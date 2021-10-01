Weimar 28, Bloomington 0

visiting team  xx xx xx  xx   -- xx                     
home team  xx xx xx xx  -- xx                     

First quarter

Team: xxxxx xxxxx, xxx (xxxx), xx:xx

Team: xxxxx xxxxx, xxx (xxxx), xx:xx

Second quarter

Team: xxxxx xxxxx, xxx (xxxx), xx:xx

Team: xxxxx xxxxx, xxx (xxxx), xx:xx

Third quarter

Team: xxxxx xxxxx, xxx (xxxx), xx:xx

Team: xxxxx xxxxx, xxx (xxxx), xx:xx

Fourth quarter

Team: xxxxx xxxxx, xxx (xxxx), xx:xx

Team: xxxxx xxxxx, xxx (xxxx), xx:xx

Team stats

 visiting team home team  
  First downs xx xx
  Yards rushing xx-xxx  xx-xx
  Yards passing xxx  xxx
  Passes xx-xx-xx-xx xx-xx-xx-xx
  Punts  xx.xx xx.xx
  Fumbles-lost  x-x  x-x
  Penalty-yards  x-xx x-xx

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Bloomington: Cebron Taylor 11-11, Jesus Zuniga 5-15, Misael Hernandez 2-2, Josiah Hinojosa 1-14.

Passing -- Bloomington: Zuniga 3-5-5-0-0.

Receiving -- Bloomington: Samuel Beraza 1-3, Juan Gonzalez 2-2.

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.