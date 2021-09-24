Yorktown 56, Agua Dulce 6

Yorktown 14141414   -- 56                    
Agua Dulce00 -- 6                    

First quarter

Y: De'Quan Clay 4 run, Andres Archuleta kick good, 8:36

Y: Degan Mungia 26 pass from Drew Alexander, Archuleta kick good, 1:11

Second quarter

Y: Kalen Barefield 9 pass from Alexander, Archuleta kick good, 5:50

Y: Barefield 21 pass from Alexander, Archuleta kick good, 2:53

Third quarter

Y: Gabe Latta 4 run, Archuleta kick good, 10:09

Y: Clay 51 pass from Alexander, Archuleta kick good, 4:57

AD: Nate Leija 22 run, kick failed, 2:42

Fourth quarter

Y: Latta 4 run, Archuleta kick good, 9:52

Y: Dalton Eckhardt 26 run, Archuleta kick good, 2:05

Team stats

 Yorktown Agua Dulce 
  First downs 23 7
  Yards rushing 31-216 33-159
  Yards passing 216 0
  Passes 13-22-0 0-3-0
  Punts  0 3-27
  Fumbles-lost  1-0 5-1
  Penalty-yards  5-45 3-30

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Yorktown: Latta 14-109-2; Agua Dulce: Carlos Vinton 12-94;

Passing -- Yorktown: Alexander 13-22-216-4-0; Agua Dulce: Leija 0-3-0-0-1;

Receiving -- Yorktown: Clay 3-71-1

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.