Yoakum 41, Palacios 17 

Palacios   0  0   14   -- 17                     
Yoakum  0 28  6  -- 41                     

First Quarter

Palacios- Jacob Hernandez 31 yard Field Goal 7:08

Second Quarter

Yoakum-Blake Gordon 11 yard pass to Jace Knocke (Herman Hernandez kick) 1:15

Third Quarter

Yoakum-Gordon 35 yard pass to Austin Sherrer (Hernandez kick) 9:56

Yoakum-Dorien Hights 77 yard run (Hernandez kick) 8:24

Yoakum-Gordon 50 yard pass to Kadarius Price (Hernandez Kick) 7:17

Yoakum-Jayden Jones 6 yard run (Hernandez Kick) 1:30

Fourth Quarter

Yoakum-Enoch 18 yard run (Kick Fail) 9:30

Palacios- Anthony White 8 yard run (Hernandez kick) 7:07

Palacios- White 18 yard pass to Bryce Menchaca (Hernandez kick) 2:26

Team stats

 Palacios Yoakum
  First downs 6 9
  Yards rushing 52  290
  Yards passing 60  136
  Passes 8-25-0 7-9-0
  Punts  27 32
  Fumbles-lost  2-0  2-1
  Penalty-yards  3-20  10-100

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Yoakum: Dorien Hights 9-129, TD; Deandre Enoch 11-83, TD; Jayden Jones 11-52, TD. Palacios: Gary Haynes 11-63.

Passing --  Yoakum: Blake Gordon 7-9, 3 TD; Anthony White 8-60, TD.

Receiving -- Yoakum Austin Sherrer 1-35, TD; Jace Knocke 2-19, TD; Kadarius Price 2-58, TD. Palacios: Bryce Menchaca 1-18, TD.

