
Passes 8-23-0 6-23-1
Punts 3-39 8-38
Fumbles-lost 2-2 2-2
Penalty-yards 4-25 10-67
Individual Statistics
Rushing – GP: Devon Mauch, 1-0-0; Jeremy Barker, 3-3-0; Joe Sauceda, 16-136-2; Dustin Madsen, 2-6-1; Colten Hankins, 1-3-0 Kaleem Gholsby, 2-25-0; Gage Gleinig, 1-(-4)-0; Zethaniel Martinez, 2-8-0. BC: Marcus Edwards, 1-4-0; Carlos Lara, 12-65-0; Davieyon Curtis, 6-17-0; Adarrius Courtland, 8-31-0; Avery Smith, 9-60-0; Isaac Tilotta, 3-28-0.
Passing – GP: Mauch, 1-1-0-17-0; Barker, 7-20-0-115-1; Gage Gleinig, 0-2-0-0-0. BC: Lara, 2-9-0-18-1; Adarrius Courtla, 2-9-1-9-0; Avery Smith, 2-5-0-4-0.
Receiving – GP: Mauch, 1-2-0; Sauceda, 1-19-0; Reno Barrera, 1-5-0; Jude Wiggins, 1-58-1; Conner Durrill, 2-23-0; Isaiah Chandler, 1-8-0; Anthony Lopez, 1-17-0. BC: Edwards, 2-13-1; Lara, 2-8-0; Ray Bibbins, 2-10-0.
Palacios 34, Tidehaven 22
Tidehaven 6 8 8 0 – 22
Palacios 13 0 15 6 – 34
Shiner 49, Burton 0
Shiner 14 14 14 7 – 49
Burton 0 0 0 0 – 0
First quarter
S: Tyler Palmer 16 run, Connor Winkenwerder kick good, 10:19
S: Zane Rhodes 12 run, Winkenwerder, 0:17
Second quarter
S: Palmer 40 pass to Cole Patek, Winkenwerder kick good, 6:56
S: Donyai Taylor 28 run, Winkenwerder kick good, 3:02
Third quarter
S: Doug Brooks 38 run, Winkenwerder kick good, 4:20
S: Palmer 12 run, Winkenwerder kick good, 0:36
Fourth quarter
S: Rhodes 17 run, Winkenwerder kick good, 8:17
Team Statistics
Shiner Burton
First downs 19 11
Yards rushing 27-335 39-113
Yards passing 107 21
Passes 3-4-0-1 2-3-0-0
Punts 0 5-32-8
Fumbles-lost 3-1 6-4
Penalty-yards 12-110 10-90
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Shiner: Taylor 4-77-1, Brooke 4-86-1, Palmer 5-79-2, Trevor Haynes 4-37, Rhodes 4-48-2, Cash Shower 1-0, Noah Nevlud 2-6, Devondrick Mathis 3-2; Burton: Tremane Daniels 11-5, Damarcus Wilson 14-42, Cash Callahan 3-6, Jackson Kalkhake 5-32, Pierson Spies 6-28
Passing – Shiner: Palmer 3-4-107-0-1; Burton: Kalkhake 2-3-21-0-0
Receiving – Shiner: Patek 2-67-1, Dalton Brooks 1-40; Burton: Callahan 2-21
Nixon-Smiley 19, Sacred Heart 0
Nixon-Smiley 0 13 6 0 – 19
Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 – 0
Second quarter
NS: Xavier Arias, 5 run (Arias kick), 9:41; Xavier Arias, 93 run (run failed), 0:55.
Third quarter
NS: Mario Ponce, 70 interception (kick failed), 5:49.
Team Statistics
Nixon-Smiley Sacred Heart
First downs 20 12
Yards rushing 40-287 38-67
Yards passing 0 49
Passes 0-8-0 3-12-2
Punts 3-41.7 4-26.8
Fumbles-lost 5-2 3-2
Penalty-yards 11-71 7-45
Individual Statistics
Rushing – SH: Korbin Koehne, 24-72; Will Harper, 1-8; Cole Bohuslav, 1-3. NS: Xavier Aries 17-150; Jesse Riojas 12-43; Dario Jantes 7-81; Chris Brown 3-13.
Passing – SH: Trenton Kraatz, 8-14-1-88. NS: Xavier Aries, 0-8-0.
Receiving – SH: Matt Roznovsky, 3-42; Cole Bohuslav, 2-18; Will Harper 2-13; Michael Koeth, 1-15.
Yorktown 50, Johnson Hays 49 (OT)
Yorktown 14 7 13 8 8 – 50
JH 14 14 7 7 8 – 49
First quarter
JH: Richard Kelly 45 pass Jesse Medina, Patrick Hellen kick good, 9:01
Y: Justin Denson 3 run, kick blocked, 7:09
JH: Caden Winzer 92 kick off return, Hellen kick good, 6:53
Y: Corey Pargmann 44 pass from Mark Guerrero, 2pt conversion Zack Latta run, 4:37
Second quarter
Y: Pargmann 9 pass from Guerrero, Omar Hernandez kick good, 9:54
JH: Medina 8 run, Hellen kick good, 4:19
JH: Noah Vasquez 22 pass from Medina, Hellen kick good, 0:18
Third quarter
Y: Kalden Barefield 27 pass from Guerrero, Hernandez kick good, 7:06
JH: Kelly 19 pass from Medina, Hellen kick good, 4:19
Y: Denson 4 run, kick failed, 0:39
Fourth quarter
Y: Pargmann 10 pass from Guerrero, 2pt conversion Denson run, 3:40
JH: Medina 3 run, Hellen kick good, 0:00
Overtime
JH: Vasquez 6 from Medina, Hellen kick good
Y: Pargmann 5 run, 2pt conversion Pargmann from Guerrero
Team Statistics
Yorktown Johnson Hays
First downs 24 22
Yards rushing 33-180 42-195
Yards passing 287 258
Passes 16-22-2 19-26-1
Punts 2-36 2-49
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalty-yards 10-85 5-45
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Yorktown: Denson 6-60-2; Johnson Hays: Vasquez 15-108
Passing – Yorktown: Guerrero 14-22-25-4-0; Johnson Hays: Medina 19-25-258-4-1
Receiving – Yorktown: Pargmann 7-143-3; Johnson Hays: Kelly 7-160-2
Bloomington 20, Louise 7
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Bloomington: John Garcia 4-69, Bradley Flores 13-106-1, Isaiah Solis 7-23, Brityn Brown 5-23, Jeremy Hinojosa 1-2
Passing – Bloomington: Solis 10-13-31-2-0, Brown 1-1-5-0-0
Receiving – Bloomington: Juan Gonzales 1-5, Adrian Duenez 3-65-1, Leo Hinojosa 2-9, Flores 1-7, J. Hinojosa 1-(-1), Janis 3-35-1
Shiner St. Paul 29, Austin Saints 21
Austin Saints 7 7 7 0 – 21
St. Paul 8 14 7 0 – 29
First quarter
A: George Breckwoldt 42 run, William Goodman kick good, 5:24
SP: Kai Giese 3 run, 2pt pass Giese to Atley Pilat good, 0:36
Second quarter
A: Breckwoldt 59 pass to Cade Kilbride, Goodman kick good, 11:50
SP: Noah Boedeker 2 run, Sam Benes kick good, 8:41
SP: Boedeker 17 run, Benes kick good, 4:42
Third quarter
SP: Zak Johnson 10 run, Benes kick good, 5:24
A: David Houston 4 run, Benes kick good, 3:42
Team Statistics
Austin Saints St. Paul
First downs 15 17
Yards rushing 19-103 45-249
Yards passing 180 74
Passes 12-22-1 3-10-0
Punts 2-69 2-79
Fumbles-lost 2-1 0-0
Penalty-yards 5-37 9-80
Individual Statistics
Rushing – St. Paul: Gerald Nunez 1-3, Giese 8-64, Boedeker 10-46-2, Johnson 26-136-1; Austin Saints: Breckwoldt 7-51-1, Houston 5-28-1, Daniel Ledet 6-20, Elias Rocha 1-4
Passing – St. Paul: Giese 3-10-74-0-0; Austin Saints: Breckwoldt 12-22-180-1-1
Receiving – St. Paul: Boedeker 1-19, Pilat 2-55; Austin Saints: Kilbride 6-12-1, Houston 2-24, Jason Layton 2-13, Fabio LaPietra 1-12
Beeville 28, Tuloso Midway 14
Beeville 0 7 21 0 – 28
TM 0 7 7 0 – 14
Second quarter
B: Matthew Puente 4 run, Caleb Bozant kick good
TM: 40 run, kick good
Third quarter
B: Seth Gomez 2 run, Bozant kick good
B: Leroy Gonzalez 18 pass from Gomez, Bozant kick good
B: Nate Trevino 30 pass from Gomez, Bozant kick good
TM: 23 pass from John Garcia, kick good
Team Statistics
Beeville Tuloso Midway
First downs 18 11
Yards rushing 213 95
Yards passing 148 111
Penalty-yards 7-48 3-36
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Beeville: Devn Palacios 10-66, Gomez 11-46-1, Corey Francis 5-21, Puente 6-18-1, Jalen Spicer 4-17, Austin Alvarez 1-14, Mikal Newson 3-11, Ryan Camacho 3-3; Tuloso Midway: Garcia 1-(-4)
Passing – Beeville: Gomez 7-15-148-2-0; Tuloso Midway: Garcia 7-18-11-1-1
Receiving – Beeville: Nate Trevino 3-101-1, Leroy Gonzalez 1-18-1, Gabriel Carranco 2-16, Spicer 1-13; Tuloso Midway: J. Alvarado 1-26
Edna 30, Brazosport 27
Edna 7 6 7 10 – 30
Brazosport 6 7 6 8 – 27
First quarter
E: Javonte Seymore 1 run, kick good, 6:30
B: Woodard 45 run, kick failed, 2:45
Second quarter
E: Seymore 2 run, kick failed, 8:43
B: Villareal to Preston 20 yard pass, kick good, 2:19
Third quarter
E: Seymore 3 run, kick good, 6:40
B: Goins 8 run, kick failed
Fourth quarter
E: Seymore 17 run, kick good, 6:40
B: Villareal 82 pass to Bell, 2 pt conversion, 5:27
E: Santiago Villanueva 46 FG, 0:00
Team Statistics
Edna Brazosport
First downs 22 13
Yards rushing 64-336 22-133
Yards passing 0 159
Passes 0-1-0 5-12-0
Punts 2 2
Fumbles-lost n/a n/a
Penalty-yards 2-20 3-25
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Edna: Seymore 35-201-4, Logan Carroll 13-66, Kacen Sanchez 4-21, D’Marcus Gardner 4-19, Logan Long 8-39; Brazosport: Preston 12-44, Woodard 4-62-1, Goins 5-2-1, Bell 1-6
Passing – Edna: Long 0-1-0-0; Brazosport: Goins 3-6-53-0-0, Villareal 3-5-106-2-0
Receiving – Brazosport: Bell 2-110-1, Preston 2-32-1, Flores 2-17-0
Flatonia 33, Thrall 14
Flatonia 0 21 12 0 – 33
Thrall 7 7 0 0 – 14
First quarter
T: Braeden West 1 run, Thomas Byrd kick good, 8:53
Second quarter
F: Dakorey Willis 3 run, Juan Netro kick good, 10:42
T: Colter Hill 22 pass to Cayden Watson, kick good, 9:19
F: Willis 5 run, Netro kick good, 8:51
F: Willis 64 run, Netro kick good, 3:07
Third quarter
F: Netro 1 run, kick blocked, 6:45
F: Chris Johnston 34 run, 2pt conversion failed, 0:44
Team Statistics
Thrall Flatonia
First downs 18 22
Yards rushing 23-82 48-409
Yards passing 229 16
Passes 19-26-1 2-3-1
Punts 3-28.3 1-32
Fumbles-lost 2-1 0
Penalty-yards 5-45 7-45
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Flatonia: Netro 15-57-1, Johnston 14-104-1, Willis 14-242-3, Izick Hernandez 1-(-2), Justin Marler 3-12, Davonte Williams 1-(-4); Thrall: Hill 17-69, Tyreke Irvin 4-11, West 2-2-1
Passing – Flatonia: Netro 2-3-1-16; Thrall: Hill 19-26-229-1-1
Receiving – Flatonia: Alex Hernandez 1-2, Willis 1-14; Thrall: Cayden Watson 6-102-1, Dallas Meiske 3-29, West 6-75, Clayton Allen 2-13, Jake Vizena 1-0, Nolan Steffield 1-10
Freer 57, Woodsboro 23
Woodsboro 15 8 0 0 – 23
Freer 20 24 7 6 – 57
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Woodsboro: Jordyn Mackey 5-11, James Rocha 1-4, Roger Gonzalez 8-56, Caleb Moore 6-15; Freer: Hondo Beirstedt 8-65-2, Elliott Ramirez 3-27, Ryan Buhidar 1-22, Enrique Chavez 7-34-1, Jaime Perez 7-44, Jose Gonzalez 1-1.
Passing – Woodsboro: Gonzalez 9-15-117-2-2; Freer: Beirstedt 8-12-96-4, Ramirez 2-6-54-1
Receiving – Woodsboro: Braxton Ladner 2-82-2, Mackey 1-3, Logan Meacham 2-15, Jacob Esparza 2-3, Caleb Moore 1-4, Will Meacham 1-6; Freer: Ramirez 1-16, Buhidar 1-9-1, Adam Torres 2-58-2, Joseph Hasette 5-74-1, Andrew Gonzalez 1-9-1.
