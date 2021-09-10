Yorktown 45, Austin Brentwood Christian 40

Yorktown 20130  12 -- 45                     
Austin Brentwood Christian 714 12  -- 40                     

First quarter

Y: Kalen Barefield 55 run, Andres Archuleta kick good, 11:14

Y: Barefield 35 pass from Drew Alexander, kick blocked, 8:02

Y: De'Quan Clay 3 run, Archuleta kick good, 4:57

ABC: Conner Rohlack 2 run, Rohlack kick good, 0:16

Second quarter

Y: Barefield 5 run, Archuleta kick good, 7:48

ABC: Keller Jackson 13 run, Rohlack 2pt conversion good. 1:13

ABC: Rohlack 24 run, 2pt conversion failed, 0:59

Y: Barefield 1 pass from Alexander, 2pt conversion failed, 0:03

Third quarter

ABC: Jackson 1 run, 2pt conversion failed, 6:06

Y: Rohlack 8 run, 2pt conversion failed, 0:42

Fourth quarter

Y: Alexander 8 run, 2pt conversion failed, 8:50

ABC: Jackson 5 run, Rohlack kick good, 3:22

Y: Gabe Latta 9 pass from Alexander, 2pt conversion failed, 1:00

Team stats

 Yorktown ABC  
  First downs 30 25
  Yards rushing 30-223 39-378
  Yards passing 264 107
  Passes 22-34-1 10-22-1
  Punts 1-35 1-18
  Fumbles-lost 2-1 2-2
  Penalty-yards 3-21 15-120

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Yorktown: Barefield 5-88-2; Austin Brentwood Christian: Rohlack 17-157-3, Jackson 15-128-3;

Passing -- Yorktown: Alexander 22-34-264-2-1; ABC: Jackson 10-22-107-0-1;

Receiving -- Yorktown: Barefield 12-167-2; ABC: Tabor Tyson 3-13

