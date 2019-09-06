Yoakum 40, Cuero 14
|Yoakum
|7
|19
|14
|0
|--
|40
|Cuero
|0
|0
|14
|0
|--
|14
First quarter
Yoakum: Dorian Heights 27 run, (Erick Valdez kick), 3:34
Second quarter
Yoakum: Blake Gordon 59 pass to Ty Love, (Valdez kick), 9:30
Yoakum: Gordon 55 run, (failed kick), 5:41
Yoakum: Gordon 69 pass to Jayden Jones, (Heights run failed) 2:14
Third quarter
Yoakum: Heights 55 run, (Valdez kick), 11:17
Cuero: Jackson Hardwick 4 run, (Fournet kick), 7:40
Yoakum: Jones 1 run, (Valdez kick) 6:17
Cuero: JD Notaro 5 run, (Fournet kick) :44
Fourth quarter
Cuero: Notaro 22 run, (Fournet kick), 6:15
Team stats
|Yoakum
|Cuero
|First downs
|14
|13
|Yards rushing
|32-355
|35-228
|Yards passing
|186
|99
|Passes
|3-9-0-0
|Punts
|2.60
|5.151
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|3-0
|Penalty-yards
|2-15
|5-40
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Cuero: JD Notaro, 14-77, Cavan Smith, 11-64, Jackson Hardwick, 9-80; Yoakum: Dorien Hights, 10-104, Blake Gordon, 16-244, Jayden Jones, 6-7;
Passing -- Cuero: JD Notaro, 3-9-99-0-0; Yoakum: Blake Gordon, 6-8-186-2-0;
Receiving -- Cuero: Exavier Durhan, 2-64, Cody Baker, 1-35; Yoakum: Ty Love, 3-92, Jayden Jones, 3-90, Larry Hysaw, 1-11;
