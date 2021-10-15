West Columbia 55, Bay City 27

West Columbia  212176   -- 55                     
Bay City021  -- 27                     

First quarter

WC: Tate Thrasher 81 pass to Parker Kingrea, Juan Aguilar kick good, 5:42

WC: Jordan Woodard 60 run, Aguilar kick good, 3:06

WC: Jourdan Concepcion 24 run, Aguilar kick good, 2:31

Second quarter

BC: Ayden Smith 1 run, Victor Morales kick good, 9:43

WC: Thrasher 36 pass to Xavier Butler, 2pt conversion Thrasher to Woodard good, 7:46

WC: Butler 32 run, Aguilar kick good, 6:07

WC: Concepcion 36 run, Aguilar kick good, 2:49

Third quarter

BC: Smith 8 run, 2pt conversion Joel Davalos to Carlon Jones good, 11:40

BC: Davalos 98 pass to Jamorrius Abbott, 2pt conversion failed, 9:46

BC: Davalos 31 pass to Abbott, Morales kick good, 6:40

WC: Concepcion 22 run, Aguilar kick good, 4:26

Fourth quarter

WC: Woodard 19 run, Aguilar kick good, 4:52

Team stats

 Bay CityWest Columbia
  First downs 13 19
  Yards rushing 39-139 33-341
  Yards passing 205 184
  Passes 7-18-1 5-12-0
  Punts 4-54 3-73
  Fumbles-lost 3-3 2-2
  Penalty-yards 10-70 7-50

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Bay City: Jada Andrews 13-51, Smith 12-45-2, Davalos 8-8, David Perez 1-0, Jahmari Johnson 1-1, Brice Turner 2-32, Marlon Ford 1-2; West Columbia: Jarrett Donley 2-6, Jamarcus Higgins 1-2, Butler 3-29-1, Woodard 13-167-2, Thrasher 3-3, Concepcion 11-134-3;

Passing -- Bay City: Davalos 7-18-205-2-1; West Columbia: Thrasher 5-12-184-2-0;

Receiving -- Bay City: Abbott 2-129-2, Andrews 2-4, Perez 3-72; West Columbia: Butler 1-36-1, Woodard 1-26, Kingrea 2-112-1, Concepcion 1-10.

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.