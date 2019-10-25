Edna 21, Yoakum 14

Yoakum  00014 -- 14                    
Edna 01407 -- 21                    

Second quarter

E-Logan Long 2 run (Santiago Villanueva kick), 11:57

E-Long 6 run (Villanueva kick), 1:17

Fourth quarter

Y-Travis Stansberry 6 pass from Blake Gordon (kick blocked), 11:07

E-Dawson Kallus 2 run (Villanueva kick), 11:07

Y-Ty Love 60 pass from Gordon (Jayden Jones run), 3:01

Team stats

 Yoakum Edna  
  First downs 11 15
  Yards rushing 23-73  49-203
  Yards passing 116  36
  Passes 7-11-1 1-2-0
  Punts 3-95 3-110
  Fumbles-lost  1-0  0-0
  Penalty-yards  3-35 4-40

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Yoakum: Blake Gordon 9-49; Jayden Jones 7-24; Dorien Hights 6-11; Edna: De’Quare Brown 15-68; Logan Long 13-65; Kalen Sanchez 7-27; Logan Carroll 6-26; Dawson Kallus 3-21; Javonte Seymore 1-2; D’Marcus Gardner 1-(-1).

Passing -- Yoakum: Gordon 7-11-116-0-1; Edna: Carroll 1-2-36-0-0

Receiving -- Yoakum: Ty Love 3-102; Lucas Adamek 1-12; Travis Stansberry 1-6; Jace Knocke 1-3; Jones 1-3; Edna: Josh Muncrief 1-36.

