Yorktown 47, Runge 6

Yorktown622 13 6   -- 47                     
Runge 0006 -- 6                    

First quarter

Y: Zackary Latta 12 run, kick failed, 11:12

Second quarter

Y: Kalen Barefield 48 pass from Mark Guerrero, 2pt Corey Pargmann from Guerrero, 8:22

Y: Justin Denson 5 run, Omar Hernandez kick good, 3:53

Y: Denson 63 pass from Drew Alexander, Hernandez kick good, 0:18

Third quarter

Y: Latta 7 run, run failed, 7:48

Y: Brian Peralta 50 run, Hernandez kick good, 5:12

Fourth quarter

Y: Barefield 50 pass from Alexander, kick blocked, 7:16

R: Ryan Mendosa 5 run, pass failed, 0:38

Team stats

 Yorktown Runge
  First downs 18 12
  Yards rushing 33-228  44-217
  Yards passing 287  96
  Passes
 9-13-1
 6-20-1
  Punts  0 3-30
  Fumbles-lost  1-0  3-1
  Penalty-yards  9-75 6-50

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Yorktown: Peralta 4-70-1, Latta 8-54-2; Runge: Mendosa 21-140-1

Passing --  Yorktown: Alexander 4-8-178-2-1, Guerrero 5-5-109-1; Runge: Mendosa 6-20-96-0-1

Receiving --  Yorktown: Tevin Fontenot 3-51-0, Barefield 2-103-2; Runge: Matthew Rios 2-22, Justin Martin 1-61

