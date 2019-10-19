CC VM 42, Victoria East 6
CC Veterans Memorial 21 7 7 7 – 42
Victoria East 0 0 6 0 – 6
First quarter
VM: Bradley Burda 63 pass from Jacob Hernandez (Connor Rye kick), 11:03
VM: Kobe Piper 2 run (C. Rye kick), 3:48
VM: Matthew Krall 7 pass from Hernandez (C. Rye kick), 1:51
Second Quarter
VM: Kobe Piper 39 run (C. Rye kick), 5:20
Third Quarter
VM: Jacob Hernandez 5 run (C. Rye kick), 5:07
E: Alan Jimenez 1 run (kick failed), 1:56
Fourth Quarter
VM: Jeylon Beasley 9 pass from Hernandez (C. Rye kick), 8:20
CC Memorial Victoria East
First downs 15 9
Yards rushing 140 97
Yards passing 225 62
Passes 16-21-0 3-6-1
Punts 2-77 5-84
Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-1
Penalty-yards 4-40 12-90
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Victoria East: Latavian Johnson 10-48; Alan Jimenez 11-37; William Garley 4-12. CC Veterans Memorial: Kobe Piper 15-86; Jacob Hernandez 8-41; Alex Avalos 3-7.
Passing – Victoria East: Latavian Johnson 3-6-1. CC Veterans Memorial: Jacob Hernandez 16-21-0.
Receiving – Victoria East: Ethan White 2-52; Daemien Robles 2-10. CC Veterans Memorial: Kobe Piper 4-23; Bradley Burda 3-111; Cameron Delapena 3-55; Matthew Krall 3-25.
Calhoun 63, Floresville 14
Calhoun 7 21 21 14 – 63
Floresville 0 0 14 0 –14
First quarter
C: Steve Johnson 25 run, Joseph Quezada kick good
Second quarter
C: Johnson 22 run, Jose Ledezma kick good
C: Johnson 76 run, Quezada kick good
C: Conner Kestler 1 run, Ledezma kick good
Third quarter
C: Kestler 5 run, Quezada kick good
C: Kestler 12 run, Ledezma kick good
F: 57 run, kick good
C: Johnson 3 run, Quezada kick good
F: 11 run, kick good
Fourth quarter
C: Kestler 1 run, Ledezma kick good
C: Eron Lozano 1 run, Quezada kick good
Calhoun Floresville
First downs 27 17
Yards rushing 710 188
Yards passing 0 238
Passes n/a n/a
Punts n/a n/a
Fumbles-lost 0 0
Penalty-yards 7-60 3-35
Hallettsville 18, Yoakum 6
Hallettsville 0 6 6 6 – 18
Yoakum 0 7 0 0 – 7
First quarter
Second quarter
Hallettsville: Jonathan Brooks, 31 run, 10:21
Yoakum: Caleb Byrnes, 50 punt return, (Erick Valdez kick) :57
Third quarter
Hallettsville: Brooks, 1 run, 4:59
Fourth quarter
Hallettsville: Brooks, 1 run, 2:10
Hallettsville Yoakum
First downs 11 8
Yards rushing 32-117 26-111
Yards passing 54 68
Passes 1-3-0-1 5-18-0-2
Punts 4.173 4.138
Fumbles-lost 2-2 3-3
Penalty-yards 8-75 10-75
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Hallettsville: Jonathon Brooks, 16-97, Lane Linhart, 11- -3, Travis Matula, 2-12, Micah Greenwell, 1-2, Isaak Machacek, 1-5, Price Pruett, 1-4; Yoakum: Jayden Jones, 11-61, Blake Gordon, 10- 40, Dorien Heights, 4-1, Ty Love, 1-9
Passing – Hallettsville: Lane Linhart, 1-4-54-0-1; Yoakum: Blake Gordon, 5-18-68-0-2
Receiving – Hallettsville: Ty Gerke, 1-54, ; Yoakum: Larry Hysaw, 3-21, Jace Knock, 1-32, Jayden Jones, 1-15
Brazos 18, Yorktown 13
Brazos 6 6 0 6 – 18
Yorktown 0 7 0 6 – 13
First quarter
B: Malcolm Toles 15 run, pass failed, 5:21
Second quarter
B: Toles 30 run, run failed, 6:18
Y: Corey Pargmann 21 pass from Drew Alexander, Omar Hernandez kick good, 1:59
Fourth quarter
B: Elijah Johnson 2 run, run failed, 9:42
Y: Justin Denson 1 run, run failed, 5:43
Brazos home team
First downs 18 13
Yards rushing 36-311 32-68
Yards passing 106 152
Passes 7-12-1 15-25-2
Punts 1-19 2-35
Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-0
Penalty-yards 20-187 10-85
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Yorktown: Zach Latta 13-64; Brazos: Toles 10-174-2
Passing – Yorktown: Alexander 15-23-152-1-1; Brazos: Jared Demny 7-12-106-0-1
Receiving – Yorktown: Pargmann 4-81-1; Brazos: Jaylin Vela 3-50
Llano 35, Cuero 16
Cuero 0 16 0 0 – 16
Llano 0 14 14 7 – 35
Second quarter
C: JD Notaro 9 run, 2pt conversion Notaro to Cavan Smith good, 11:54
L: Quincy Prince 9 pass from Braxton Vickers, Diego Miguel kick good, 8:35
L: Jared Beasley 35 pass from Vickers, Miguel kick good, 4:56
C: Lebron Johnson 86 pass from Chase Blackwell, 2pt conversion Notaro to Smith good, 3:11
Third quarter
L: Beasley 81 pass from Vickers, Miguel kick good, 8:59
L: John Roberts 2 pass from Vickers, Miguel kick good, 1:39
Fourth quarter
L: Prince 64 pass from Vickers, Miguel kick good, 11:35
Cuero Llano
First downs 16 18
Yards rushing 30-139 20-139
Yards passing 222 349
Passes 16-33-0 20-28-0
Punts 2-82 2-68
Fumbles-lost 2-1 1-1
Penalty-yards 8-75 6-68
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Cuero: Notaro 11-73-1, Jackson Hardwick 16-48, Smith 3-13, Tycen Williams 2-5; Llano: Vickers 5-64, Donawen Arellano 14-48, Aaron Brown 1-27
Passing – Cuero: Notaro 10-19-88-0-0, Blackwell 6-14-134-1-0; Llano: Vickers 20-28-349-5-0
Receiving – Cuero: Johnston 7-137-1, Wyatt O’Connor 4-40, Smith 3-18; Llano: Prince 8-167-2, Beasley 3-119-2, Roberts 2-6-1, Randall Murray 1-14, Brown 4-42, Luke Keller 1-5, Arellano 1-(-4)
Refugio 83, Freer 14
Refugio 21 35 21 6 – 83
Freer 0 7 0 7 – 14
First quarter
R: Jordan Kelley 13 run, Alex Placencia kick good, 7:56
R: Kelley 27 pass to Ethan Perez, Placencia kick good, 6:62
R: Naaji Gadsden 1 run, Placencia kick good, 1:21
Second quarter
R: Zavien Wills 13 run, Placencia kick good, 11:43
R: Kelley 25 pass to Javon Williams, Placencia kick good, 7:57
R: Kelley 17 pass to Antwaan Gross, Placencia kick good, 7:49
R: Gadsden 45 run, Placencia kick good, 3:45
F: Hondo Beirstedt 13 pass to Lonnie Adams, kick good
R: Gadsden 78 kick return, Placencia kick good, 1:27
Third quarter
R: Gadsden 2 run, Placencia kick good. 10:03
R: Josh Rodriguez 21 to Shawn Lopez, Placencia kick good, 7:31
R: Jordy Martinez 61 interception return, Placencia kick good, 5:19
Fourth quarter
R: Eziyah Bland 22 run, kick failed,
F: Elliott Ramirez 8 run, kick good, 1:24
Refugio Freer
First downs 22 11
Yards rushing 23-280 39-114
Yards passing 182 22
Passes 11-18-0 3-10-1
Punts 0 7-179
Fumbles-lost 0 2-1
Penalty-yards 10-105 5-31
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Refugio: Gadsden 9-144, Brown 1-7, Wills 1-13, Gross 1-9, Kelley 2-15, Michael Firova 1-15, Perez 2-16, Williams 2-12, Bland 3-48, Rodriguez 1-3; Freer: Adams 8-31, Enrique Chavez 3-12, Jaime Perez 5-15, Beirstedt 16-4, Joseph Hasette 1-(-4), Ramirez 6-55
Passing – Refugio: Kelley 10-17-156-3-0, Rodriguez 1-1-26-0-0; Freer: Beirstedt 3-10-22-0-1
Receiving – Refugio: Perez 4-43, Gross 2-27, Robert Montalvo 1-35, Williams 1-25, Colton Hesseltine 1-9, Lopez 1-26, Jarren Gonzales 1-17; Freer: Adams 2-17, Andrew Gonzalez 1-5
Edna 63, Luling 6
Luling 0 0 0 6 – 6
Edna 28 7 14 14 – 63
First quarter
E: Logan Carroll 15 run, 7:43
E: Javonte Seymore 1 run, 4:24
E: Carroll 7 run, 4:19
E: Carroll 66 run, 2:20
Second quarter
E: Carroll 27 pass to Logan Long, 9:20
Third quarter
E: Long 36 pass to Carroll, 8:18
E: Long 12 run, 2:58
Fourth quarter
E: Kacen Sanchez 1 run, 8:57
E: Sanchez 47 run, 5:48
L: Solis 1 run, 0:21
Luling Edna
First downs 9 19
Yards rushing 40-106 45-405
Yards passing 25 63
Passes 5-10-0 3-4-1
Punts 5 0
Fumbles-lost n/a n/a
Penalty-yards 3-20 9-80
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Edna: Seymore 9-57-1, Long 5-41-1, Carroll 8-123-3, Devin Kallus 7-43, D’Marcus Gardner 4-38, Sanchez 8-89-2, Cayden Tipton 1-2; Luling: Munoz 15-40, Houston 9-15, Solis 7-29-1, Goff 2-3, Montalbo 7-19
Passing – Edna: Carroll 1-2-27-1-1, Long 1-2-36-1-0, Tipton 1-1-22-0-0; Luling: Munoz 5-10-25-0-0
Receiving – Edna: Long 1-27-1, Carroll 1-36-1, Jaqwan Reed 1-22; Luling: Goff 2-10, Solis 2-15, Montalbo 1-0
Shiner 52, Weimar 7
Shiner 21 10 14 7 – 52
Weimar 7 0 0 0 – 7
First quarter
W: Dylerick Ellison 67 pass from Joey Ramirez (Sergio Ramirez kick), 8:39
S: Donyai Taylor 27 run (Connor Winkenwerder kick), 7:06
S: Zane Rhodes 27 fumble return (Winkenwerder kick), 3:22
S: Taylor 45 run (Winkenwerder kick), 1:10
Second quarter
S: Rhodes 15 run (Winkenwerder kick), 8:13
S: Winkenwerder 35 field goal, 0:00
Third quarter
S: Doug Brooks 1 run (Winkenwerder kick), 7:27
S: Doug Brooks 5 run (Winkenwerder kick), 0:27
Fourth quarter
S: Tyler Palmer 4 run (Winkenwerder kick), 3:58
Shiner Weimar
First downs 25 7
Yards rushing 46-434 21-62
Yards passing 58 143
Passes 3-8-0 9-15-1
Punts 0 2-68
Fumbles-lost 1-0 2-2
Penalty-yards 6-45 6-34
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Shiner: Donyai Taylor 9-148; Zane Rhodes 8-98; Tyler Palmer 11-81; Doug Brooks 11-51; Noah Nevlud 4-23; Trevor Haynes 1-20; Dalton Brooks 2-13.; Weimar: Ravon’Dre Wicks 9-59; Reed Purdy 4-4; Jose Ramirez 3-4; Joey Ramirez 5-(-5).
Passing – Shiner: Palmer 3-8-58-0-0; Weimar: Joey Ramirez 9-15-143-0-1
Receiving – Shiner: Rhodes 2-24; Dalton Brooks 1-34. Weimar: Dylerick Ellison 4-98; Wicks 3-20; Purdy 1-15; Deante Foster 1-9.
Flatonia 28, Somerville 0
Somerville 0 0 0 0 – 0
Flatonia 7 8 6 7 – 28
First quarter
F: Juan Netro 24 run, Netro kick good, 1:27
Second quarter
F: Dakorey Willis 88 run, 2pt conversion good, 6:55
Third quarter
F: Netro 2 run, kick good, 4:10
Fourth quarter
F: Willis 18 run, Netro kick good, 11:34
Somerville Flatonia
First downs 7 17
Yards rushing 34-20 35-366
Yards passing 46 3
Passes 4-14-1 1-5-0
Punts 7-30.2 3-45.3
Fumbles-lost 1-0 5-2
Penalty-yards 6-70 11-135
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Flatonia: Netro 10-95-2, Johnston 10-92, DaKorey Willis 9-144-2, Devante Williams 2-6, Keyshaun Green 0-5, Justin Marler 1-2, Izick Hernandez 2-19, Deyton Cliffe 1-3; Somerville: Jeremiah Teague 14-21, Philip Haba 116-22, Verkobe Woodberry 1-(-13), Deven Green 3-(-10)
Passing – Flatonia: Netro 1-5-3-0-0; Somerville: Haba 4-14-146-0-1
Receiving – Flatonia: Ricardo Olivares 1-3; Somerville: Woodberry 2-45, Dominic Tucker 2-1
Brazosports 35, Bay City 20
Brazosport 14 7 0 14 – 35
Bay City 0 7 0 13 – 20
First quarter
Brazosport: Ray Bell 13 run (Zeke Vergara kick), 2:27
Brazosport: Karieyn Goins 32 pass to Bell (Vergara kick), 0:02
Second quarter
Bay City: Rodney Mitchell 8 run (Declan O’Neal), 7:56
Brazosport: Goins 13 run (Vergara kick), 4:16
Fourth quarter
Brazosport: CJ Calhoun 4 run (Vergara kick), 7:23
Bay City: Marlon Ford 78 kick return (Declan O’Neal), 7:23
Brazosport: Karieyn Goins 20 pass to Kevin Davis (Vergara kick), 5:01
Bay City: Rodney Mitchell 10 run (attempt failed), 1:34
Brazosport Bay City
First downs 19 19
Yards rushing 31-200 42-158
Yards passing 210 102
Passes 13-17-0-0 10-17-0-2
Punts 51.7 19.0
Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-1
Penalty-yards 4-25 2-10
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Bay City: Rodney Mitchell 10-41 (2TD), Carlos Lara 11-52, Davieyon Curtis 9-13, Adarrius Courtland 7-21; Brazosport: Kevin Davis 6-47, Paul Woodard 14-93, Pablo Marin 1-12, Ray Bell 3-22 (TD), Kariyen Goins 6-22 (TD), CJ Calhoun 1-4 (TD)
Passing – Bay City: Carlos Lara 10-17-102-0-2; Brazosport: Alex Villareal 1-2-12-0-0, Karieyn Goins 12-15-199-2-0
Receiving – Bay City: Rodney Mitchell 2-35, Davieyon Curtis 1-6, Ray Bibbins 4-48, Luke Bentancourt 3-13.; Brazosport: Kevin Davis 3-71 (TD), Paul Woodard 1-4, Pablo Marin 1-11, Ray Bell 4-75 (TD), Eddie Flores 4-49
BEEVILLE 27, GONZALES 3
Gonzales 0 3 0 0 – 0
Beeville 14 3 7 3 – 27
First quarter
B: Devn Palacios 2 run (Caleb Bozant kick) 8:18
B: Seth Gomez 59 pass to Jalen Spicer (Bozant kick) 3:24
Second quarter
G: Daniel Cruz 42 field goal, 4:34
B: Bozant 27 field goal, 2:38
Third quarter
B: Seth Gomez 1 run (Bozant kick), 0 :57
Fourth quarter
B: Bozant 25 field goal, 9:19
Gonzales Beeville
First downs 6 10
Yards rushing 39-105 38-216
Yards passing 56 212
Passes 3-9-1 8-15-1
Punts 36 32
Fumbles-lost 0 1-1
Penalty-yards 3-25 6-35
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Gonzales: Heath Henke 25-81; Beeville: Seth Gomez 8-14-TD, Jalen Spicer 10-36, Devn Palacios 10-28-TD, Ryan Camacho 3-72, Austin Alvarez 3-69
Passing – Gonzales: Heath Henke 4-8-56; Beeville: Seth Gomez 8-15-212-1-1
Receiving – Gonzales: Arbreyon Dora 1-40; Beeville: Jalen Spicer 4-110-TD, Gabriel Carranco 4-102.
Sacred Heart 49, St. Gerard 30
St. Gerard 14 0 8 8 – 30
Sacred Heart 21 21 7 0 – 49
First quarter
SG: Mateo Keahey 95 kickoff return (Marco Salas kick)11:45
SH: Lane Leopold 5 run (Josh Steffek kick) 9:19
SG: Ricky Mesquiti 46 run (Salas kick) 9:38
SH: Korbin Koehne 4 run (Koehne run) 5:11
SH: Dalton Grahmann 35 pass from Austin Kutac (kick failed) 4:58
Second quarter
SH: Leopold 33 run (Steffek kick)11:44
SH: Koehne 9 run (Steffek kick) 10:56
SH: Kutac 6 run (Steffek kick) 5:23
Third quarter
SH: Will Harper 13 run (Steffek kick) 5:19
Fourth quarter
SG: Mesquiti 83 run (Jay Johnson run)
SG: Johnson 5 run (Johnson run) 1:57
St. Gerard Sacred Heart
First downs 9 21
Yards rushing 28-244 46-300
Yards passing 85 94
Passes 2-4-1 6-9-0
Punts 28.5 64
Fumbles-lost 2-2 2-2
Penalty-yards 5-38 4-35
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Sacred Heart: Lane Leopold 14-142, Korbin Koehne 14-71, Will Harper; 7-50, Myles Machicek 5-19, Matt Roznovsky 7-15, Austin Kutac 3-3; St. Gerard: C. Mesquiti 3-81, R. Mesquiti 11-81, Johnson 10-62, Keahey 4-20
Passing – Sacred Heart: Austin Kutac 5-794-0, Machicek 0-1-0; St. Gerard: R. Mesquiti 2-4-85-1
Receiving – Sacred Heart: Dalton Grahmann 2-70, Lane Leopold 4-24; St. Gerard: Rodriguez 2-85
Danbury 38, Bloomington 12
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Bloomington: John Garcia 2-0, Bradley Flores 12-17, Jonathan Gutierrez 2-1, Brityn Brown 3-1, Isaiah Solis 3-5
Passing – Bloomington: Solis 6-28-100-2-2
Receiving – Bloomington: Brown 1-3, Clayton Janis 2-34-1, Flores 1-13, Adrian Duenrz 2-50-1
Faith Academy 28, Holy Trinity 14
Faith Academy 8 6 6 8 – 28
THTC 7 0 7 0 – 14
Faith Academy THTC
First downs n/a n/a
Yards rushing 23-235 17-137
Yards passing 126 65
Passes 7-7-0 6-9-0
Punts n/a n/a
Fumbles-lost 1-1 3-3
Penalty-yards n/a n/a
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Faith Academy: Isaiah Gonzalez 12-104, Josh Long 7-76, Ortiz 5-57; THTC: Blackwell 12-102
Passing – Faith Academy: James Ortiz 7-7-126; THTC: Desmond Blackwell 6-9-65
Shiner St. Paul 31, Temple Christian 14
TCTC 0 0 14 0 – 14
St. Paul 14 10 0 7 – 31
First quarter
SP: Carson Reese 60 run, Sam Benes kick good, 8:10
SP: Kai Giese 60 run, Benes kick good, 3:58
Second quarter
SP: Giese 30 pass to Atley Pilat, Benes kick good, 4:02
SP: Benes 28 FG, 0:00
Third quarter
CTC: Charlie Hudson 57 run, Hudson kick good, 8:05
CTC: Hudson 28 run,Hudson kick good, 0:14
Fourth quarter
SP: Zak Johnson 4 run, Benes kick good, 10:01
TCTC St. Paul
First downs 11 15
Yards rushing 43-271 39-318
Yards passing 7 87
Passes 1-7-1 2-6-0
Punts 2-77 0
Fumbles-lost 0 1-1
Penalty-yards 3-20 4-36
Individual Statistics
Rushing – St. Paul: Reese 20-15-1, Giese 8-96-1, Johnson 11-69-1; Temple: Hudson 22-145-2, Ryan Turley 11-79, Ethan Allerkamp 9-43, Andrew Lange 1-4
Passing – St. Paul: Giese 2-6-87-1-0; Temple: Allerkamp 1-7-7-0-1
Receiving – St. Paul: Johnson 1-57, Pilat 1-30-1; Temple: Nathan Beck 1-7.
STOCKDALE 40, NIXON-SMILEY 28
visiting xxx
First quarter
Stockdale: 2 run (kick)
Second quarter
Stockdale: 8 run
Nixon-Smiley: Dario jantes 27 run (kick),
Nixon-Smiley: Christ Brown 79 run, (kick)
Stockdale: 4 run
Third quarter
Stockdale: 10 run (kick)
Nixon-Smiley: Jantes 35 run,
Fourth quarter
Stockdale: 17 run (2 pt. run)
Stockdale: 7 run (kick)
Stockdale: 37 run (kick)
Nixon-Smiley Stockdale
First downs 8 12
Yards rushing 37-277 44-334
Yards passing 41 96
Passes 3-8-0-2 4-7-0-0
Punts 3.122 1.30
Fumbles-lost 2-2 1-0
Penalty-yards 10-105 5-50
Individual Statistics
Rushing – Nixon-Smiley: Xavier Arias, 7-17, Jesse Riojas, 18-92, Dario Jantes, 6066, Chris Brown, 67-102
Passing – Nixon-Smiley: Xavier Arias, 3-8-41-0-2
Receiving – Nixon-Smiley: Dario Jantes, 1-23, Issac Grant, 1-3, Mario Ponce, 1-15
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.