Yorktown 47, Runge 6
|Yorktown
|6
|22
|13
|6
|--
|47
|Runge
|0
|0
|0
|6
|--
|6
First quarter
Y: Zackary Latta 12 run, kick failed, 11:12
Second quarter
Y: Kalen Barefield 48 pass from Mark Guerrero, 2pt Corey Pargmann from Guerrero, 8:22
Y: Justin Denson 5 run, Omar Hernandez kick good, 3:53
Y: Denson 63 pass from Drew Alexander, Hernandez kick good, 0:18
Third quarter
Y: Latta 7 run, run failed, 7:48
Y: Brian Peralta 50 run, Hernandez kick good, 5:12
Fourth quarter
Y: Barefield 50 pass from Alexander, kick blocked, 7:16
R: Ryan Mendosa 5 run, pass failed, 0:38
Team stats
|Yorktown
|Runge
|First downs
|18
|12
|Yards rushing
|33-228
|44-217
|Yards passing
|287
|96
|Passes
|6-20-1
|Punts
|0
|3-30
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|3-1
|Penalty-yards
|9-75
|6-50
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Yorktown: Peralta 4-70-1, Latta 8-54-2; Runge: Mendosa 21-140-1
Passing -- Yorktown: Alexander 4-8-178-2-1, Guerrero 5-5-109-1; Runge: Mendosa 6-20-96-0-1
Receiving -- Yorktown: Tevin Fontenot 3-51-0, Barefield 2-103-2; Runge: Matthew Rios 2-22, Justin Martin 1-61
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.