West Columbia 55, Bay City 27
|West Columbia
|21
|21
|7
|6
|--
|55
|Bay City
|0
|6
|21
|0
|--
|27
First quarter
WC: Tate Thrasher 81 pass to Parker Kingrea, Juan Aguilar kick good, 5:42
WC: Jordan Woodard 60 run, Aguilar kick good, 3:06
WC: Jourdan Concepcion 24 run, Aguilar kick good, 2:31
Second quarter
BC: Ayden Smith 1 run, Victor Morales kick good, 9:43
WC: Thrasher 36 pass to Xavier Butler, 2pt conversion Thrasher to Woodard good, 7:46
WC: Butler 32 run, Aguilar kick good, 6:07
WC: Concepcion 36 run, Aguilar kick good, 2:49
Third quarter
BC: Smith 8 run, 2pt conversion Joel Davalos to Carlon Jones good, 11:40
BC: Davalos 98 pass to Jamorrius Abbott, 2pt conversion failed, 9:46
BC: Davalos 31 pass to Abbott, Morales kick good, 6:40
WC: Concepcion 22 run, Aguilar kick good, 4:26
Fourth quarter
WC: Woodard 19 run, Aguilar kick good, 4:52
Team stats
|Bay City
|West Columbia
|First downs
|13
|19
|Yards rushing
|39-139
|33-341
|Yards passing
|205
|184
|Passes
|7-18-1
|5-12-0
|Punts
|4-54
|3-73
|Fumbles-lost
|3-3
|2-2
|Penalty-yards
|10-70
|7-50
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Bay City: Jada Andrews 13-51, Smith 12-45-2, Davalos 8-8, David Perez 1-0, Jahmari Johnson 1-1, Brice Turner 2-32, Marlon Ford 1-2; West Columbia: Jarrett Donley 2-6, Jamarcus Higgins 1-2, Butler 3-29-1, Woodard 13-167-2, Thrasher 3-3, Concepcion 11-134-3;
Passing -- Bay City: Davalos 7-18-205-2-1; West Columbia: Thrasher 5-12-184-2-0;
Receiving -- Bay City: Abbott 2-129-2, Andrews 2-4, Perez 3-72; West Columbia: Butler 1-36-1, Woodard 1-26, Kingrea 2-112-1, Concepcion 1-10.
