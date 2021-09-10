Yorktown 45, Austin Brentwood Christian 40
|Yorktown
|20
|13
|0
|12
|--
|45
|Austin Brentwood Christian
|7
|14
|12
|7
|--
|40
First quarter
Y: Kalen Barefield 55 run, Andres Archuleta kick good, 11:14
Y: Barefield 35 pass from Drew Alexander, kick blocked, 8:02
Y: De'Quan Clay 3 run, Archuleta kick good, 4:57
ABC: Conner Rohlack 2 run, Rohlack kick good, 0:16
Second quarter
Y: Barefield 5 run, Archuleta kick good, 7:48
ABC: Keller Jackson 13 run, Rohlack 2pt conversion good. 1:13
ABC: Rohlack 24 run, 2pt conversion failed, 0:59
Y: Barefield 1 pass from Alexander, 2pt conversion failed, 0:03
Third quarter
ABC: Jackson 1 run, 2pt conversion failed, 6:06
Y: Rohlack 8 run, 2pt conversion failed, 0:42
Fourth quarter
Y: Alexander 8 run, 2pt conversion failed, 8:50
ABC: Jackson 5 run, Rohlack kick good, 3:22
Y: Gabe Latta 9 pass from Alexander, 2pt conversion failed, 1:00
Team stats
|Yorktown
|ABC
|First downs
|30
|25
|Yards rushing
|30-223
|39-378
|Yards passing
|264
|107
|Passes
|22-34-1
|10-22-1
|Punts
|1-35
|1-18
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|2-2
|Penalty-yards
|3-21
|15-120
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Yorktown: Barefield 5-88-2; Austin Brentwood Christian: Rohlack 17-157-3, Jackson 15-128-3;
Passing -- Yorktown: Alexander 22-34-264-2-1; ABC: Jackson 10-22-107-0-1;
Receiving -- Yorktown: Barefield 12-167-2; ABC: Tabor Tyson 3-13
