Bay City 21, Wharton 9
|Bay City
|7
|0
|7
|7
|--
|21
|Wharton
|7
|2
|0
|0
|--
|9
First quarter
BC: Jada Andrews 39 run, Victor Morales kick good, 8:46
W: Angell Gaona 9 pass to Jarrad Newsome, Garrison Burns kick good, 5:35
Second quarter
W: Morales punt, safety, 4:10
Third quarter
BC: Ayden Smith 22 run, Morales kick good, 7:43
Fourth quarter
BC: Smith 66 run, Morales kick good, 3:58
Team stats
|Wharton
|Bay City
|First downs
|7
|10
|Yards rushing
|20-46
|37-231
|Yards passing
|280
|11
|Passes
|14-24-2
|3-10-0
|Punts
|4-34
|8-53
|Fumbles-lost
|5-3
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|9-75
|7-60
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Bay City: Brice Turn 1-(-3), Jamorrious Abbott 8-5, Andrews 20-92-1, Karius Luster 1-3, Smith 6-132, Joel Davalos 1-2; Wharton: Ramond Hudson 14-19, Gaona 1-5, Rayshawn Hood 5-11;
Passing -- Bay City: Abbott 1-5-5-0-0, Davalos 2-5-6-0-0; Wharton: Gaona 14-24-280-1-2;
Receiving -- Bay City: Smith 2-10, David Perez 1-1; Wharton: Carktib Scott 1-10, Newsome 8-267-1, Hudson 2-5, Hood 1-(-9), Gaona 1-(-1), JaKorian Baldridge 1-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.