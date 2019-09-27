Wharton 33, Cuero 8
|Wharton
|0
|13
|6
|14
|--
|33
|Cuero
|0
|8
|0
|0
|--
|8
Second quarter
W: Keijon Waddell 7, Chris Martinez kick good, 7:47
C: Jackson Hardwick 3, 2pt conversion Cavan Smith from JD Notaro, 4:11
W: Joerell Davis 63 pass from Donovan Krushall, kick blocked, 3:04
Third quarter
W: Davis 80 punt kickoff return, 2pt conversion failed, 3:58
Fourth quarter
W: James Jones 32 pass from Krushall, Martinez kick good, 11:18
W: Jones 84 pass from Krushall, Martinez kick good, 7:50
Team stats
|Wharton
|Cuero
|First downs
|12
|15
|Yards rushing
|23-55
|43-214
|Yards passing
|366
|33
|Passes
|18-23-0
|4-13-0
|Punts
|4-156
|7-273
|Fumbles-lost
|2-0
|2-2
|Penalty-yards
|16-114
|7-55
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Cuero: Hardwick 25-148-1, Smith 10-37, Notaro 8-29; Wharton: Waddell 15-51, Krushall 4-(-1), Kurtys Mayberry 3-3, Xavier Washington 1-2
Passing -- Cuero: Notaro 4-13-33-0-0; Wharton: Krushall 18-23-366-2-0
Receiving -- Cuero: Hardwick 2-22; Exavier Durham 1-8, Kalan Malandrakis 1-3; Wharton: Davis 11-197-1, Jones 2-116-2, Sterling Harris 1-24, Jerome Sanford 1-12, Royal Matthews 2-11, Eric Johnson 1-6.
