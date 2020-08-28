Yoakum 41, Palacios 17
|Palacios
|3
|0
|0
|14
|--
|17
|Yoakum
|0
|7
|28
|6
|--
|41
First Quarter
Palacios- Jacob Hernandez 31 yard Field Goal 7:08
Second Quarter
Yoakum-Blake Gordon 11 yard pass to Jace Knocke (Herman Hernandez kick) 1:15
Third Quarter
Yoakum-Gordon 35 yard pass to Austin Sherrer (Hernandez kick) 9:56
Yoakum-Dorien Hights 77 yard run (Hernandez kick) 8:24
Yoakum-Gordon 50 yard pass to Kadarius Price (Hernandez Kick) 7:17
Yoakum-Jayden Jones 6 yard run (Hernandez Kick) 1:30
Fourth Quarter
Yoakum-Enoch 18 yard run (Kick Fail) 9:30
Palacios- Anthony White 8 yard run (Hernandez kick) 7:07
Palacios- White 18 yard pass to Bryce Menchaca (Hernandez kick) 2:26
Team stats
|Palacios
|Yoakum
|First downs
|6
|9
|Yards rushing
|52
|290
|Yards passing
|60
|136
|Passes
|8-25-0
|7-9-0
|Punts
|27
|32
|Fumbles-lost
|2-0
|2-1
|Penalty-yards
|3-20
|10-100
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Yoakum: Dorien Hights 9-129, TD; Deandre Enoch 11-83, TD; Jayden Jones 11-52, TD. Palacios: Gary Haynes 11-63.
Passing -- Yoakum: Blake Gordon 7-9, 3 TD; Anthony White 8-60, TD.
Receiving -- Yoakum Austin Sherrer 1-35, TD; Jace Knocke 2-19, TD; Kadarius Price 2-58, TD. Palacios: Bryce Menchaca 1-18, TD.
