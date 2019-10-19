Football stats

CC VM 42, Victoria East 6

CC Veterans Memorial 21 7 7 7 42

Victoria East 0 0 6 0 6

First quarter

VM: Bradley Burda 63 pass from Jacob Hernandez (Connor Rye kick), 11:03

VM: Kobe Piper 2 run (C. Rye kick), 3:48

VM: Matthew Krall 7 pass from Hernandez (C. Rye kick), 1:51

Second Quarter

VM: Kobe Piper 39 run (C. Rye kick), 5:20

Third Quarter

VM: Jacob Hernandez 5 run (C. Rye kick), 5:07

E: Alan Jimenez 1 run (kick failed), 1:56

Fourth Quarter

VM: Jeylon Beasley 9 pass from Hernandez (C. Rye kick), 8:20

CC Memorial Victoria East

First downs 15 9

Yards rushing 140 97

Yards passing 225 62

Passes 16-21-0 3-6-1

Punts 2-77 5-84

Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-1

Penalty-yards 4-40 12-90

Individual Statistics

Rushing – Victoria East: Latavian Johnson 10-48; Alan Jimenez 11-37; William Garley 4-12. CC Veterans Memorial: Kobe Piper 15-86; Jacob Hernandez 8-41; Alex Avalos 3-7.

Passing – Victoria East: Latavian Johnson 3-6-1. CC Veterans Memorial: Jacob Hernandez 16-21-0.

Receiving – Victoria East: Ethan White 2-52; Daemien Robles 2-10. CC Veterans Memorial: Kobe Piper 4-23; Bradley Burda 3-111; Cameron Delapena 3-55; Matthew Krall 3-25.

Calhoun 63, Floresville 14

Calhoun 7 21 21 14 63

Floresville 0 0 14 0 14

First quarter

C: Steve Johnson 25 run, Joseph Quezada kick good

Second quarter

C: Johnson 22 run, Jose Ledezma kick good

C: Johnson 76 run, Quezada kick good

C: Conner Kestler 1 run, Ledezma kick good

Third quarter

C: Kestler 5 run, Quezada kick good

C: Kestler 12 run, Ledezma kick good

F: 57 run, kick good

C: Johnson 3 run, Quezada kick good

F: 11 run, kick good

Fourth quarter

C: Kestler 1 run, Ledezma kick good

C: Eron Lozano 1 run, Quezada kick good

Calhoun Floresville

First downs 27 17

Yards rushing 710 188

Yards passing 0 238

Passes n/a n/a

Punts n/a n/a

Fumbles-lost 0 0

Penalty-yards 7-60 3-35

Hallettsville 18, Yoakum 6

Hallettsville 0 6 6 6 18

Yoakum 0 7 0 0 7

First quarter

Second quarter

Hallettsville: Jonathan Brooks, 31 run, 10:21

Yoakum: Caleb Byrnes, 50 punt return, (Erick Valdez kick) :57

Third quarter

Hallettsville: Brooks, 1 run, 4:59

Fourth quarter

Hallettsville: Brooks, 1 run, 2:10

Hallettsville Yoakum

First downs 11 8

Yards rushing 32-117 26-111

Yards passing 54 68

Passes 1-3-0-1 5-18-0-2

Punts 4.173 4.138

Fumbles-lost 2-2 3-3

Penalty-yards 8-75 10-75

Individual Statistics

Rushing – Hallettsville: Jonathon Brooks, 16-97, Lane Linhart, 11- -3, Travis Matula, 2-12, Micah Greenwell, 1-2, Isaak Machacek, 1-5, Price Pruett, 1-4; Yoakum: Jayden Jones, 11-61, Blake Gordon, 10- 40, Dorien Heights, 4-1, Ty Love, 1-9

Passing – Hallettsville: Lane Linhart, 1-4-54-0-1; Yoakum: Blake Gordon, 5-18-68-0-2

Receiving – Hallettsville: Ty Gerke, 1-54, ; Yoakum: Larry Hysaw, 3-21, Jace Knock, 1-32, Jayden Jones, 1-15

Brazos 18, Yorktown 13

Brazos 6 6 0 6 18

Yorktown 0 7 0 6 13

First quarter

B: Malcolm Toles 15 run, pass failed, 5:21

Second quarter

B: Toles 30 run, run failed, 6:18

Y: Corey Pargmann 21 pass from Drew Alexander, Omar Hernandez kick good, 1:59

Fourth quarter

B: Elijah Johnson 2 run, run failed, 9:42

Y: Justin Denson 1 run, run failed, 5:43

Brazos home team

First downs 18 13

Yards rushing 36-311 32-68

Yards passing 106 152

Passes 7-12-1 15-25-2

Punts 1-19 2-35

Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-0

Penalty-yards 20-187 10-85

Individual Statistics

Rushing – Yorktown: Zach Latta 13-64; Brazos: Toles 10-174-2

Passing – Yorktown: Alexander 15-23-152-1-1; Brazos: Jared Demny 7-12-106-0-1

Receiving – Yorktown: Pargmann 4-81-1; Brazos: Jaylin Vela 3-50

Llano 35, Cuero 16

Cuero 0 16 0 0 16

Llano 0 14 14 7 35

Second quarter

C: JD Notaro 9 run, 2pt conversion Notaro to Cavan Smith good, 11:54

L: Quincy Prince 9 pass from Braxton Vickers, Diego Miguel kick good, 8:35

L: Jared Beasley 35 pass from Vickers, Miguel kick good, 4:56

C: Lebron Johnson 86 pass from Chase Blackwell, 2pt conversion Notaro to Smith good, 3:11

Third quarter

L: Beasley 81 pass from Vickers, Miguel kick good, 8:59

L: John Roberts 2 pass from Vickers, Miguel kick good, 1:39

Fourth quarter

L: Prince 64 pass from Vickers, Miguel kick good, 11:35

Cuero Llano

First downs 16 18

Yards rushing 30-139 20-139

Yards passing 222 349

Passes 16-33-0 20-28-0

Punts 2-82 2-68

Fumbles-lost 2-1 1-1

Penalty-yards 8-75 6-68

Individual Statistics

Rushing – Cuero: Notaro 11-73-1, Jackson Hardwick 16-48, Smith 3-13, Tycen Williams 2-5; Llano: Vickers 5-64, Donawen Arellano 14-48, Aaron Brown 1-27

Passing – Cuero: Notaro 10-19-88-0-0, Blackwell 6-14-134-1-0; Llano: Vickers 20-28-349-5-0

Receiving – Cuero: Johnston 7-137-1, Wyatt O’Connor 4-40, Smith 3-18; Llano: Prince 8-167-2, Beasley 3-119-2, Roberts 2-6-1, Randall Murray 1-14, Brown 4-42, Luke Keller 1-5, Arellano 1-(-4)

Refugio 83, Freer 14

Refugio 21 35 21 6 83

Freer 0 7 0 7 14

First quarter

R: Jordan Kelley 13 run, Alex Placencia kick good, 7:56

R: Kelley 27 pass to Ethan Perez, Placencia kick good, 6:62

R: Naaji Gadsden 1 run, Placencia kick good, 1:21

Second quarter

R: Zavien Wills 13 run, Placencia kick good, 11:43

R: Kelley 25 pass to Javon Williams, Placencia kick good, 7:57

R: Kelley 17 pass to Antwaan Gross, Placencia kick good, 7:49

R: Gadsden 45 run, Placencia kick good, 3:45

F: Hondo Beirstedt 13 pass to Lonnie Adams, kick good

R: Gadsden 78 kick return, Placencia kick good, 1:27

Third quarter

R: Gadsden 2 run, Placencia kick good. 10:03

R: Josh Rodriguez 21 to Shawn Lopez, Placencia kick good, 7:31

R: Jordy Martinez 61 interception return, Placencia kick good, 5:19

Fourth quarter

R: Eziyah Bland 22 run, kick failed,

F: Elliott Ramirez 8 run, kick good, 1:24

Refugio Freer

First downs 22 11

Yards rushing 23-280 39-114

Yards passing 182 22

Passes 11-18-0 3-10-1

Punts 0 7-179

Fumbles-lost 0 2-1

Penalty-yards 10-105 5-31

Individual Statistics

Rushing – Refugio: Gadsden 9-144, Brown 1-7, Wills 1-13, Gross 1-9, Kelley 2-15, Michael Firova 1-15, Perez 2-16, Williams 2-12, Bland 3-48, Rodriguez 1-3; Freer: Adams 8-31, Enrique Chavez 3-12, Jaime Perez 5-15, Beirstedt 16-4, Joseph Hasette 1-(-4), Ramirez 6-55

Passing – Refugio: Kelley 10-17-156-3-0, Rodriguez 1-1-26-0-0; Freer: Beirstedt 3-10-22-0-1

Receiving – Refugio: Perez 4-43, Gross 2-27, Robert Montalvo 1-35, Williams 1-25, Colton Hesseltine 1-9, Lopez 1-26, Jarren Gonzales 1-17; Freer: Adams 2-17, Andrew Gonzalez 1-5

Edna 63, Luling 6

Luling 0 0 0 6 6

Edna 28 7 14 14 63

First quarter

E: Logan Carroll 15 run, 7:43

E: Javonte Seymore 1 run, 4:24

E: Carroll 7 run, 4:19

E: Carroll 66 run, 2:20

Second quarter

E: Carroll 27 pass to Logan Long, 9:20

Third quarter

E: Long 36 pass to Carroll, 8:18

E: Long 12 run, 2:58

Fourth quarter

E: Kacen Sanchez 1 run, 8:57

E: Sanchez 47 run, 5:48

L: Solis 1 run, 0:21

Luling Edna

First downs 9 19

Yards rushing 40-106 45-405

Yards passing 25 63

Passes 5-10-0 3-4-1

Punts 5 0

Fumbles-lost n/a n/a

Penalty-yards 3-20 9-80

Individual Statistics

Rushing – Edna: Seymore 9-57-1, Long 5-41-1, Carroll 8-123-3, Devin Kallus 7-43, D’Marcus Gardner 4-38, Sanchez 8-89-2, Cayden Tipton 1-2; Luling: Munoz 15-40, Houston 9-15, Solis 7-29-1, Goff 2-3, Montalbo 7-19

Passing – Edna: Carroll 1-2-27-1-1, Long 1-2-36-1-0, Tipton 1-1-22-0-0; Luling: Munoz 5-10-25-0-0

Receiving – Edna: Long 1-27-1, Carroll 1-36-1, Jaqwan Reed 1-22; Luling: Goff 2-10, Solis 2-15, Montalbo 1-0

Shiner 52, Weimar 7

Shiner 21 10 14 7 52

Weimar 7 0 0 0 7

First quarter

W: Dylerick Ellison 67 pass from Joey Ramirez (Sergio Ramirez kick), 8:39

S: Donyai Taylor 27 run (Connor Winkenwerder kick), 7:06

S: Zane Rhodes 27 fumble return (Winkenwerder kick), 3:22

S: Taylor 45 run (Winkenwerder kick), 1:10

Second quarter

S: Rhodes 15 run (Winkenwerder kick), 8:13

S: Winkenwerder 35 field goal, 0:00

Third quarter

S: Doug Brooks 1 run (Winkenwerder kick), 7:27

S: Doug Brooks 5 run (Winkenwerder kick), 0:27

Fourth quarter

S: Tyler Palmer 4 run (Winkenwerder kick), 3:58

Shiner Weimar

First downs 25 7

Yards rushing 46-434 21-62

Yards passing 58 143

Passes 3-8-0 9-15-1

Punts 0 2-68

Fumbles-lost 1-0 2-2

Penalty-yards 6-45 6-34

Individual Statistics

Rushing – Shiner: Donyai Taylor 9-148; Zane Rhodes 8-98; Tyler Palmer 11-81; Doug Brooks 11-51; Noah Nevlud 4-23; Trevor Haynes 1-20; Dalton Brooks 2-13.; Weimar: Ravon’Dre Wicks 9-59; Reed Purdy 4-4; Jose Ramirez 3-4; Joey Ramirez 5-(-5).

Passing – Shiner: Palmer 3-8-58-0-0; Weimar: Joey Ramirez 9-15-143-0-1

Receiving – Shiner: Rhodes 2-24; Dalton Brooks 1-34. Weimar: Dylerick Ellison 4-98; Wicks 3-20; Purdy 1-15; Deante Foster 1-9.

Flatonia 28, Somerville 0

Somerville 0 0 0 0 0

Flatonia 7 8 6 7 28

First quarter

F: Juan Netro 24 run, Netro kick good, 1:27

Second quarter

F: Dakorey Willis 88 run, 2pt conversion good, 6:55

Third quarter

F: Netro 2 run, kick good, 4:10

Fourth quarter

F: Willis 18 run, Netro kick good, 11:34

Somerville Flatonia

First downs 7 17

Yards rushing 34-20 35-366

Yards passing 46 3

Passes 4-14-1 1-5-0

Punts 7-30.2 3-45.3

Fumbles-lost 1-0 5-2

Penalty-yards 6-70 11-135

Individual Statistics

Rushing – Flatonia: Netro 10-95-2, Johnston 10-92, DaKorey Willis 9-144-2, Devante Williams 2-6, Keyshaun Green 0-5, Justin Marler 1-2, Izick Hernandez 2-19, Deyton Cliffe 1-3; Somerville: Jeremiah Teague 14-21, Philip Haba 116-22, Verkobe Woodberry 1-(-13), Deven Green 3-(-10)

Passing – Flatonia: Netro 1-5-3-0-0; Somerville: Haba 4-14-146-0-1

Receiving – Flatonia: Ricardo Olivares 1-3; Somerville: Woodberry 2-45, Dominic Tucker 2-1

Brazosports 35, Bay City 20

Brazosport 14 7 0 14 35

Bay City 0 7 0 13 20

First quarter

Brazosport: Ray Bell 13 run (Zeke Vergara kick), 2:27

Brazosport: Karieyn Goins 32 pass to Bell (Vergara kick), 0:02

Second quarter

Bay City: Rodney Mitchell 8 run (Declan O’Neal), 7:56

Brazosport: Goins 13 run (Vergara kick), 4:16

Fourth quarter

Brazosport: CJ Calhoun 4 run (Vergara kick), 7:23

Bay City: Marlon Ford 78 kick return (Declan O’Neal), 7:23

Brazosport: Karieyn Goins 20 pass to Kevin Davis (Vergara kick), 5:01

Bay City: Rodney Mitchell 10 run (attempt failed), 1:34

Brazosport Bay City

First downs 19 19

Yards rushing 31-200 42-158

Yards passing 210 102

Passes 13-17-0-0 10-17-0-2

Punts 51.7 19.0

Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-1

Penalty-yards 4-25 2-10

Individual Statistics

Rushing – Bay City: Rodney Mitchell 10-41 (2TD), Carlos Lara 11-52, Davieyon Curtis 9-13, Adarrius Courtland 7-21; Brazosport: Kevin Davis 6-47, Paul Woodard 14-93, Pablo Marin 1-12, Ray Bell 3-22 (TD), Kariyen Goins 6-22 (TD), CJ Calhoun 1-4 (TD)

Passing – Bay City: Carlos Lara 10-17-102-0-2; Brazosport: Alex Villareal 1-2-12-0-0, Karieyn Goins 12-15-199-2-0

Receiving – Bay City: Rodney Mitchell 2-35, Davieyon Curtis 1-6, Ray Bibbins 4-48, Luke Bentancourt 3-13.; Brazosport: Kevin Davis 3-71 (TD), Paul Woodard 1-4, Pablo Marin 1-11, Ray Bell 4-75 (TD), Eddie Flores 4-49

BEEVILLE 27, GONZALES 3

Gonzales 0 3 0 0 0

Beeville 14 3 7 3 27

First quarter

B: Devn Palacios 2 run (Caleb Bozant kick) 8:18

B: Seth Gomez 59 pass to Jalen Spicer (Bozant kick) 3:24

Second quarter

G: Daniel Cruz 42 field goal, 4:34

B: Bozant 27 field goal, 2:38

Third quarter

B: Seth Gomez 1 run (Bozant kick), 0 :57

Fourth quarter

B: Bozant 25 field goal, 9:19

Gonzales Beeville

First downs 6 10

Yards rushing 39-105 38-216

Yards passing 56 212

Passes 3-9-1 8-15-1

Punts 36 32

Fumbles-lost 0 1-1

Penalty-yards 3-25 6-35

Individual Statistics

Rushing – Gonzales: Heath Henke 25-81; Beeville: Seth Gomez 8-14-TD, Jalen Spicer 10-36, Devn Palacios 10-28-TD, Ryan Camacho 3-72, Austin Alvarez 3-69

Passing – Gonzales: Heath Henke 4-8-56; Beeville: Seth Gomez 8-15-212-1-1

Receiving – Gonzales: Arbreyon Dora 1-40; Beeville: Jalen Spicer 4-110-TD, Gabriel Carranco 4-102.

Sacred Heart 49, St. Gerard 30

St. Gerard 14 0 8 8 30

Sacred Heart 21 21 7 0 49

First quarter

SG: Mateo Keahey 95 kickoff return (Marco Salas kick)11:45

SH: Lane Leopold 5 run (Josh Steffek kick) 9:19

SG: Ricky Mesquiti 46 run (Salas kick) 9:38

SH: Korbin Koehne 4 run (Koehne run) 5:11

SH: Dalton Grahmann 35 pass from Austin Kutac (kick failed) 4:58

Second quarter

SH: Leopold 33 run (Steffek kick)11:44

SH: Koehne 9 run (Steffek kick) 10:56

SH: Kutac 6 run (Steffek kick) 5:23

Third quarter

SH: Will Harper 13 run (Steffek kick) 5:19

Fourth quarter

SG: Mesquiti 83 run (Jay Johnson run)

SG: Johnson 5 run (Johnson run) 1:57

St. Gerard Sacred Heart

First downs 9 21

Yards rushing 28-244 46-300

Yards passing 85 94

Passes 2-4-1 6-9-0

Punts 28.5 64

Fumbles-lost 2-2 2-2

Penalty-yards 5-38 4-35

Individual Statistics

Rushing – Sacred Heart: Lane Leopold 14-142, Korbin Koehne 14-71, Will Harper; 7-50, Myles Machicek 5-19, Matt Roznovsky 7-15, Austin Kutac 3-3; St. Gerard: C. Mesquiti 3-81, R. Mesquiti 11-81, Johnson 10-62, Keahey 4-20

Passing – Sacred Heart: Austin Kutac 5-794-0, Machicek 0-1-0; St. Gerard: R. Mesquiti 2-4-85-1

Receiving – Sacred Heart: Dalton Grahmann 2-70, Lane Leopold 4-24; St. Gerard: Rodriguez 2-85

Danbury 38, Bloomington 12

Individual Statistics

Rushing – Bloomington: John Garcia 2-0, Bradley Flores 12-17, Jonathan Gutierrez 2-1, Brityn Brown 3-1, Isaiah Solis 3-5

Passing – Bloomington: Solis 6-28-100-2-2

Receiving – Bloomington: Brown 1-3, Clayton Janis 2-34-1, Flores 1-13, Adrian Duenrz 2-50-1

Faith Academy 28, Holy Trinity 14

Faith Academy 8 6 6 8 28

THTC 7 0 7 0 14

Faith Academy THTC

First downs n/a n/a

Yards rushing 23-235 17-137

Yards passing 126 65

Passes 7-7-0 6-9-0

Punts n/a n/a

Fumbles-lost 1-1 3-3

Penalty-yards n/a n/a

Individual Statistics

Rushing – Faith Academy: Isaiah Gonzalez 12-104, Josh Long 7-76, Ortiz 5-57; THTC: Blackwell 12-102

Passing – Faith Academy: James Ortiz 7-7-126; THTC: Desmond Blackwell 6-9-65

Shiner St. Paul 31, Temple Christian 14

TCTC 0 0 14 0 14

St. Paul 14 10 0 7 31

First quarter

SP: Carson Reese 60 run, Sam Benes kick good, 8:10

SP: Kai Giese 60 run, Benes kick good, 3:58

Second quarter

SP: Giese 30 pass to Atley Pilat, Benes kick good, 4:02

SP: Benes 28 FG, 0:00

Third quarter

CTC: Charlie Hudson 57 run, Hudson kick good, 8:05

CTC: Hudson 28 run,Hudson kick good, 0:14

Fourth quarter

SP: Zak Johnson 4 run, Benes kick good, 10:01

TCTC St. Paul

First downs 11 15

Yards rushing 43-271 39-318

Yards passing 7 87

Passes 1-7-1 2-6-0

Punts 2-77 0

Fumbles-lost 0 1-1

Penalty-yards 3-20 4-36

Individual Statistics

Rushing – St. Paul: Reese 20-15-1, Giese 8-96-1, Johnson 11-69-1; Temple: Hudson 22-145-2, Ryan Turley 11-79, Ethan Allerkamp 9-43, Andrew Lange 1-4

Passing – St. Paul: Giese 2-6-87-1-0; Temple: Allerkamp 1-7-7-0-1

Receiving – St. Paul: Johnson 1-57, Pilat 1-30-1; Temple: Nathan Beck 1-7.

STOCKDALE 40, NIXON-SMILEY 28

visiting xxx

First quarter

Stockdale: 2 run (kick)

Second quarter

Stockdale: 8 run

Nixon-Smiley: Dario jantes 27 run (kick),

Nixon-Smiley: Christ Brown 79 run, (kick)

Stockdale: 4 run

Third quarter

Stockdale: 10 run (kick)

Nixon-Smiley: Jantes 35 run,

Fourth quarter

Stockdale: 17 run (2 pt. run)

Stockdale: 7 run (kick)

Stockdale: 37 run (kick)

Nixon-Smiley Stockdale

First downs 8 12

Yards rushing 37-277 44-334

Yards passing 41 96

Passes 3-8-0-2 4-7-0-0

Punts 3.122 1.30

Fumbles-lost 2-2 1-0

Penalty-yards 10-105 5-50

Individual Statistics

Rushing – Nixon-Smiley: Xavier Arias, 7-17, Jesse Riojas, 18-92, Dario Jantes, 6066, Chris Brown, 67-102

Passing – Nixon-Smiley: Xavier Arias, 3-8-41-0-2

Receiving – Nixon-Smiley: Dario Jantes, 1-23, Issac Grant, 1-3, Mario Ponce, 1-15

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.