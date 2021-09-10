Bay City 21, Wharton 9

Bay City 707   -- 21                     
Wharton7 -- 9                    

First quarter

BC: Jada Andrews 39 run, Victor Morales kick good, 8:46

W: Angell Gaona 9 pass to Jarrad Newsome, Garrison Burns kick good, 5:35

Second quarter

W: Morales punt, safety, 4:10

Third quarter

BC: Ayden Smith 22 run, Morales kick good, 7:43

Fourth quarter

BC: Smith 66 run, Morales kick good, 3:58

Team stats

 Wharton Bay City 
  First downs 7 10
  Yards rushing 20-46 37-231
  Yards passing 280 11
  Passes 14-24-2 3-10-0
  Punts 4-34 8-53
  Fumbles-lost 5-3 1-1
  Penalty-yards 9-75 7-60

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Bay City: Brice Turn 1-(-3), Jamorrious Abbott 8-5, Andrews 20-92-1, Karius Luster 1-3, Smith 6-132, Joel Davalos 1-2; Wharton: Ramond Hudson 14-19, Gaona 1-5, Rayshawn Hood 5-11;

Passing -- Bay City: Abbott 1-5-5-0-0, Davalos 2-5-6-0-0; Wharton: Gaona 14-24-280-1-2;

Receiving -- Bay City: Smith 2-10, David Perez 1-1; Wharton: Carktib Scott 1-10, Newsome 8-267-1, Hudson 2-5, Hood 1-(-9), Gaona 1-(-1), JaKorian Baldridge 1-8.

