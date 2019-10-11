Shiner 71, Yorktown 7
|Yorktown
|0
|0
|7
|0
|--
|7
|Shiner
|29
|35
|0
|7
|--
|71
First quarter
S: Donyai Taylor 14 run (kick failed), 10:08
S: Defense safety. Snap over punter's head, 8:23
S: Doug Brooks 9 run (Connor Winkenwerder kick), 6:38
S: Dalton Brooks 65 interception return (Winkenwerder kick), 4:36
S: Devin Lehnert 4 run (Winkenwerder kick), 0:58
Second quarter
S: Donyai Taylor 21 run (Winkenwerder kick), 11:02
S: Devin Lehnert 29 pass fron Tyler Palmer (Winkenwerder kick), 7:46
S: Zane Rhodes 49 run (Winkenwerder kick), 6:41
S: Trevor Haynes 18 run (Winkenwerder kick), 4:10
S: Tyler Palmer 3 run (Winkenwerder kick), 1:12
Third quarter
Y: Zack Latta 9 run (Omar Hernandez kick), 2:20
Fourth quarter
S: Devin Lehnert 34 run (Winkenwerder kick), 8:45.
Team stats
|Yorktown
|Shiner
|First downs
|9
|18
|Yards rushing
|28-47
|30-384
|Yards passing
|61
|52
|Passes
|6-13-3INT-0TD-61
|2-2-0INT-TD
|Punts
|1-29
|0-0
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Penalty-yards
|2-10
|6-110
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Y: Chris Johnson, 2-11; Tevin Fontenot, 2-5; Bryan Peralta, 2-2; Zack Latta, 18-79-1; Russell Morehead, 2-(45); Mark Guerrero, 1-(4); Kalen Barefield, 1-(1). S: Donyai Taylor, 4-53-2; Tyler Palmer, 5-71-1; Zane Rhodes, 2-54-1; Doug Brooks, 3-42-1; Devondrick Mathis, 4-13; Devin Lehnert, 2-48-2; Noah Nevlud, 7-48; Trevor Haynes, 3-55-1.
Passing -- Y: Drew Alexander, 6-12-2-0-61; Mark Guerrero, 0-1-1. S: Tyler Palmer, 2-2-0-1.
Receiving -- Y: Russell Morehead, 2-9; Zack Latta, 1-3; Corey Pargmann, 2-46; Kalen Barefield, 1-3. S: Jacquis Miller, 1-23; Devin Lehnert, 1-29-1.
