Columbus 35, Yoakum 12
|Yoakum
|0
|6
|6
|xx
|--
|xx
|Columbus
|14
|7
|7
|xx
|--
|xx
First quarter
Columbus: Simcik, 6 run. (Murga kick), 7:10
Columbus: Barnes, 78 pass from Schobel. (Murga kick) 2:09
Second quarter
Yoakum: Enoch, 10 run. (2-pt conv pass failed), 1:48
Columbus: Barnes 30 pass from Schobel. Murga EPK, 0:16
Third quarter
Yoakum: Hights, 2 run. (2-pt conv. run failed), 5:29
Columbus: Collier 20 pass from Schobel. (Murga kick), 3:24
Fourth quarter
Columbus: Simcik 1 run. (Murga kick), 3:59
Team stats
|Yoakum
|Columbus
|First downs
|18
|14
|Yards rushing
|50-231
|37-100
|Yards passing
|37
|197
|Passes
|4-11-2
|7-19-0
|Punts
|5-2
|4-3
|Fumbles-lost
|x-x
|x-x
|Penalty-yards
|4-30
|1-5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.