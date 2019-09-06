Football stats

Yoakum 40, Cuero 14

Yoakum719140 -- 40                    
Cuero 00140 -- 14                    

First quarter

Yoakum: Dorian Heights 27 run, (Erick Valdez kick), 3:34

Second quarter

Yoakum: Blake Gordon 59 pass to Ty Love, (Valdez kick), 9:30

Yoakum: Gordon 55 run, (failed kick), 5:41 

Yoakum: Gordon 69 pass to Jayden Jones, (Heights run failed) 2:14

Third quarter

Yoakum: Heights 55 run, (Valdez kick), 11:17

Cuero: Jackson Hardwick 4 run, (Fournet kick), 7:40

Yoakum: Jones 1 run, (Valdez kick) 6:17

Cuero: JD Notaro 5 run, (Fournet kick) :44

Fourth quarter

Cuero: Notaro 22 run, (Fournet kick), 6:15

Team stats

 Yoakum Cuero 
  First downs 14 13
  Yards rushing 32-355  35-228
  Yards passing 186  99
  Passes
 6-8-2-0
 3-9-0-0
  Punts  2.60 5.151
  Fumbles-lost  1-0  3-0
  Penalty-yards  2-15 5-40

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Cuero: JD Notaro, 14-77, Cavan Smith, 11-64, Jackson Hardwick, 9-80; Yoakum: Dorien Hights, 10-104, Blake Gordon, 16-244, Jayden Jones, 6-7;

Passing -- Cuero: JD Notaro, 3-9-99-0-0; Yoakum: Blake Gordon, 6-8-186-2-0;

Receiving -- Cuero: Exavier Durhan, 2-64, Cody Baker, 1-35; Yoakum: Ty Love, 3-92, Jayden Jones, 3-90, Larry Hysaw, 1-11;

