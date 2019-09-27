Wharton 33, Cuero 8

Wharton  013614 -- 33                    
Cuero0800 -- 8                    

Second quarter

W: Keijon Waddell 7, Chris Martinez kick good, 7:47

C: Jackson Hardwick 3, 2pt conversion Cavan Smith from JD Notaro, 4:11

W: Joerell Davis 63 pass from Donovan Krushall, kick blocked, 3:04

Third quarter

W: Davis 80 punt kickoff return, 2pt conversion failed, 3:58

Fourth quarter

W: James Jones 32 pass from Krushall, Martinez kick good, 11:18

W: Jones 84 pass from Krushall, Martinez kick good, 7:50

Team stats

 Wharton Cuero  
  First downs 12 15
  Yards rushing 23-55  43-214
  Yards passing 366  33
  Passes 18-23-0 4-13-0
  Punts  4-156 7-273
  Fumbles-lost  2-0  2-2
  Penalty-yards  16-114 7-55

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Cuero: Hardwick 25-148-1, Smith 10-37, Notaro 8-29; Wharton: Waddell 15-51, Krushall 4-(-1), Kurtys Mayberry 3-3, Xavier Washington 1-2

Passing -- Cuero: Notaro 4-13-33-0-0; Wharton: Krushall 18-23-366-2-0

Receiving -- Cuero: Hardwick 2-22; Exavier Durham 1-8, Kalan Malandrakis 1-3; Wharton: Davis 11-197-1, Jones 2-116-2, Sterling Harris 1-24, Jerome Sanford 1-12, Royal Matthews 2-11, Eric Johnson 1-6.

