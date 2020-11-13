Yoakum 57, McGregor 13
|Yoakum
|14
|15
|14
|14
|--
|57
|McGregor
|7
|6
|0
|0
|--
|13
First quarter
M-Veandre Mcdaniel 46 run (Kaiser Medina), 9:59
Y-Blake Gordon 1 run (Herman Hernandez), 6:54
Y-Connor Ratcliff 27 pass from Gordon (Hernandez kick), 0:55
Second quarter
M-Chad Lorenz 10 run, 11:54
Y-Deandre Enoch-Johnson return blocked extra point, 11:54
Y-Jayden Jones 1 run (Hernandez kick), 9:26
Y-Enoch-Johnson 66 run (kick failed), 7:43
Third quarter
Y-Enoch-Johnson 12 run (Hernandez kick), 9:40
Y-Dorien Hights 10 run (Hernandez kick), 3:13
Fourth quarter
Y-Cavan Smith 3 run (Hernandez kick), 5:28
Y-Zarion Cuellar 15 run (Hernandez kick), 2:20
Team stats
|Yoakum
|McGregor
|First downs
|27
|12
|Yards rushing
|46-480
|34-131
|Yards passing
|76
|83
|Passes
|4-11-0
|9-15-2
|Punts
|1-44
|2-88
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|3-1
|Penalty-yards
|9-90
|2-15
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Yoakum: Enoch-Johnson 9-164, Jones 9-124, Smith 8-68, Gordon 8-52, Hights 8-37, Cuellar 2-32, Ashton Douglas 2-3; McGregor: Mcdaniel 9-66, Lorenz 17-57, Marcus Tippe 3-6, Campbell McCauley 1-5, Koby Reineke 1-2, Caleb Carmichael 3-(-5);
Passing -- Yoakum: Gordon 4-11-76-1-0; McGregor: Mcdaniel 9-12-83-0-0, Lorenz 0-3-0-0-2;
Receiving -- Yoakum: Kadarius Price 1-37, Ratcliff 1-27-1, Jones 1-7, Jace Knocke 1-5; McGregor: Carmichael 4-33, Jacob Ables 2-29, Cooper Burgess 1-10, Zach Williams 1-6, Lorenz 1-5.

