Yorktown 56, Agua Dulce 6
|Yorktown
|14
|14
|14
|14
|--
|56
|Agua Dulce
|0
|0
|6
|0
|--
|6
First quarter
Y: De'Quan Clay 4 run, Andres Archuleta kick good, 8:36
Y: Degan Mungia 26 pass from Drew Alexander, Archuleta kick good, 1:11
Second quarter
Y: Kalen Barefield 9 pass from Alexander, Archuleta kick good, 5:50
Y: Barefield 21 pass from Alexander, Archuleta kick good, 2:53
Third quarter
Y: Gabe Latta 4 run, Archuleta kick good, 10:09
Y: Clay 51 pass from Alexander, Archuleta kick good, 4:57
AD: Nate Leija 22 run, kick failed, 2:42
Fourth quarter
Y: Latta 4 run, Archuleta kick good, 9:52
Y: Dalton Eckhardt 26 run, Archuleta kick good, 2:05
Team stats
|Yorktown
|Agua Dulce
|First downs
|23
|7
|Yards rushing
|31-216
|33-159
|Yards passing
|216
|0
|Passes
|13-22-0
|0-3-0
|Punts
|0
|3-27
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|5-1
|Penalty-yards
|5-45
|3-30
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Yorktown: Latta 14-109-2; Agua Dulce: Carlos Vinton 12-94;
Passing -- Yorktown: Alexander 13-22-216-4-0; Agua Dulce: Leija 0-3-0-0-1;
Receiving -- Yorktown: Clay 3-71-1
